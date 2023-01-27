For members
INTERVIEW
INTERVIEW: ‘Like before the Swedish financial crisis only the numbers are bigger’
Andreas Cervenka, the author of the hit book Girig-Sverige, or Greedy Sweden, is, you can safely say, not the cheeriest of economic commentators.
Published: 27 January 2023 15:03 CET
Andreas Cervenka believes it will be clear over the next six months whether Sweden is going to suffer a financial crash or not. Photo: Miriam Preis/Natur och Kultur
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: This clash of world views leaves Sweden vulnerable
An extremist with minuscule support in Sweden has managed to derail the main plank in the country’s security policy. How can Sweden learn to relate to places with very different values, asks The Local's publisher James Savage.
Published: 25 January 2023 06:46 CET
Updated: 26 January 2023 05:53 CET
