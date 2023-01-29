Read news from:
LIVING IN SWEDEN

Dogs, dating and driving licences: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Including our guide to dating vocab, adopting a dog and how you can lose your licence, here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 29 January 2023 08:32 CET
Read on to find out what you should bear in mind if you're planning on adopting a four-legged friend in Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

So you think you can handle Sweden? Here are 18 of some of the most common mistakes that newcomers make when they first arrive in the Nordic country.

Dating in Sweden can be a minefield. Here’s our guide to nine words you should learn to make your dating life easier.

Losing your job is stressful, especially if you’re in Sweden on a work permit. Here’s a guide to your rights if you’re made redundant or dismissed in Sweden.

Thinking of adopting a four-legged friend? Here’s a guide on how to adopt a rescue dog in Sweden, as well as what you should bear in mind before you take the plunge.

Did you know you can lose your driving licence for being drunk in public? Here are the nine ways you can lose your licence in Sweden, and how long each ban will usually last.

Finally, have you been wondering how long it takes for a law to be made in Sweden, or want to understand what it means when a law is at the utredning stage? Here’s our guide to how a law is made in Sweden.

LIVING IN SWEDEN

Housing, citizenship and parental leave: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Sweden's housing queue, podcasts to learn Swedish, residence permit extension rights, citizenship for kids, how to use parental leave and what happens if you don't pay a bill... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 25 December 2022 09:53 CET
Sweden’s housing queues for reasonably-priced rental housing are infamous for their length, with it taking years or even decades to be offered an apartment in the most popular areas of the country. Here’s our guide on how Sweden’s housing queues work and whether you should bother joining.

You may already be an avid listener of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, but one thing we do not do on our podcast is teach you Swedish. However, we do have a list of our best tips for Swedish podcasts you can use to brush up on your svenska. Here it is.

This article has been one of our most popular throughout the year, so there are clearly a lot of you who have been affected by it. Are you waiting for your residence permit to be extended, and not sure if you can leave the country or not? Here’s what the Migration Agency told us.

In some countries, citizenship is granted to every child upon birth in the country. Does this apply to Sweden? Find out below.

On the topic of children, Sweden has famously generous parental leave for both parents. Here’s a guide on how you can make sure to use it all up before it expires.

Finally, have you ever wondered what happens if you don’t pay a bill in Sweden? Here’s the answer.

