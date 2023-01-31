Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish theme park sues state over Covid closures

The Swedish theme park Astrid Lindgrens Värld is suing the state over forced closures during the Covid pandemic.

The park had to close in the summer of 2020 because the police decided that the number of attendees at each of its theatre events should add to the total sum allowed even if the events were taking place at different locations in the park.

This was based on the Public Health Agency’s regulations about limiting the number of spectators at events open to the public, in order to halt the spread of Covid infection.

Astrid Lindgrens Värld appealed the police decision and managed to get it overturned in court two years later. The park is now suing the state for damages of almost 52 million kronor to compensate for loss of revenue, reports Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: värld – world

Why your Swedish mail may take longer to arrive next year

A new inquiry suggests giving Swedish postal service Postnord three days, rather than the current two, to deliver mail. The report was handed to the government on Monday.

The volume of mail has decreased by 47 percent since the turn of the millennium, with stamp revenue not enough to fund the postal service. The former centre-left government therefore decided to launch an inquiry to find ways of cutting costs.

The inquiry’s proposal means that 95 percent of all mail must be delivered within three days, writes TT.

Relevant authorities and organisations will now be invited to comment on the proposal, and if it is successful the plan is for it to come into force in July 2024.

At least three days are not 53 days, which was the time one The Local reader’s Christmas postcard recently took to get from the UK to Sweden. Read about it here.

Swedish vocabulary: mail – post

Swedish economy unexpectedly shrinks in fourth quarter

Sweden’s gross domestic product shrank 0.6 percent in the last three months of the year, according to the national statistics office Statistics Sweden (SCB).

The country’s export-driven economy has shown signs of weakness in recent months.

Statistics Sweden lowered its growth estimate for 2022 from 2.7 percent to 2.4 percent. It expects the economy to go into a recession this year and grow slightly in 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: gross domestic product (GDP) – bruttonationalprodukt (BNP)

Finland hopes to join Nato with Sweden despite Erdoğan remark

Finland still hopes to join Nato together with Sweden, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s weekend remarks that Turkey could accept Finland without its Nordic neighbour.

“Our strong desire in Finland has been and still is to join Nato together with Sweden,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki, adding: “our position remains the same.”

Erdoğan has refused to ratify the two countries’ Nato membership bids, primarily because of Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Turkey links to outlawed Kurdish fighters and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Swedish vocabulary: a foreign minister – en utrikesminister