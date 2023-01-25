Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Immigration bureaucracy hampers Sweden’s ability to plug skills shortage

Sweden will have a shortage of at least 25,000 game developers in ten years if the industry’s current growth rate continues, according to a new report by the Swedish Games Industry and the Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth.

The report argues that too few game developers are being trained in Sweden, and that red tape prevents the industry from recruiting talent from other countries.

It says among other things that application times for work permits are too long, and that the standard six-month trial period for new employees makes it harder to get permits.

Around 30-50 percent of gaming industry employees are from outside Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a shortage – en brist

Turkey postpones Nato talks with Sweden and Finland

Turkey further dented Sweden and Finland’s hopes of joining Nato after it indefinitely postponed upcoming accession talks. The move came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lashed out at Sweden for allowing weekend protests that included the burning of the Koran outside Ankara’s Stockholm embassy.

Sweden’s prime minister immediately called “for reflection, for calm in the process so that we can return to functioning talks between Sweden, Finland and Turkey”.

Ulf Kristersson said there were “provocateurs who wanted to spoil Sweden’s relations with other countries” and foil its bid to join the US-led Western military alliance.

Swedish vocabulary: to postpone – att skjuta upp

OPINION: This clash of world views leaves Sweden vulnerable

In case you missed it: An extremist with miniscule support in Sweden has managed to derail the main plank in the country’s security policy. How can Sweden learn to relate to places with very different values, asks The Local’s publisher James Savage. Read his opinion piece here.

"While Swedish politicians have come out and condemned Paludan in unusually frank terms, they have failed to prevent a foreign-based extremist with miniscule Swedish support from potentially sabotaging Sweden's long-term military alliances." | by @savlocal https://t.co/tF5MFNfGmn — Emma Löfgren (@ekjlofgren) January 25, 2023

Sweden plans international campaign to promote migration ‘paradigm shift’

In a joint press conference, Moderate Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Sweden Democrat parliamentary group leader Henrik Vinge announced the campaign, which they hope will discourage refugees from coming to Sweden. Read more here.

“In the long run, the goal is that fewer people will come here,” said Malmer Stenergard.

“Currently, two thirds of those coming to Europe do not have a valid reason for protection,” she said. “Many of them will be forced to return, and even more so under this government and collaborating party [the Sweden Democrats].”

Swedish vocabulary: a refugee – en flykting

Volvo recalls 12,000 cars in Sweden

Volvo is recalling thousands of new cars due to potentially faulty brakes.

“It’s a global recall which affects 12,000 cars in Sweden. All customers will be contacted with instructions on how they should go about getting their car updated,” Volvo information officer Magnus Holst told motoring site Carup.

The following models are affected: C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90.

Swedish vocabulary: to recall – att återkalla