ENERGY CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden’s energy price subsidy

To receive Sweden's energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account in Swedbank's payment register. Here's how to do so, as well as what happens if you don't have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

Published: 1 February 2023 12:48 CET
EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden's energy price subsidy
Sweden's first energy price subsidy will be paid out to most users in southern Sweden on February 20th. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Anyone living in southern Sweden who had an energy contract for a Swedish property on November 17th, 2022, is eligible for Sweden’s energy price subsidy.

The subsidy covers full-time residences, summer houses or fritidshus and people who owned a property in Sweden on the above date who have since moved abroad.

Here’s some more information on the subsidy and who is eligible.

So, how do you register for the subsidy?

People with BankID and a Swedish bank account

If you have BankID and a Swedish bank account, you can register your bank account directly with Swedbank. The deadline for registration is February 13th, and you can find out more details on registration in English here.

You don’t need to be a Swedbank customer to receive the subsidy, and you will need to register your account with Swedbank even if it’s a Swedbank account.

People with a samordningsnummer

If you have a samordningsnummer (coordination number), which you will often have if you pay taxes in Sweden, for example, you can apply for the payout online here (under “utan e-legitimation”).

People without a samordningsnummer, or people with a foreign bank account

If you don’t have a samordningsnummer, you don’t have BankID, or you have a foreign bank account, you will have to visit a Swedbank office in-person to register your bank account for the subsidy payout.

What happens if I don’t register my bank account in time or I can’t register?

If you can’t register your bank account directly with Swedbank, you have a couple of options, both of which are likely to take longer, so you won’t necessarily get your payout on February 20th like you would otherwise.

If you have an account registered at Försäkringskassan, if you receive Swedish pension payments or child benefit, for example, then your payment will be sent to that account.

If you don’t have an account registered with Försäkringskassan and you could not or did not register with Swedbank before the deadline, you will be sent a voucher or utbetalningsavi which you can redeem free of charge online or at a ClearOn agent for a fee.

However, this utbetalningsavi could also raise some issues.

Firstly, it’s unclear whether those living outside Sweden will be able to receive an utbetalningsavi, and how Försäkringskassan will collect their addresses so it knows where to send the avi. The Local has contacted Försäkringskassan for clarification on this.

Additionally, according to Swedbank, online redemption of an utbetalningsavi is only possible for people with a Swedish personal number and a säkerhetsdosa (a type of security code box used for ID validation online), or BankID.

This means that people living outside of Sweden without BankID or a code box may need to make a trip to Sweden in order to redeem their avi in person.

The Local has contacted Swedbank for more information on redeeming an avi for those without a personal number, as well as to clarify whether the avi will need to be redeemed before a certain date.

COST OF LIVING

Experts expect more interest rate hikes in Sweden

The inflationary pressure seems to be easing. But the central banks in the Western world aim to implement interest rate increases for a while longer.

Published: 29 January 2023 10:08 CET
Experts expect more interest rate hikes in Sweden

Next week, interest rate increases are expected from the Federal Reserve System (FED), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England – and the Swedish Central Bank (Riksbank) is expected to follow suit.

Signs that the unusually high inflation in the United States is beginning to moderate means that the American central bank, the FED, is now expected to slow down the pace of interest rate increases.

The first interest rate announcement of the year from FED chief Jerome Powell and his board on Wednesday is, according to the average forecast among analysts, expected to amount to an increase of 0.25 percentage points – to a total of 4.50-4.75.

Eight raises in a row

If that turns out to be the case, the FED will have raised interest rates at eight meetings in a row. As recently as December, it was adjusted up 0.50 to a 15-year high – following a historic streak of three consecutive rate meetings with 0.75 percentage point hikes.

In order to end interest rate hikes, Powell wants, among other things, to see more reactions in the economy, especially when it comes to the labour market in the United States.

The ECB and its chief, Christine Lagarde, have put a lot of effort into sounding hawkish in the run-up to the interest rate announcement on Thursday. Among other things, they stated that there might be several increases of 0.50 percentage points this year.

This is also the average forecast for their colleagues at the Bank of England in London, which are also expected to announce that they will raise the policy rate by 0.50 points on Thursday.

Increase expected in Sweden

On Thursday, February 9, Erik Thedéen’s first interest rate meeting at the Riksbank since he took over as Riksbank governor at the turn of the year will take place.

Most analysts expect an increase in the policy rate of 0.50 points.

“The journey to the Riksbank’s two percent target is long,” Handelsbanken’s chief economist Christina Nyman noted when she presented a new economic forecast this week.

Her main scenario is another increase from the Riksbank in April to a key interest rate of 3.25 before there is a pause in interest rate increases.

Nordea’s economists also expect 3.25 to be the peak in the interest rate cycle we are in now. But their colleagues at Swedbank believe that, on top of this, there will be another increase in the policy rate this summer, to 3.50.

