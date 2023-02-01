For members
ENERGY CRISIS
EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden’s energy price subsidy
To receive Sweden's energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account in Swedbank's payment register. Here's how to do so, as well as what happens if you don't have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.
Published: 1 February 2023 12:48 CET
Sweden's first energy price subsidy will be paid out to most users in southern Sweden on February 20th. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
