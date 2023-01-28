LISTEN: How Sweden became a paradise for billionaires

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange and Becky Orange, as well as special guest Andreas Cervenka, author of the award winning Girig-Sverige, or Greedy Sweden.
On this week’s episode we dissect Sweden’s stalled Nato application and who’s behind the Koran-burning stunt that prompted Turkey to postpone the ratification process indefinitely.
- How did a far-right extremist derail Sweden’s Nato application?
- Previous podcast: Why Sweden experienced its worst riots in decades
We discuss the Swedish housing market in a Scandinavian perspective and how it has led to the emergence of a property-related A Team and B Team in Sweden.
We talk about this week’s layoffs at Spotify and what you can do if you lose your job in Sweden.
- Spotify cuts 6 percent of workforce
- Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Sweden
- What happens to your Swedish work permit if you lose your job?
In the latest of our interviews with ambassadors, we get insights from New Zealand’s Andrew Jenks on everything from the internationalization of Sweden to its position as a ‘moral superpower’.
Finally we enlist the help of our guest Andreas Cervenka to find out how Sweden became a billionaires’ paradise over the course of just a couple of decades.
