Finland hopes to join Nato with Sweden despite Erdoğan remarks
Finland still hopes to join Nato together with Sweden, the country's foreign minister said on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's weekend remarks that Turkey could accept Finland without its Nordic neighbour.
Published: 30 January 2023 14:19 CET
Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks during a press conference in Helsinki on January 30th, 2023. Photo: Antti Hamalainen/Lehtikuva via AP/TT
