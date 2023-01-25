Read news from:
OPINION: This clash of world views leaves Sweden vulnerable

An extremist with miniscule support in Sweden has managed to derail the main plank in the country’s security policy. How can Sweden learn to relate to places with very different values, asks The Local's publisher James Savage.

Published: 25 January 2023 06:46 CET
Left, protesters burning a Swedish flag in Turkey, and right, far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan. Photos: Emrah Gurel/AP and Fredrik Sandberg/TT

When Turkish protesters tried to burn a Swedish flag outside the country’s consulate in Istanbul it was supposed to be a riposte to the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan burning a Koran outside Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm, but it provoked barely more than an eye-roll in Sweden.

It’s not that Swedes don’t like their flag. Indeed, for many outsiders they can seem a bit obsessed; they fly them from their summer houses, they’ll pop flags on the buses the moment a member of the royal family has a name day, more old-fashioned Swedes will hang little flags on their Christmas trees and plonk a mini flagpole on the breakfast table if someone in the family has a birthday. Even Sweden’s National Day, June 6th, was originally established to honour the blue and yellow banner.

But any consternation in Stockholm about the burning of the flag was down to what Turkish anger would mean for Sweden’s Nato application. The actual insult of the burning flag itself? Meh – it’s merely a symbol, a cheap bit of fabric. 

It’s not just the flag. There’s no national symbol that thugs in other countries could use to rile the Swedes. A dismembered dalahäst? If you paid for the dalahäst, go wild. Astrid Lindgren is probably one of the few people Swedes could be said to venerate, but even desecrating Pippi Longstocking books would raise little more than a tut. And even the most committed Lutherans tend to think there are more important things to worry about than avenging symbolic insults.

How do you insult a country where nothing is holy, the country that according to the World Values Survey stands out as the ultimate bastion of secular-rational values, where religious observance has declined to some of the lowest levels in the western world? Where anything goes as long as nobody gets physically hurt, nobody harms the environment and nobody loses any money?

Which brings us to Rasmus Paludan. A right-wing extremist and serial provocateur, his schtick is to travel around Europe burning the Islamic holy book. He is widely disliked and disapproved of in Sweden, where the government even tried to prevent him entering the country, until it turned out that he was a Swedish, as well as a Danish citizen.

Many Swedes see the burning of the Koran and they see an act of provocation and hatred against Muslims. But they also see an act of self-expression that is protected by law. And they see a lone man burning a mere sheaf of paper. While we know from experience that some people in Muslim countries will be offended, it’s hard for many people here to really, viscerally understand why. 

And this, perhaps, makes Sweden vulnerable. While Swedish politicians have come out and condemned Paludan in unusually frank terms, they have failed to prevent a foreign-based extremist with miniscule Swedish support from potentially sabotaging Sweden’s long-term military alliances – and now there are anti-Swedish demonstrations in a number of Muslim countries. While Paludan may be acting entirely independently, it’s sobering to think that if Putin wanted to harm Sweden (and he does), all he needs is some pliable extremists at one end and a prickly dictator at the other. 

Sweden wants – and needs – to protect its tradition of free speech. But it also needs to protect its national security at a time of acute danger. There are no easy answers, but squaring this circle will require the kind of realpolitik that doesn’t always come easy to a Swedish political class that is always most comfortable on the moral high ground. Internalising the fact that Swedish values are not universally shared would be a good place to start.

NATO

Swedish Prime Minister calls for resumed ‘dialogue’ with Turkey on Nato

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called for 'calm' as talks on Sweden's Nato accession stalled after a far-right extremist sparked Turkey's fury by burning a copy of the Koran in Stockholm.

Published: 25 January 2023 06:55 CET
“Our collective message is that we want to call for calm, for reflection, for calm in the process so that we can return to functioning talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey on our common Nato membership,” Kristersson told a press conference, adding that he wanted a return to “dialogue”.

Turkey earlier in the day said it had postponed upcoming Nato accession talks with Sweden and Finland originally scheduled for February.

Ankara announced its decision one day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lashed out at Sweden for allowing weekend protests that included the burning of the Koran outside Turkey’s embassy.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the tri-party meeting has been pushed back from February to a “later date”, without providing further details.

Kristersson said there were “provocateurs who wanted to spoil Sweden’s relations with other countries” and foil its bid to join the US-led Western military alliance.

Sweden and Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, decided jointly to end their decades-long policies of military non-alignment, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Their plans won formal support at a historic Nato summit in June, after which the two countries bids’ were swiftly ratified by 28 of Nato’s 30 member states.

Bids to join Nato must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkey is a member.

“No national security question is more important than that we with Finland quickly become members of Nato,” Kristersson said.

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday for the first time floated the idea that it may have to consider joining the alliance alone, while stressing that a joint accession remained the “first option”.

“We understand the frustration that many in Finland feel at the moment that we in this situation have still not become members of Nato,” Kristersson said.

“But we are focusing on the very clear message that Finland continues to want to join Nato together with Sweden,” he added.

