For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Snow warning, new patient fees confirmed, new international rail service, Sweden moves to criminalise membership of terror groups and majority of Finns want to join Nato without Sweden. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 3 February 2023 08:57 CET
New patient fees have now been confirmed for 2023. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
House prices up, FM comments Nato process, young Swedes have grim outlook for future and what does a drop in coffee prices mean for inflation? Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 2 February 2023 08:53 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments