ECONOMY

‘Mild recession likely’: IMF presents new report on Swedish economy

Sweden can expect a 'mild' recession this year, experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have predicted, with growth projected at around -0.3 percent and inflation expected to drop to 6.5 percent in 2023.

Published: 27 January 2023 11:54 CET
IMF delegation leader Khaled Sakr (right) presents the fund's report on the Swedish economy alongside FSAP delegation leader Tommaso Mancini Griffoli. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote in the fund’s IV report on the Swedish economy that inflation in Sweden could drop to around 6.5 this year, if fiscal policy remains contractionary and wage negotiations were carried out responsibly to avoid a wage-price spiral.

Short-term, however, the IMF states that the inflation outlook “remains uncertain”.

The report further states that strong employment in Sweden is “a positive sign”, which should help to lessen the burdens on households from high debts and inflation.

It describes the Swedish housing market as “dysfunctional”, arguing that the weakening of the Swedish property market highlights the market’s “long-standing vulnerabilities”. It lists some of these vulnerabilities as “high exposure to variable interest rates, high leverage, and excessive rent control”.

It recommended that rent control measures could be “gradually eased, while providing social protection in a more efficient way”, in order to address distortions in the housing market. One way of providing this protection, it said, could be through extending housing allowance.

Swedes have one of the highest levels of consumer debt in the EU, and variable-rate mortgages are common, meaning that Swedes are more vulnerable to changes in interest rates than residents of other countries. This has also affected Swedish house prices over the past year, with property prices dropping overall by 16.8 percent since the last peak in June 2022.

The IMF suggests that some measures to stimulate growth in Sweden could include increased spending on infrastructure, education and training, green investments, and by increasing “extremely low” property taxes to allow for a reduction in high labour taxes. With property taxes standing at around 0.95 percent, Sweden has one of the lowest property tax rates in the EU, as well as the third-highest labour taxes in the bloc.

It further added that a reduction in the amount of mortgage interest eligible to be deducted from taxes (ränteavdrag) would lead to a more “dynamic” housing market and reduce household borrowing.

The IMF described Sweden’s energy support measures as “swift”, although “small compared to other European countries”. However, it stated that the energy price subsidy could have been better targeted to more vulnerable members of the population, perhaps by linking it to household income.

The report further recommended that planned fuel cuts over the next three years “impede carbon reduction efforts and increase the risk of Sweden not meeting its 2030 climate goals”, and should be phased out as fuel prices decline.

Finally, it stated that investment in education should focus on “science, engineering and vocational training” to address the skills gap in Sweden, as well as increasing the efficiency for “programs and regional services to better integrate the less educated and the foreign-born”.

BUSINESS

‘I was too ambitious’, says Spotify CEO as tech giant cuts 6 percent of workforce

Spotify founder Daniel Ek said he had been 'too ambitious' as the Swedish streaming giant on Monday announced it is cutting six percent of its approximately 10,000 employees.

Published: 23 January 2023 13:34 CET
The company did not specify where the cuts will be made.

“In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about  six percent across the company,” Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said on Spotify’s official blog.

“I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today,” Ek added.

The 39-year-old CEO added that over the next several hours “one-on-one conversations will take place with all impacted employees.”

He said HR business partners are working with employees whose immigration status is connected with their employment.

Shares in the Sweden-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, rose over 4.5 percent following the announcement in out-of-hours trading.

Spotify has invested heavily since its launch to fuel growth with expansions into new markets and, in later years, exclusive content such as podcasts.

It has invested over a billion dollars into podcasts alone and raised hackles last year as it signed a $100 million multi-year deal with controversial star podcaster Joe Rogan.

The company has never posted a full-year net profit despite its success in the online music market.

In 2017, the company had around 3,000 staff members, more than tripling the figure to around 9,800 at the end on 2022.

It planned to reach 479 million monthly active users by the end of 2022, including 202 million paying subscribers and is targeting one billion users by 2030.

“While I believe this decision is right for Spotify, I understand that with our historic focus on growth, many of you will view this as a shift in our culture,” Ek said.

‘Unsustainable’

To offer perspective, Ek noted that the growth of the company’s operating expenditure had outpaced revenue growth by a factor of two.

“That would have been unsustainable long-term in any climate, but with a challenging macro environment, it would be even more difficult to close the gap,” Ek said.

The company’s annual turnover reached 9.6 billion euros ($10.4 billion) in 2021.

Reporting its third quarter earnings in October, Spotify said it had 456 million monthly active users, of which 195 million were paying subscribers – who account for the majority of Spotify’s income.

In recent months, tech giants such as Google parent company Alphabet, Facebook-owner Meta, Amazon and Microsoft have announced tens of thousands of job cuts as the sector faces economic headwinds.

On Friday, Alphabet announced it would cut 12,000 positions, just a day after Microsoft announced a cut of 10,000.

The cuts in the tech sector follow a major hiring spree during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when companies scrambled to meet demand as people went online for work, school and entertainment.

