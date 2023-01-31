Read news from:
TOP TEN: These are the most popular baby names in Sweden

What did Swedes name their children in 2022? The results are in and there's a new name in one of the top spots.

Published: 31 January 2023 13:29 CET
An annual list of Sweden's most popular baby names is out – for the last time. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

If a Swede had a baby girl in 2022, chances are they named her Astrid.

The name – whose most famous holder was perhaps late children’s author Astrid Lindgren – overtook Alice as the most popular name given to newborn girls, according to Statistics Sweden. Alice had held on to the top spot for six years in a row.

William was the most popular name for boys, but Nils saw the biggest increase when it climbed ten spots to end up in seventh place.

Statistics Sweden points out that although it doesn’t do any research on why certain names are more popular than others, the rise of Nilses in Sweden coincided with ice-skater Nils van der Poel’s sporting mega successes in 2022.

“It’s the first time Nils is on the top-ten list since Statistics Sweden started publishing name statistics in 1998,” said Statistics Sweden analyst Guadalupe Andersson.

This is the last year the agency publishes statistics on names in Sweden.

It said that the decision to stop the popular lists was a result of “a strained economic situation” and that it had to prioritise publishing official statistics instead.

Official statistics are statistics which Swedish authorities must produce and make available by law, for the purposes of general information, investigation and research. The subject areas are regulated by the government, and you can find all of them here.

The Swedish Tax Agency also publishes name statistics, but for the entire population, not newborns.

Here are Sweden’s most popular girls’ names in 2022, and how many newborns were given the name:

1. Astrid (603)

2. Maja (601)

3. Alma (596)

4. Vera (592)

5. Freja (584)

6. Leah (507)

7. Ella (563)

8. Alice (552)

9. Selma (540)

10. Lilly (530)

Boys:

1. William (690)

2. Liam (679)

3. Noah (677)

4. Hugo (643)

5. Oliver (629)

6. Lucas (616)

7. Nils (579)

8. Matteo (571)

9. Valter (566)

10. August (565)

Last year, the number of new Swedish citizens reached 89,967 – an increase on 2021. This figure includes secondary applicants – children who were granted citizenship in a joint application with their parent – as well as people whose application was rejected by the Migration Agency but approved by an appeals court.

The Migration Agency received a total of 88,968 applications in 2022 (not including secondary applicants), and 94,292 were processed, including applications received in previous years. Of these, 78,201 were approved, 13,230 were rejected, 572 were listed as “invalid” and 2,289 were in the “other” category.

This is also an increase on 2021, when 71,229 citizenship applications were approved.

The average time for an application to be processed, according to Migration Agency figures, had risen to 431 days, (356 in 2021 and 376 in 2020), with the median time for processing dropping to 256 days (compared to 330 in 2021 and 315 in 2020). An average of 83 percent of applications were successful.

The average is easily affected by individual extreme cases, so when comparing processing times the median is more useful to look at.

“We’ve managed to change the trend and shorten the processing time for citizenship,” Migration Agency general director Mikael Ribbenvik said, referring to the drop in the median processing time.

Of those who became Swedish citizens in 2022 (including children receiving citizenship alongside a parent), 21.7 percent came from Syria (19,501).

The next most common countries of origin for applicants in the top ten were Eritrea (8,500), Somalia (5,954), Afghanistan (5,623), Iraq (3,197), India (2,879), Poland (2,085), Iran (1,848), Turkey (1,678) and Thailand (1,541). This top ten is almost identical to last year, when Germany was in the top ten instead of Turkey.

In November 2022, Sweden had a population of 10,520,558 according to Statistics Sweden, meaning 2022’s new Swedish citizens represent less than one percent of the population.

