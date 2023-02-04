Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

INSIDE SWEDEN

Inside Sweden: How to cope when your career takes a turn for the worse

In the latest edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter for members of The Local, editor Emma Löfgren writes about the recent layoffs and rounds up the top stories of the week.

Published: 6 February 2023 07:15 CET
Inside Sweden: How to cope when your career takes a turn for the worse
Spotify is the latest tech company around the world to cut jobs. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT

Hej,

When things don’t go according to plan, take a turn for the worse and change your life, being from another country could be a lifeline: it could be an escape route, a place where you’ll immediately be able to find your footing again.

Or, it’s irrelevant. Maybe you’ve already formed unbreakable ties to the new country, you don’t have much to go back to anyway, you know this new place and the value you bring to it, and you know the next steps to get back on track.

Or, it’s somewhere in between, and now you’re flying without a safety net. As thrilling as living abroad is when things go well, as terrifying it often is when they don’t.

This week, Spotify announced it would be cutting six percent of its global workforce, affecting around 100 of its employees in Sweden, many of whom are foreign residents in Sweden and readers of The Local.

“I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” admitted chief executive Daniel Ek, a statement that could be applied to many of the other tech giants around the world who have carried out layoffs in recent weeks.

Losing your job is often beyond your control, and it’s hardly ever your fault.

We’ve been writing about what happens if you’re made redundant – and the things you need to know to navigate what happens next. I hope these links are helpful whether or not you’re affected by the recent layoffs in Sweden:

For those on a work permit there’s another layer of worry. Can you stay in Sweden to look for work? Can you change career? Here’s our guide to what happens to your Swedish work permit if you lose your job.

Even if you’re a non-Swedish citizen, it’s important to know that you have rights when you become unemployed, and there are systems in place to help. This article is here to help you know what your rights are and how to use them.

Spotify’s first local trade union club was formed this week. For many international workers, joining a trade union might not be something that crosses your mind, especially if it’s not common in your home country. Here are some of the key benefits and things to bear in mind before joining.

How do you find a new job? How do you write the perfect CV or ace that job interview? Why is networking such a key skill in Sweden? This article from The Local’s archive lists some of our top guides to building a Swedish career.

And finally, if you’re looking for a new job, have a look at The Local’s job site.

If you have any questions about losing our job in Sweden, drop me an email and I’ll see if I’m able to answer. Or if you’ve previously lost your job in Sweden, come out on the other side and have lessons to share with fellow members of The Local – let me know.

The top stories in Sweden

Energy price subsidy payouts, a probable new interest rate hike, new Centre Party leader and Finland’s PM Sanna Marin in Stockholm. In case you missed it: Here’s The Local’s guide to what changes in Sweden in February.

Sweden’s epic tryouts for the Eurovision Song Contest get under way tonight. Here’s how to watch the extravaganza that is Melodifestivalen, and what to expect, ranging from Sami tunes to chart-breaking pop anthems.

To receive Sweden’s energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account. Here’s how to do so, as well as what happens if you don’t have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

Income inequality in Sweden rose sharply in 2021, hitting the highest level since records began nearly 50 years ago, according to a report from the country’s statistics agency.

Sweden’s government this week submitted a new terror bill which could help convince Turkey that the country is acting to crack down on Swedish residents active in the Kurdish PKK terror group.

Finally, you don’t want to miss the latest episode of The Local’s podcast Sweden in Focus, in which my colleagues speak to Diamant Salihu – an award-winning crime reporter who tells us about the gang crime eco-system in Sweden.

Inside Sweden is our weekly newsletter for members that gives you news, analysis and, sometimes, takes you behind the scenes at The Local. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

INSIDE SWEDEN

Inside Sweden: What I discovered from ten months of maternity leave

The Local's editor Emma Löfgren is back from parental leave. In this latest edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter for members only, she rounds up the top stories of the week and looks ahead to the year to come.

Published: 14 January 2023 08:54 CET
Inside Sweden: What I discovered from ten months of maternity leave

Hej,

Hope you’ve had a good start to 2023. It’s been a while since we last spoke – I’m back as editor of The Local Sweden after ten months on maternity leave.

I’ve learned several things during these ten months. First of all, Sweden’s 480 paid days of parental leave are extremely generous and much needed. I’ve almost felt guilty at times speaking to friends in other countries who had to return to work after only a few months (or in many cases for dads, days).

“Is there anything I can do about it anyway?” sighed my boss semi-jokingly after I asked if it would be OK if I were to extend my period of leave for the third time last autumn. “No,” I smiled, and took another three months off.

Secondly, yes, it’s paid, but it still sets you back financially. You get 390 days paid at around 80 percent of your salary but capped at around 33,000 kronor a month before tax, so you won’t earn more unless your contract says so. The remaining 90 days are paid out at 180 kronor a day, which is not a lot.

It’s of course still a very good deal, but it’s worth budgeting for (here’s a quick guide to how to make your money stretch further in Sweden in January).

And thirdly, figuring out the rules of parental leave (Can both parents be off at the same time? Should I claim five days a week or seven days a week? Can I work 50 percent?) will inevitably give you a bureaucracy-induced headache.

I’m a native Swedish speaker and I still struggled to understand the rules. My best tip for new parents is to contact the Social Insurance Agency on Facebook if you have general questions – it turned out to be much easier than calling.

How can we be useful to you in 2023?

It’s the start of 2023, so naturally I’m thinking a lot right now about what we want to do here at The Local this year. What our goals are, what topics we want to cover, so that we can leave you and our other members with a feeling that together we’ve got this, together we’ll make this year pretty good after all.

If you have any thoughts about the stories you would like us to focus on in the coming months, you’re always welcome to get in touch. The number of unread emails in my inbox after ten months of leave is truly frightening, but I would love to hear from you. You’re what makes The Local the best it can be.

The top stories in Sweden this week

What have we been up to this week at The Local? Well, for one thing we’ve recorded the first episode of the year of our Sweden in Focus podcast. Becky Waterton, James Savage, Paul O’Mahony and I spoke about holidays, migration, money and a four-decade old royal OUTRAGE.

The episode, published today, is available here.

One of the most common questions we get from readers is asking for an update on [insert migration policy of your choice]. What’s the status of Sweden’s planned language tests for citizenship, what’s really happening to work permits and when, and so on. There are so many different law changes in the pipeline that it’s hard to keep track: here’s a new roundup of what we know.

A new report by Danske Bank on the economic outlook in the Nordic countries in 2023 warns that Sweden’s economy could be facing its most severe shock since the 1990s, and that the outlook for consumers is “bleak”. Happy new year. Becky read the report and wrote about it here, in case you missed it.

Paul has interviewed Tanmaya Lal, the Indian ambassador to Sweden. You can listen to the interview in today’s episode of the podcast, or read it in an article that will be published on The Local’s homepage on Monday morning.

And we’re still trying to figure out why Sweden is behind almost half of the deportation notices sent to Brits in Europe in the past two years. Hopefully we’ll be able to give you an update on that in the coming weeks.

Inside Sweden is our weekly newsletter for members that gives you news, analysis and, sometimes, takes you behind the scenes at The Local. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences.

SHOW COMMENTS