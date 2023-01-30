For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Spotify workers unionise, avalanche alert, handball defeat and how many Swedes divorced last year? Here's the latest news.
Published: 30 January 2023 06:51 CET
Sweden's Oscar Bergendahl at the Handball World Championships bronze match against Spain. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
PM's aide resigns over eel scandal, Sweden pushes migrant returns at EU meeting, Leopard tanks, and SD denies connection with journalist behind Koran stunt. Here's the latest news.
Published: 27 January 2023 08:28 CET
Updated: 28 January 2023 09:43 CET
