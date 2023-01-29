Dogs, dating and driving licences: Essential articles for life in Sweden

So you think you can handle Sweden? Here are 18 of some of the most common mistakes that newcomers make when they first arrive in the Nordic country.

Dating in Sweden can be a minefield. Here’s our guide to nine words you should learn to make your dating life easier.

Losing your job is stressful, especially if you’re in Sweden on a work permit. Here’s a guide to your rights if you’re made redundant or dismissed in Sweden.

Thinking of adopting a four-legged friend? Here’s a guide on how to adopt a rescue dog in Sweden, as well as what you should bear in mind before you take the plunge.

Did you know you can lose your driving licence for being drunk in public? Here are the nine ways you can lose your licence in Sweden, and how long each ban will usually last.

Finally, have you been wondering how long it takes for a law to be made in Sweden, or want to understand what it means when a law is at the utredning stage? Here’s our guide to how a law is made in Sweden.