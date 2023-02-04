For members
INSIDE SWEDEN
Inside Sweden: How to cope when your career takes a turn for the worse
In the latest edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter for members of The Local, editor Emma Löfgren writes about the recent layoffs and rounds up the top stories of the week.
Published: 6 February 2023 07:15 CET
Spotify is the latest tech company around the world to cut jobs. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT
For members
INSIDE SWEDEN
Inside Sweden: What I discovered from ten months of maternity leave
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren is back from parental leave. In this latest edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter for members only, she rounds up the top stories of the week and looks ahead to the year to come.
Published: 14 January 2023 08:54 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments