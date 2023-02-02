For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
House prices up, FM comments Nato process, young Swedes have grim outlook for future and what does a drop in coffee prices mean for inflation? Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 2 February 2023 08:53 CET
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. File photo. Photo: Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/NTB/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish party leaders discuss national security, gap between rich and poor highest in almost five decades, and much more in the latest news in Sweden.
Published: 1 February 2023 07:03 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments