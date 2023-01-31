Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

A Swedish theme park is suing the state over Covid closures, your mail could take longer to get to you next year, and Sweden's economy just shrank. Here's the latest news.

Published: 31 January 2023 06:35 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Your Swedish mail could take longer to get to you next year. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Swedish theme park sues state over Covid closures

The Swedish theme park Astrid Lindgrens Värld is suing the state over forced closures during the Covid pandemic.

The park had to close in the summer of 2020 because the police decided that the number of attendees at each of its theatre events should add to the total sum allowed even if the events were taking place at different locations in the park.

This was based on the Public Health Agency’s regulations about limiting the number of spectators at events open to the public, in order to halt the spread of Covid infection.

Astrid Lindgrens Värld appealed the police decision and managed to get it overturned in court two years later. The park is now suing the state for damages of almost 52 million kronor to compensate for loss of revenue, reports Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: värld – world

Why your Swedish mail may take longer to arrive next year

A new inquiry suggests giving Swedish postal service Postnord three days, rather than the current two, to deliver mail. The report was handed to the government on Monday.

The volume of mail has decreased by 47 percent since the turn of the millennium, with stamp revenue not enough to fund the postal service. The former centre-left government therefore decided to launch an inquiry to find ways of cutting costs.

The inquiry’s proposal means that 95 percent of all mail must be delivered within three days, writes TT.

Relevant authorities and organisations will now be invited to comment on the proposal, and if it is successful the plan is for it to come into force in July 2024.

At least three days are not 53 days, which was the time one The Local reader’s Christmas postcard recently took to get from the UK to Sweden. Read about it here.

Swedish vocabulary: mail – post

Swedish economy unexpectedly shrinks in fourth quarter

Sweden’s gross domestic product shrank 0.6 percent in the last three months of the year, according to the national statistics office Statistics Sweden (SCB).

The country’s export-driven economy has shown signs of weakness in recent months.

Statistics Sweden lowered its growth estimate for 2022 from 2.7 percent to 2.4 percent. It expects the economy to go into a recession this year and grow slightly in 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: gross domestic product (GDP) – bruttonationalprodukt (BNP)

Finland hopes to join Nato with Sweden despite Erdoğan remark

Finland still hopes to join Nato together with Sweden, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s weekend remarks that Turkey could accept Finland without its Nordic neighbour.

“Our strong desire in Finland has been and still is to join Nato together with Sweden,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki, adding: “our position remains the same.”

Erdoğan has refused to ratify the two countries’ Nato membership bids, primarily because of Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Turkey links to outlawed Kurdish fighters and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Swedish vocabulary: a foreign minister – en utrikesminister

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Spotify workers unionise, avalanche alert, handball defeat and how many Swedes divorced last year? Here's the latest news.

Published: 30 January 2023 06:51 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Avalanche alert in Swedish mountains

Swedish authorities are warning of a “considerable” risk of avalanches in the northern mountain ranges, including Västra Härjedalsfjällen, Södra Jämtlandsfjällen and Västra Vindelfjällen. There’s also a “moderate” avalanche risk at Södra Lapplandsfjällen.

You can keep up to date with avalanche alerts here.

Swedish vocabulary: an avalanche – en lavin

Fewer married couples choose divorce in Sweden

The number of married couples choosing to divorce has decreased in the past couple of years, according to new statistics from Swedish courts, reported by newswire TT.

Last year, just over 27,600 couples filed for divorce, down from 2021 when the figure was 28,258. In 2020, more than 31,600 divorces were filed.

The number of divorce requests handed in to courts does not necessarily translate into how many people got divorced in Sweden. For example, many partners choose the option to have a six-month period of reflection when they file for divorce, and may end up getting back together before the six months have passed.

For those of you who need it, here’s a guide to how to get divorced in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a divorce – en skilsmässa

Spotify workers unionise after job cuts

Around 100 people in Sweden are affected by Spotify’s job cuts, reports Kollega, the member magazine for the Unionen trade union. The tech giant last week announced it would be axing six percent of its global workforce, following increased costs.

Last week, staff at Spotify in Sweden founded a new local club for Unionen, Spotify Workers Unionen, with ten people elected to the board.

Here’s The Local’s guide to how trade unions work in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a trade union – ett fack

Erdogan says Finland may join Nato without Sweden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said for the first time on Sunday that Ankara could accept Finland into Nato without Sweden, days after it postponed accession talks with the two Nordic countries indefinitely.

Erdogan’s main complaint has been with Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that he links to outlawed Kurdish militants and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

“If necessary, we can give a different response concerning Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different response for Finland,” Erdogan, who’s campaigning ahead of his May election, told a televised meeting with young voters on Sunday.

Swedish vocabulary: a response – ett svar

Sweden in fourth place in Handball World Cup

Sweden’s national men’s handball team lost out on a medal in the World Championships after they got beaten by Spain in the bronze match on Sunday.

After a good Swedish first half, Spain dominated the second half and in won by 39-36, the most goals ever scored against the men’s handball team, reports Aftonbladet.

Denmark won the championship, beating France 34-29 in the final in Stockholm – the first team with three consecutive gold medals in the event, which is held every two years.

Swedish vocabulary: a half (in sport competitions) – en halvlek

SHOW COMMENTS