CRIME

Blast outside nightclub in central Gothenburg

An explosion was reported early on Friday morning outside a nightclub on Avenyn, Gothenburg's main boulevard.

Published: 3 February 2023 11:58 CET
An explosion was reported early on Friday morning outside the nightclub on Gothenburgs Avenyn boulevard. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

A glass door was damaged, spreading glass splinters, police press spokesperson Fredrik Svedemyr told TT newswire.  “Other than that, I haven’t received any information that there has been any worse damage,” he said. 

Sweden’s gang criminals have in recent years been using explosives stolen from building sites or purchased illegally, and sometimes hand grenades, to target and send signals to rival groups.

This has led to a spate of explosions in the stairwells of blocks of flats, in restaurants, and sometimes in corner shops. 

But these attacks tend to take place in the troubled suburbs of major cities and it is very rare for an explosion to happen in the city centre.

At the end of January an explosion rocked a restaurant in Södermalm in central Stockholm, leading to shocked headlines in the country. 

No one was injured in the Gothenburg blast, which occurred around 4 o’clock on Friday morning. It is not yet clear what caused it. Technicians are currently carrying out a forensic analysis of the scene, Svedemyr said.

The police bomb squad was called after the alarm was raised, with tram traffic in the area paused in the early morning.

Police are now working to establish why the affected nightclub may have been a target.

Swedish court clears former Swedbank CEO of fraud charges

Birgitte Bonnesen, a former CEO of Swedish bank Swedbank, has been acquitted of charges of fraud and sharing insider information.

Published: 26 January 2023 05:52 CET
The ruling from the Stockholm District Court comes four years after the eruption of a money laundering scandal implicating the bank.

In 2019, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT alleged that at least 40 billion kronor (equivalent at the time to $4.4 billion) of suspicious and high-risk transactions had been channelled to Baltic countries, notably Estonia, from Swedbank accounts.

The revelations, which saw the bank’s share price crumble, rendered Bonnesen’s position untenable and she was fired.

Sweden’s financial regulator the following year fined the bank some 360 million euros and warned it to follow anti-money laundering laws.

Prosecutors later charged Bonnesen, accusing her of “intentionally or by aggravated negligence” providing false or misleading information about the steps the bank had taken to prevent and detect suspected money laundering.

Bonnesen, who risked two years in prison, denied all of the charges against her.

The court said that while some of the statements the former CEO made to media outlets had been “unclear and incomplete”, they did not amount to fraud.

“For criminal liability, it is not enough for someone to make a false statement or omit key information,” judge Malou Lindblom said, adding that any statement needed to be sufficient to influence recipients “in a certain direction”.

Bonnesen was also cleared of charges of revealing insider information by informing the bank’s main owners that the investigative documentary was coming.

The court said the former CEO had only revealed what she believed the documentary would cover, which was deemed too “imprecise” to be considered insider information.

