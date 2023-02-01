EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden’s energy price subsidy

Anyone living in southern Sweden who had an energy contract for a Swedish property on November 17th, 2022, is eligible for Sweden’s energy price subsidy.

The subsidy covers full-time residences, summer houses or fritidshus and people who owned a property in Sweden on the above date who have since moved abroad.

Here’s some more information on the subsidy and who is eligible.

So, how do you register for the subsidy?

People with BankID and a Swedish bank account

If you have BankID and a Swedish bank account, you can register your bank account directly with Swedbank. The deadline for registration is February 13th, and you can find out more details on registration in English here.

You don’t need to be a Swedbank customer to receive the subsidy, and you will need to register your account with Swedbank even if it’s a Swedbank account.

People with a samordningsnummer

If you have a samordningsnummer (coordination number), which you will often have if you pay taxes in Sweden, for example, you can apply for the payout online here (under “utan e-legitimation”).

People without a samordningsnummer, or people with a foreign bank account

If you don’t have a samordningsnummer, you don’t have BankID, or you have a foreign bank account, you will have to visit a Swedbank office in-person to register your bank account for the subsidy payout.

What happens if I don’t register my bank account in time or I can’t register?

If you can’t register your bank account directly with Swedbank, you have a couple of options, both of which are likely to take longer, so you won’t necessarily get your payout on February 20th like you would otherwise.

If you have an account registered at Försäkringskassan, if you receive Swedish pension payments or child benefit, for example, then your payment will be sent to that account.

If you don’t have an account registered with Försäkringskassan and you could not or did not register with Swedbank before the deadline, you will be sent a voucher or utbetalningsavi which you can redeem free of charge online or at a ClearOn agent for a fee.

However, this utbetalningsavi could also raise some issues.

Firstly, it’s unclear whether those living outside Sweden will be able to receive an utbetalningsavi, and how Försäkringskassan will collect their addresses so it knows where to send the avi. The Local has contacted Försäkringskassan for clarification on this.

Additionally, according to Swedbank, online redemption of an utbetalningsavi is only possible for people with a Swedish personal number and a säkerhetsdosa (a type of security code box used for ID validation online), or BankID.

This means that people living outside of Sweden without BankID or a code box may need to make a trip to Sweden in order to redeem their avi in person.

The Local has contacted Swedbank for more information on redeeming an avi for those without a personal number, as well as to clarify whether the avi will need to be redeemed before a certain date.