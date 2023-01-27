For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
PM's aide resigns over eel scandal, Sweden pushes migrant returns at EU meeting, Leopard tanks, and SD denies connection with journalist behind Koran stunt. Here's the latest news.
Published: 27 January 2023 08:28 CET
Sweden's Leopard tanks during a press day at Revingehed in Skåne in March 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden extends travel restrictions for China, what's happening to sick pay rules, and are property prices about to rise again? Here's Sweden's latest news.
Published: 26 January 2023 06:44 CET
