Swedish word of the day: oxveckorna
Today's word of the day, oxveckorna, translate literally as "ox weeks", and is used to describe the period roughly between New Year and Easter devoid of public holidays, which leaves you working like an ox.
Published: 6 February 2023 12:39 CET
Swedish word of the day: tandfe
How the fee for a warrior's good luck charm became a fairy.
Published: 3 February 2023 16:34 CET
