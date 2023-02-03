Blast outside nightclub in central Gothenburg

A glass door was damaged, spreading glass splinters, police press spokesperson Fredrik Svedemyr told TT newswire. “Other than that, I haven’t received any information that there has been any worse damage,” he said.

Sweden’s gang criminals have in recent years been using explosives stolen from building sites or purchased illegally, and sometimes hand grenades, to target and send signals to rival groups.

This has led to a spate of explosions in the stairwells of blocks of flats, in restaurants, and sometimes in corner shops.

But these attacks tend to take place in the troubled suburbs of major cities and it is very rare for an explosion to happen in the city centre.

At the end of January an explosion rocked a restaurant in Södermalm in central Stockholm, leading to shocked headlines in the country.

No one was injured in the Gothenburg blast, which occurred around 4 o’clock on Friday morning. It is not yet clear what caused it. Technicians are currently carrying out a forensic analysis of the scene, Svedemyr said.

The police bomb squad was called after the alarm was raised, with tram traffic in the area paused in the early morning.

Police are now working to establish why the affected nightclub may have been a target.