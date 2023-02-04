Inside Sweden: How to cope when your career takes a turn for the worse

Hej,

When things don’t go according to plan, take a turn for the worse and change your life, being from another country could be a lifeline: it could be an escape route, a place where you’ll immediately be able to find your footing again.

Or, it’s irrelevant. Maybe you’ve already formed unbreakable ties to the new country, you don’t have much to go back to anyway, you know this new place and the value you bring to it, and you know the next steps to get back on track.

Or, it’s somewhere in between, and now you’re flying without a safety net. As thrilling as living abroad is when things go well, as terrifying it often is when they don’t.

This week, Spotify announced it would be cutting six percent of its global workforce, affecting around 100 of its employees in Sweden, many of whom are foreign residents in Sweden and readers of The Local.

“I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” admitted chief executive Daniel Ek, a statement that could be applied to many of the other tech giants around the world who have carried out layoffs in recent weeks.

Losing your job is often beyond your control, and it’s hardly ever your fault.

We’ve been writing about what happens if you’re made redundant – and the things you need to know to navigate what happens next. I hope these links are helpful whether or not you’re affected by the recent layoffs in Sweden:

For those on a work permit there’s another layer of worry. Can you stay in Sweden to look for work? Can you change career? Here’s our guide to what happens to your Swedish work permit if you lose your job.

Even if you’re a non-Swedish citizen, it’s important to know that you have rights when you become unemployed, and there are systems in place to help. This article is here to help you know what your rights are and how to use them.

Spotify’s first local trade union club was formed this week. For many international workers, joining a trade union might not be something that crosses your mind, especially if it’s not common in your home country. Here are some of the key benefits and things to bear in mind before joining.

How do you find a new job? How do you write the perfect CV or ace that job interview? Why is networking such a key skill in Sweden? This article from The Local’s archive lists some of our top guides to building a Swedish career.

And finally, if you’re looking for a new job, have a look at The Local’s job site.

If you have any questions about losing our job in Sweden, drop me an email and I’ll see if I’m able to answer. Or if you’ve previously lost your job in Sweden, come out on the other side and have lessons to share with fellow members of The Local – let me know.

The top stories in Sweden

Energy price subsidy payouts, a probable new interest rate hike, new Centre Party leader and Finland’s PM Sanna Marin in Stockholm. In case you missed it: Here’s The Local’s guide to what changes in Sweden in February.

Sweden’s epic tryouts for the Eurovision Song Contest get under way tonight. Here’s how to watch the extravaganza that is Melodifestivalen, and what to expect, ranging from Sami tunes to chart-breaking pop anthems.

To receive Sweden’s energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account. Here’s how to do so, as well as what happens if you don’t have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

Income inequality in Sweden rose sharply in 2021, hitting the highest level since records began nearly 50 years ago, according to a report from the country’s statistics agency.

Sweden’s government this week submitted a new terror bill which could help convince Turkey that the country is acting to crack down on Swedish residents active in the Kurdish PKK terror group.

Finally, you don’t want to miss the latest episode of The Local’s podcast Sweden in Focus, in which my colleagues speak to Diamant Salihu – an award-winning crime reporter who tells us about the gang crime eco-system in Sweden.

