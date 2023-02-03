Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MIGRATION

Italian PM Meloni in Stockholm to discuss migration with Swedish PM

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister, is visiting Stockholm on Friday to meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and discuss EU issues, including migration.

Published: 3 February 2023 14:22 CET
Italian PM Meloni in Stockholm to discuss migration with Swedish PM
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at a press conference in Rome. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Meloni, leader of the right-wing populist Brothers of Italy party, is the second government leader to visit Kristersson after Finland’s Sanna Marin, who was in Stockholm earlier this week.

The two leaders will discuss migration, as well as how the EU should respond to the American Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which could pull investment and jobs from the EU to the US.

“There is a strong Swedish interest in better protection of the European border,” Kristersson told TT newswire.

The migration issue has been described as “acute”, with the EU scheduling an extra summit meeting in a week’s time to discuss both migration and the IRA.

When asked if Sweden and Italy have the same views on how to tackle migration, Kristersson replied that that “remains to be seen”.

“We have this summit in a week, initiated by Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria, who have seen extremely large numbers of refugees over a very short period,” he added.

Kristersson further said that the topic of conversation with Meloni will be how the EU’s outer borders could be made more difficult for migrants to cross.

“One of the points of discussion today is how we can strengthen the external border of the EU so that irregular migration, as it’s known, simply cannot enter the EU, and stopping it at the border instead.”

“There are many people who lack grounds for asylum who try to enter [the EU], and Italy is well aware of this,” Kristersson said.

He added that the current situation “is not working”, and that there are “a lot of people” who come to Europe without grounds for asylum, who then “enter and live in a shadow society, also in Sweden”.

No press conferences or photo opportunities are planned during Meloni’s visit, the Swedish cabinet committee told TT.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Sweden’s PM grilled by EU MEPs on his dependence on the far-right

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson faced a barrage of questions in the European Parliament on Tuesday over his dependence on far-right support, with one MEP accusing him of being "a hostage" to the Sweden Democrats.

Published: 17 January 2023 16:22 CET
Sweden's PM grilled by EU MEPs on his dependence on the far-right

Kristersson protested that governments had been formed with far-right support in Finland, Norway and Denmark, and that Sweden was no different. 

“This government which Sweden has established has been a completely normal Nordic government since 2001,” he said. “This has been tried in Finland, Norway and Denmark with good results.” 

Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s conservative Moderate Party, was in Strasbourg to present Sweden’s programme, as President of the European Council, to the parliament. Some of the most challenging questions came from MEPs from the green and left parties. 

READ ALSO: Sweden’s top priorities for its EU presidency

“Your government is now hostage to the Sweden Democrats,” declared the Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, who is chair of the parliament’s green group, adding that his group were extremely concerned that a government with such a dependence on the far-right would be responsible for working on EU laws. 

Manon Aubry, the French MEP who leads the Left grouping, warned that the Sweden Democrats “neo-Nazi use of language” was already widely spread in Europe. 

“You can’t play games with the extreme right, because when they take power, they will refuse to give it up in a democratic way,” he warned. 

Iratxe Garcia Perez, the Spanish MEP who leads the Social Democrat group in the parliament said that she believed that Sweden’s programme for its presidency lacked sufficient engagement in issues like women’s rights, migrant rights, and efforts to reduce climate impact. 

“Please, be nice and promise that this Swedish Presidency will continue to lead the work against climate change,” she said. 

Kristersson said that his government was committed to being “a constructive and enthusiastic leader for the council’s work”. 

The Nordic countries, he added, were among the most open, tolerant and stable democracies in the world, and he felt “confident”, he said in the government he had put together. 

He presented Sweden’s programme under the headlines “greener, safer, and more free”, and spoke about the war in Ukraine, the coming energy crisis and the economic downturn. 

“Nothing else is as important,” he said of Ukraine. “This is not only about handling a crisis, this is about the fight for democracy.” 

Sweden, he added, also hoped to “strengthen the EU’s role as a pioneer in the green transition”, but he pushed back at those who asked whether the EU should not heavily subsidies companies planning to put in place green projects, as the US recently did in its Inflation Reduction Act, saying that it was important that companies were able to compete in the market on their own strengths. 

SHOW COMMENTS