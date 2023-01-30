Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Avalanche alert in Swedish mountains

Swedish authorities are warning of a “considerable” risk of avalanches in the northern mountain ranges, including Västra Härjedalsfjällen, Södra Jämtlandsfjällen and Västra Vindelfjällen. There’s also a “moderate” avalanche risk at Södra Lapplandsfjällen.

You can keep up to date with avalanche alerts here.

Swedish vocabulary: an avalanche – en lavin

Fewer married couples choose divorce in Sweden

The number of married couples choosing to divorce has decreased in the past couple of years, according to new statistics from Swedish courts, reported by newswire TT.

Last year, just over 27,600 couples filed for divorce, down from 2021 when the figure was 28,258. In 2020, more than 31,600 divorces were filed.

The number of divorce requests handed in to courts does not necessarily translate into how many people got divorced in Sweden. For example, many partners choose the option to have a six-month period of reflection when they file for divorce, and may end up getting back together before the six months have passed.

For those of you who need it, here’s a guide to how to get divorced in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a divorce – en skilsmässa

Spotify workers unionise after job cuts

Around 100 people in Sweden are affected by Spotify’s job cuts, reports Kollega, the member magazine for the Unionen trade union. The tech giant last week announced it would be axing six percent of its global workforce, following increased costs.

Last week, staff at Spotify in Sweden founded a new local club for Unionen, Spotify Workers Unionen, with ten people elected to the board.

Here’s The Local’s guide to how trade unions work in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a trade union – ett fack

Erdogan says Finland may join Nato without Sweden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said for the first time on Sunday that Ankara could accept Finland into Nato without Sweden, days after it postponed accession talks with the two Nordic countries indefinitely.

Erdogan’s main complaint has been with Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that he links to outlawed Kurdish militants and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

“If necessary, we can give a different response concerning Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different response for Finland,” Erdogan, who’s campaigning ahead of his May election, told a televised meeting with young voters on Sunday.

Swedish vocabulary: a response – ett svar

Sweden in fourth place in Handball World Cup

Sweden’s national men’s handball team lost out on a medal in the World Championships after they got beaten by Spain in the bronze match on Sunday.

After a good Swedish first half, Spain dominated the second half and in won by 39-36, the most goals ever scored against the men’s handball team, reports Aftonbladet.

Denmark won the championship, beating France 34-29 in the final in Stockholm – the first team with three consecutive gold medals in the event, which is held every two years.

Swedish vocabulary: a half (in sport competitions) – en halvlek