SWEDEN IN FOCUS

BONUS EPISODE: How Sweden became a paradise for billionaires, Part 2

In this bonus episode of Sweden in Focus our guest Andreas Cervenka digs deeper on some of the stories that explain how so many people in Sweden got rich so quickly and what it means for society.

Published: 31 January 2023 10:52 CET
In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange and Becky Waterton, as well as special guest Andreas Cervenka, author of the award winning Girig-Sverige, or Greedy Sweden.

We discuss how rising interest rates are putting pressure on homeowners, how billionaires are profiting from Sweden’s most disadvantaged areas, how an ex-politician became a billionaire from buying up local council properties, why Andreas believes the Swedish central bank’s monetary policy has been one of the main drivers of inequality, and we ask just how prepared Sweden is for the prospect of a major financial crisis. 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: How Sweden became a paradise for billionaires

In this week's episode of Sweden in Focus: Nato on hold after Koran-burning stunt, property market winners and losers, layoffs at Spotify and what to do if you lose your job, interview with New Zealand's ambassador, and why Sweden is a paradise for billionaires.

Published: 28 January 2023 08:16 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange and Becky Waterton, as well as special guest Andreas Cervenka, author of the award winning Girig-Sverige, or Greedy Sweden.

On this week’s episode we dissect Sweden’s stalled Nato application and who’s behind the Koran-burning stunt that prompted Turkey to postpone the ratification process indefinitely. 

We discuss the Swedish housing market in a Scandinavian perspective and how it has led to the emergence of a property-related A Team and B Team in Sweden. 

We talk about this week’s layoffs at Spotify and what you can do if you lose your job in Sweden.

In the latest of our interviews with ambassadors, we get insights from New Zealand’s Andrew Jenks on everything from the internationalization of Sweden to its position as a ‘moral superpower’.

Finally we enlist the help of our guest Andreas Cervenka to find out how Sweden became a billionaires’ paradise over the course of just a couple of decades.

