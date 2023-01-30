For members
Politics in Sweden: The migration paradigm shift we need isn’t the one we’re getting
Malfunctioning bureaucracy at the Migration Agency is the single biggest hurdle to Sweden's ability to attract international talent – and yet it receives shockingly little attention in the political debate, writes The Local's editor Emma Löfgren.
Published: 30 January 2023 15:46 CET
The Migration Agency's waiting times are still too long, writes The Local's editor. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Swedish EU presidency pushes for greater returns of migrants denied asylum
Sweden's migration minister argued at a meeting of EU interior ministers that member states should push third countries to accept returning citizens who've been denied asylum in the EU.
Published: 26 January 2023 12:16 CET
