WORK PERMITS
What happens to your Swedish work permit if you lose your job?
Losing your job is never ideal, but for those in Sweden on a work permit there's another layer of worry. Can you stay in Sweden to look for work? Can you change career? Here's what happens.
Published: 26 January 2023 15:56 CET
In most cases, you have a three-month grace period in which to find a new job before you have to leave Sweden. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
WORK PERMITS
EXPLAINED: Why is it taking so long to get work permits in Sweden?
The Migration Agency is currently taking much longer than its target to process work applications for foreigners employed by so-called "certified operators". What's going on and when will the situation return to normal?
Published: 27 September 2022 14:01 CEST
Updated: 2 October 2022 08:30 CEST
