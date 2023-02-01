For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish party leaders discuss national security, gap between rich and poor highest in almost five decades, and much more in the latest news in Sweden.
Published: 1 February 2023 07:03 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
A Swedish theme park is suing the state over Covid closures, your mail could take longer to get to you next year, and Sweden's economy just shrank. Here's the latest news.
Published: 31 January 2023 06:35 CET
