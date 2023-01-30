Read news from:
Austria
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Spotify workers unionise, avalanche alert, handball defeat and how many Swedes divorced last year? Here's the latest news.

Published: 30 January 2023 06:51 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Sweden's Oscar Bergendahl at the Handball World Championships bronze match against Spain. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Avalanche alert in Swedish mountains

Swedish authorities are warning of a “considerable” risk of avalanches in the northern mountain ranges, including Västra Härjedalsfjällen, Södra Jämtlandsfjällen and Västra Vindelfjällen. There’s also a “moderate” avalanche risk at Södra Lapplandsfjällen.

You can keep up to date with avalanche alerts here.

Swedish vocabulary: an avalanche – en lavin

Fewer married couples choose divorce in Sweden

The number of married couples choosing to divorce has decreased in the past couple of years, according to new statistics from Swedish courts, reported by newswire TT.

Last year, just over 27,600 couples filed for divorce, down from 2021 when the figure was 28,258. In 2020, more than 31,600 divorces were filed.

The number of divorce requests handed in to courts does not necessarily translate into how many people got divorced in Sweden. For example, many partners choose the option to have a six-month period of reflection when they file for divorce, and may end up getting back together before the six months have passed.

For those of you who need it, here’s a guide to how to get divorced in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a divorce – en skilsmässa

Spotify workers unionise after job cuts

Around 100 people in Sweden are affected by Spotify’s job cuts, reports Kollega, the member magazine for the Unionen trade union. The tech giant last week announced it would be axing six percent of its global workforce, following increased costs.

Last week, staff at Spotify in Sweden founded a new local club for Unionen, Spotify Workers Unionen, with ten people elected to the board.

Here’s The Local’s guide to how trade unions work in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a trade union – ett fack

Erdogan says Finland may join Nato without Sweden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said for the first time on Sunday that Ankara could accept Finland into Nato without Sweden, days after it postponed accession talks with the two Nordic countries indefinitely.

Erdogan’s main complaint has been with Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that he links to outlawed Kurdish militants and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

“If necessary, we can give a different response concerning Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different response for Finland,” Erdogan, who’s campaigning ahead of his May election, told a televised meeting with young voters on Sunday.

Swedish vocabulary: a response – ett svar

Sweden in fourth place in Handball World Cup

Sweden’s national men’s handball team lost out on a medal in the World Championships after they got beaten by Spain in the bronze match on Sunday.

After a good Swedish first half, Spain dominated the second half and in won by 39-36, the most goals ever scored against the men’s handball team, reports Aftonbladet.

Denmark won the championship, beating France 34-29 in the final in Stockholm – the first team with three consecutive gold medals in the event, which is held every two years.

Swedish vocabulary: a half (in sport competitions) – en halvlek

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

PM's aide resigns over eel scandal, Sweden pushes migrant returns at EU meeting, Leopard tanks, and SD denies connection with journalist behind Koran stunt. Here's the latest news.

Published: 27 January 2023 08:28 CET
Updated: 28 January 2023 09:43 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish PM’s top aide resigns over illegal eel fishing

One of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s top aides, PM Nilsson, has resigned from his post after it emerged that he had been fined by police for illegally fishing for eels and had twice lied to the authorities about what happened.

Nilsson announced his decision on Facebook, saying that he had already apologised and paid the fines.

“I understand how improper it is to fish for eels without a permit and to not tell things as they were to the authorities, even if I have since then rung the police and admitted that I had caught 15 fish,” he wrote in the post.

Nilsson lied twice to police about eel fishing equipment he was caught with, the second time after he was appointed as state secretary at the end of October.

After the resignation, Kristersson said he was disappointed that Nilsson, who had previously been a columnist for the Dagens Industri newspaper, had had to step down.

“I think of course that it is unfortunate that this situation has come about, but I understand his decision,” he said in a written comment to the TT newswire. “PM Nilsson has been a highly appreciated member of the team and is a highly competent person. We are going to miss him.”

Swedish vocab: olämplig – improper

Swedish EU presidency pushes for greater returns of migrants denied asylum

EU interior ministers on Thursday discussed how to return irregular migrants to their home countries more effectively — with some arguing for limiting visas to uncooperative nations.

The Swedish EU presidency believes cooperation could be improved with countries outside the EU whose citizens make up significant numbers of irregular migrants.

Malmer Stenergard said it was “crucial” that EU member states use the full weight of their governments — including leveraging development aid — to press third countries on the returns issue.

“If countries don’t cooperate with Sweden it should be possible for that to bring consequences in how EU visa politics look towards that country,” she said. 

Swedish vocab: att samarbeta – to cooperate

SD calls minister to social insurance committee

The far-right Sweden Democrats have called Sweden’s social insurance minister Anna Tenje to the parliament’s social insurance committee over her decision to close down a government inquiry or investigation into whether to end the karensdag system, where people’s first day off sick goes unpaid. 

“The karensdag [‘qualifying day’ or ‘waiting day’] represents a significant burden for many extremely vulnerable groups in health and elderly care, among other professions, particularly in these times where many Sweden are experiencing great economic uncertainty” Linda Lindberg, the party’s social policy spokesperson, said in a press message. “We are therefore critical of the fact that the government has taken this decision.” 

Swedish vocab: en börde – a burden 

Sweden to help Ukraine get Leopard tanks 

Sweden will on Friday take part in a meeting of countries which own the German Leopard tanks, to investigate how some of then can be sent to Ukraine. 

“We are going to do what we can to enable tanks to be sent to Ukraine,” defense minister Pål Jonson told TT newswire. “I am not ruling anything out, whether it will be possible to send tanks or to instead contribute to maintenance, education, and logistics.” 

The Sweden Democrats have asked the government to do everything possible to send Sweden’s Leopards, known as Stridsvagn 122 in Sweden, to Ukraine. 

Swedish vocab: att möjliggöra – to enable 

SD leader Jimmie Åkesson: ‘Frick has no connection to SD’ 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson on Friday denied any relation to Chang Frick, the journalist who it emerged this week funded Rasmus Paludan’s burning of a Koran outside the Turkish embassy, and according to Paludan had the idea for the provocative stunt. 

“He has no connection to the Sweden Democrats so there is no reason for us to distance ourselves from him,” he said. 

Frick, who founded and runs the site Nyheter Idag, is also a regular paid contributor to the Sweden Democrat party’s TV Channel Riks TV. 

Swedish vocab: en koppling – a connection 

