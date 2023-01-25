For members
NATO
EXPLAINED: How did a far-right extremist derail Sweden’s Nato application?
Turkey has pulled out of upcoming Nato accession talks with Sweden and Finland following a far-right activist's Koran-burning stunt. How did it come to this?
Published: 25 January 2023 14:35 CET
Far-right provocateur Rasmus Paludan at his rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
NATO
Turkey postpones Nato talks with Sweden and Finland – what happens now?
Turkey further dented Sweden and Finland's hopes of joining Nato after it indefinitely postponed upcoming accession talks.
Published: 25 January 2023 07:10 CET
