Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A new report explains the impact of immigration bureaucracy on the gaming industry, the Turkey debate heats up, and Volvo recalls thousands of cars. Here's the latest news in Sweden.
Published: 25 January 2023 07:47 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks of the deepening rift with Turkey over Sweden's Nato application. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Sweden bans prepaid mobile phones, fewer young people fall victim to robberies and Turkey's president is angry with Sweden – again. Here's the latest news.
Published: 24 January 2023 07:05 CET
