TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

PM's aide resigns over eel scandal, Sweden pushes migrant returns at EU meeting, Leopard tanks, and SD denies connection with journalist behind Koran stunt. Here's the latest news.

Published: 27 January 2023 08:28 CET
Sweden's Leopard tanks during a press day at Revingehed in Skåne in March 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Swedish PM’s top aide resigns over illegal eel fishing

One of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s top aides, PM Nilsson, has resigned from his post after it emerged that he had been fined by police for illegally fishing for eels and had twice lied to the authorities about what happened.

Nilsson announced his decision on Facebook, saying that he had already apologised and paid the fines.

“I understand how improper it is to fish for eels without a permit and to not tell things as they were to the authorities, even if I have since then rung the police and admitted that I had caught 15 fish,” he wrote in the post.

Nilsson lied twice to police about eel fishing equipment he was caught with, the second time after he was appointed as state secretary at the end of October.

After the resignation, Kristersson said he was disappointed that Nilsson, who had previously been a columnist for the Dagens Industri newspaper, had had to step down.

“I think of course that it is unfortunate that this situation has come about, but I understand his decision,” he said in a written comment to the TT newswire. “PM Nilsson has been a highly appreciated member of the team and is a highly competent person. We are going to miss him.”

Swedish vocab: olämplig – improper

Swedish EU presidency pushes for greater returns of migrants denied asylum

EU interior ministers on Thursday discussed how to return irregular migrants to their home countries more effectively — with some arguing for limiting visas to uncooperative nations.

The Swedish EU presidency believes cooperation could be improved with countries outside the EU whose citizens make up significant numbers of irregular migrants.

Malmer Stenergard said it was “crucial” that EU member states use the full weight of their governments — including leveraging development aid — to press third countries on the returns issue.

“If countries don’t cooperate with Sweden it should be possible for that to bring consequences in how EU visa politics look towards that country,” she said. 

Swedish vocab: att samarbeta – to cooperate

SD calls minister to social insurance committee

The far-right Sweden Democrats have called Sweden’s social insurance minister Anna Tenje to the parliament’s social insurance committee over her decision to close down a government inquiry or investigation into whether to end the karensdag system, where people’s first day off sick goes unpaid. 

“The karensdag [‘qualifying day’ or ‘waiting day’] represents a significant burden for many extremely vulnerable groups in health and elderly care, among other professions, particularly in these times where many Sweden are experiencing great economic uncertainty” Linda Lindberg, the party’s social policy spokesperson, said in a press message. “We are therefore critical of the fact that the government has taken this decision.” 

Swedish vocab: en börde – a burden 

Sweden to help Ukraine get Leopard tanks 

Sweden will on Friday take part in a meeting of countries which own the German Leopard tanks, to investigate how some of then can be sent to Ukraine. 

“We are going to do what we can to enable tanks to be sent to Ukraine,” defense minister Pål Jonson told TT newswire. “I am not ruling anything out, whether it will be possible to send tanks or to instead contribute to maintenance, education, and logistics.” 

The Sweden Democrats have asked the government to do everything possible to send Sweden’s Leopards, known as Stridsvagn 122 in Sweden, to Ukraine. 

Swedish vocab: att möjliggöra – to enable 

SD leader Jimmie Åkesson: ‘Frick has no connection to SD’ 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson on Friday denied any relation to Chang Frick, the journalist who it emerged this week funded Rasmus Paludan’s burning of a Koran outside the Turkish embassy, and according to Paludan had the idea for the provocative stunt. 

“He has no connection to the Sweden Democrats so there is no reason for us to distance ourselves from him,” he said. 

Frick, who founded and runs the site Nyheter Idag, is also a regular paid contributor to the Sweden Democrat party’s TV Channel Riks TV. 

Swedish vocab: en koppling – a connection 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden extends travel restrictions for China, what's happening to sick pay rules, and are property prices about to rise again? Here's Sweden's latest news.

Published: 26 January 2023 06:44 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden extends travel restrictions for travellers from China

Sweden will extend entry restrictions on travellers arriving from China, which at the time of writing are set to expire on Saturday, said Health Minister Jakob Forssmed.

The restrictions mean that third-country residents over the age of 12 who are travelling from China need to show a negative Covid-19 test to be allowed into Sweden – in other words non-EU, non-Swedish citizens resident outside of the EU/EEA and Switzerland.

The entry restrictions were introduced in early January following an increased spread of infection of Covid in China, as well as a lack of data on which variants were spreading.

The Swedish government is expected to formally make the decision to extend the entry restrictions at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, writes Swedish news agency TT.

According to the Public Health Agency, the test should be no more than 48 hours old, and the certificate should be in Swedish or English. Both antigen and PCR tests are accepted, but they will need to be carried out by a medical professional who can provide a certificate, so at-home tests don’t count.

Swedish vocabulary: entry restrictions – inreserestriktioner

Sweden drops inquiry into first unpaid day of sick leave

The government has dropped an inquiry that was looking into whether or not to change Sweden’s current rules on its unpaid first day of sick leave, reports Altinget. The inquiry was launched by the previous Social Democrat-led government before the election.

During the pandemic, the usual rules were changed so that employees could get paid (albeit not a full day’s worth of salary) for the first day of sick leave too, in order to encourage them to stay home if they had symptoms of Covid. Calls have been made for this to be made a permanent rule.

Swedish vocabulary: the first unpaid day of sick leave – karensavdrag

Are property prices about to rise in Sweden again?

After a downturn of nine months, property prices could again be on the increase – at least according to a new survey by analysis company Valueguard’s index.

Its data suggest that the price of property went up 2 percent in Stockholm in the first two weeks of January, compared to the whole month of December, and 1.4 percent in Gothenburg. The big cities often lead the way on the property market, said Valueguard’s analysts.

In Sweden as a whole, however, property prices instead fell 1.4 percent, or 0.6 percent when adjusted for seasonal effects.

Opinion among economists is divided in regards to what will happen to the property market in 2023 – read The Local’s recent report here.

Swedish vocabulary: property market – bostadsmarknad

How did a far-right extremist derail Sweden’s Nato application?

Turkey this week pulled out of upcoming Nato accession talks with Sweden and Finland following a far-right activist’s Koran-burning stunt at the Turkish embassy.

But who is Rasmus Paludan and why could Sweden not prevent him from burning the Koran? How did it come to this and who benefits from throwing a spanner in the works of Sweden’s Nato membership? The Local explains in this article.

Swedish vocabulary: membership – medlemskap

How many people got Swedish citizenship in 2022?

Last year, the number of new Swedish citizens reached 89,967 – an increase on 2021.

This figure includes secondary applicants – children who were granted citizenship in a joint application with their parent – as well as people whose application was rejected by the Migration Agency but approved by an appeals court.

The Migration Agency received a total of 88,968 applications in 2022 (not including secondary applicants), and 94,292 were processed, including applications received in previous years. Of these, 78,201 were approved, 13,230 were rejected, 572 were listed as “invalid” and 2,289 were in the “other” category.

Read more citizenship stats in The Local’s article.

Swedish vocabulary: citizen – medborgare

