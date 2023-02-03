Read news from:
Second energy price subsidy approved for users across Sweden

Sweden's second energy price subsidy, which will be offered to all users in Sweden for energy costs incurred in November and December 2022, has been approved by the Energy Market Inspectorate.

Published: 3 February 2023 10:35 CET
The second batch of the energy price subsidy has now been approved. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

In the approved application, submitted by Svenska kraftnät on January 30th on behalf of the government, Svenska kraftnät are permitted to use a maximum of 10 billion kronor in so-called bottleneck income to finance energy price support for individuals.

In contrast to the first energy price subsidy, this subsidy will also be available for users in northern Sweden.

How do I know which energy zone I am in?

Energy zone 1 – the cheapest energy zone – is in the far north of Sweden, and it includes Norrbotten county and part of Västerbotten county.

Energy zone 2 is slightly further south, and it includes Jämtland county, Västernorrland county, and parts of Gävleborg and Västerbotten counties.

Energy zone 3 covers central Sweden, encompassing Stockholm and Gothenburg, as well as Stockholm county, Södermanland county, Uppsala county, Värmland county, Västmanland county, Örebro county, Östergötland county, Dalarna county, and parts of Halland, Kalmar, Jönköping, Västra Götaland, and Gävleborg counties.

Energy zone 4 – the most expensive zone – includes Malmö, Skåne, Blekinge, Kronoberg, and parts of Kalmar, Halland, Jönköping and Västra Götaland counties.

How much will it cover?

The energy price support will cover 80 percent of the recorded energy usage for a property in November and December 2022, and will be paid out to the individual named on the energy contract on December 31st, 2022.

It is not yet clear when the second energy price subsidy will be paid out to recipients.

The approved model will offer 90 öre per kWh to users in energy zones one and two – northern Sweden, 126 öre per kWh for users in energy zone three – central Sweden, and 129 öre per kWh for users in energy zone four, located in southern Sweden.

 

ENERGY CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden’s energy price subsidy

To receive Sweden's energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account in Swedbank's payment register. Here's how to do so, as well as what happens if you don't have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

Published: 1 February 2023 12:48 CET
EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden's energy price subsidy

Anyone living in southern Sweden who had an energy contract for a Swedish property on November 17th, 2022, is eligible for Sweden’s energy price subsidy.

The subsidy covers full-time residences, summer houses or fritidshus and people who owned a property in Sweden on the above date who have since moved abroad.

Here’s some more information on the subsidy and who is eligible.

So, how do you register for the subsidy?

People with BankID and a Swedish bank account

If you have BankID and a Swedish bank account, you can register your bank account directly with Swedbank. The deadline for registration is February 13th, and you can find out more details on registration in English here.

You don’t need to be a Swedbank customer to receive the subsidy, and you will need to register your account with Swedbank even if it’s a Swedbank account.

People with a samordningsnummer

If you have a samordningsnummer (coordination number), which you will often have if you pay taxes in Sweden, for example, you can apply for the payout online here (under “utan e-legitimation”).

People without a samordningsnummer, or people with a foreign bank account

If you don’t have a samordningsnummer, you don’t have BankID, or you have a foreign bank account, you will have to visit a Swedbank office in-person to register your bank account for the subsidy payout.

What happens if I don’t register my bank account in time or I can’t register?

If you can’t register your bank account directly with Swedbank, you have a couple of options, both of which are likely to take longer, so you won’t necessarily get your payout on February 20th like you would otherwise.

If you have an account registered at Försäkringskassan, if you receive Swedish pension payments or child benefit, for example, then your payment will be sent to that account.

The Local contacted Försäkringskassan to ask how people living abroad will be able to receive the benefit and received the following response:

“Yes, it will be possible to get the subsidy paid into a bank account abroad,” head of press Anders Sims told The Local. “Those who do not have their account registered with Swedbank will receive a letter from us asking for bank details for their account abroad, and we will send the money there.”

If you live in Sweden but don’t have an account registered with Försäkringskassan and you could not or did not register with Swedbank before the deadline, you will be sent a voucher or utbetalningsavi which you can redeem free of charge online or at a ClearOn agent for a fee.

Online redemption of an utbetalningsavi is only possible for people with a Swedish personal number and a säkerhetsdosa (a type of security code box used for ID validation online), or BankID. If this does not apply to you, you will need to redeem your avi in-person at a bank, for example.

