Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Cost of living: ‘Enormous’ increase in food prices in January in Sweden

Food prices are still on the increase in Sweden, at an even higher rate than at the end of 2022. Here's why.

Published: 6 February 2023 10:58 CET
Cost of living: 'Enormous' increase in food prices in January in Sweden
Producers don't negotiate categories for all types of food at the same time, which is why some items have seen a delay before going up in price. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The increase in food prices in January was 1.4 percent – one of the largest increases reported since food prices started rising almost a year ago.

Some items saw “enormous” increases in January compared with December, Ulf Mazur, CEO and founder of independent comparison site Matpriskollen, told TT newswire.

“There’s no stopping it.”

In January, the price of groceries increased 1.3 percent on December, with the price of food specifically increasing by 1.4 percent. Food prices have now gone up 16.3 percent in the last 12 months.

“It was a bit calmer during the autumn in September, October and November, but now that price increases are back we’re seeing enormous increases,” Mazur said.

Items such as snacks, fish and shellfish, vegetables and bread are among those which have seen the greatest increases.

Some categories, such as beer, sweets and sugar, have previously not risen in price significantly. That has now changed, with these items also rising sharply in price last month.

Some examples highlighted by Mazur include one brand of frozen cod portions, which increased by 64.2 percent in January compared to December, one chain’s own-brand sugar cubes which went up by over 55 percent, and caster sugar which increased by 44 percent.

“With single items increasing by so much – it’s like a snowball, it never ends,” he said.

This time, Coop has hiked its prices the most of all the major supermarket chains, according to Matpriskollen’s analysis. 

“Coop was a bit lower when it came to price increases before, but they made up for that in January,” Mazur said.

“There’s such a cost pressure now.”

With production costs rising, food producers are negotiating price increases with supermarkets. However, not all categories are negotiated at the same time, which is one of the reasons some items haven’t gone up in price as fast as others.

In some cases, this delay can last for up to six months.

This is one of the reasons why Mazur expects to see continued price hikes during spring, even if inflation were to stop immediately.

“The rate of price increases will go down, but prices will continue to rise,” he said.

When production costs lessen, prices won’t start to go down again, rather they’ll stay still at the high level they are at now, he explained. Coffee, which recently dropped by around 10 kronor per kilo, is one exception.

“It shows there’s a will from producers to lower prices again when costs drop.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden’s energy price subsidy

To receive Sweden's energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account in Swedbank's payment register. Here's how to do so, as well as what happens if you don't have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

Published: 1 February 2023 12:48 CET
Updated: 5 February 2023 07:56 CET
EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden's energy price subsidy

Anyone living in southern Sweden who had an energy contract for a Swedish property on November 17th, 2022, is eligible for Sweden’s energy price subsidy.

The subsidy covers full-time residences, summer houses or fritidshus and people who owned a property in Sweden on the above date who have since moved abroad.

Here’s some more information on the subsidy and who is eligible.

So, how do you register for the subsidy?

People with BankID and a Swedish bank account

If you have BankID and a Swedish bank account, you can register your bank account directly with Swedbank. The deadline for registration is February 13th, and you can find out more details on registration in English here.

You don’t need to be a Swedbank customer to receive the subsidy, and you will need to register your account with Swedbank even if it’s a Swedbank account.

People with a samordningsnummer

If you have a samordningsnummer (coordination number), which you will often have if you pay taxes in Sweden, for example, you can apply for the payout online here (under “utan e-legitimation”).

People without a samordningsnummer, or people with a foreign bank account

If you don’t have a samordningsnummer, you don’t have BankID, or you have a foreign bank account, you will have to visit a Swedbank office in-person to register your bank account for the subsidy payout.

What happens if I don’t register my bank account in time or I can’t register?

If you can’t register your bank account directly with Swedbank, you have a couple of options, both of which are likely to take longer, so you won’t necessarily get your payout on February 20th like you would otherwise.

If you have an account registered at Försäkringskassan, if you receive Swedish pension payments or child benefit, for example, then your payment will be sent to that account.

The Local contacted Försäkringskassan to ask how people living abroad will be able to receive the benefit and received the following response:

“Yes, it will be possible to get the subsidy paid into a bank account abroad,” head of press Anders Sims told The Local. “Those who do not have their account registered with Swedbank will receive a letter from us asking for bank details for their account abroad, and we will send the money there.”

If you live in Sweden but don’t have an account registered with Försäkringskassan and you could not or did not register with Swedbank before the deadline, you will be sent a voucher or utbetalningsavi which you can redeem free of charge online or at a ClearOn agent for a fee.

Online redemption of an utbetalningsavi is only possible for people with a Swedish personal number and a säkerhetsdosa (a type of security code box used for ID validation online), or BankID. If this does not apply to you, you will need to redeem your avi in-person at a bank, for example.

SHOW COMMENTS