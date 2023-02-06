Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

Swedish word of the day: oxveckorna

Today's word of the day, oxveckorna, translate literally as "ox weeks", and is used to describe the period roughly between New Year and Easter devoid of public holidays, which leaves you working like an ox.

Published: 6 February 2023 12:39 CET
Swedish word of the day: oxveckorna
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

There’s no exact definition of how many weeks oxveckorna refers to, and it used to also refer to similar periods holiday-free periods during the autumn or following midsummer.

Swedens’ most recent public holiday or röd dag fell on January 6th, trettondag jul, and the next one won’t be until Good Friday, which falls on April 7th this year, giving Swedes a three-month period without a public holiday.

In addition to this, the fun and lights of Christmas are over, so Swedes – especially in the north of the country – have months of slogging through bad weather and dark days with no celebrations to lighten the mood until Easter.

This might be one of the reasons so many people take sportlov off around mid-February to escape to the ski slopes.

But where does the term come from? 

In Sweden’s old agricultural society, farmers weren’t lucky enough to have the 25 days of annual leave Swedish workers expect today, so public holidays were one of the few chances for a break from hard, physical labour. The period after Christmas, devoid of public holidays, was especially difficult, as farmers had to work through the dark, cold months, “like an ox”.

It was also the time of year where farmers used oxen to plough their fields in preparation for sowing crops in spring.

The period between midsummer and Christmas was equally difficult, as it covers the busy harvest period, without the motivation of seeing the light return and the weather improve to keep you going. 

Nowadays, many Swedes oxveckorna by getting on the nearest plane and heading to Thailand for most of January. Not everyone can afford this luxury, but planning a couple of days of annual leave for this period might help if you’re struggling.

Example sentences:

En kort promenad i vinterljuset kan lätta upp under oxveckorna.

A short walk in the winter light can help during the ox weeks.

Jag hatar verkligen oxveckorna, allt känns så segt och tungt och det är så långt till våren.

I really hate the ox weeks, everything feels so difficult and heavy and spring is so far away.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it – or join The Local as a member and get your copy for free.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

​​Swedish word of the day: tandfe

How the fee for a warrior's good luck charm became a fairy.

Published: 3 February 2023 16:34 CET
​​Swedish word of the day: tandfe

Tandfe means ‘tooth fairy’ in modern Swedish. Why mention the ‘modern’ bit? Well, because it didn’t always mean this. 

In the folklore of various countries, the tooth fairy is a winged creature that replaces a lost milk tooth (usually placed under a pillow or in a glass of water) for a gift, most often a coin or a bill. 

But this fairy is not even a fake fairy, it is a double fake, nothing but a mistranslation. Going back to pre-Christian times in Scandinavia, among the Norse peoples, a tannfé was a gift given to children when they lost their first tooth.

The Old Norse word tannfé, is made up of the two words tann, meaning ‘tooth’, and , which has the same root as the modern day Swedish , meaning animals that are kept for financial return, such as cattle. comes from the older or , meaning ‘property; wealth’. Often used to denote what was given to pay for something. In other words a ‘fee’.

So tandfe really means “tooth money” or a “tooth fee”. The confusion is of course with the French word fée or English ‘fay’.

Manual widget for ML (class=”ml-manual-widget-container”)

This tradition of giving gifts for teeth is so old it even appears in Norse mythology, more specifically in the Poetic Edda, a collection of Old Norse narrative poems. There it is written that Álfheimr, home of the light elves and the god Frey (whose sister Freyja might be the reason why the fifth day of the week is called Friday), was gifted to the infant Frey as a tooth gift. 

Alfhęim Fręy

gǫ́fu í árdaga

tívar at tannféi.

Meaning: 

Alvheim fick Frej

av de andra gudarna

i tandgåva arla i tiden.

As translated by Björn Collinder. Notice, arla, in Collinder’s translation, like the milk company, means ‘early’ or ‘ere’ and has the same root. This is also where ‘yearly’ comes from, but the word in Old Norse is árdaga, meaning ‘in days of yore’. Let us attempt a translation in English:

Alfheimr, Frey

was gifted in old days

by the Gods as a tooth fee.

This tradition itself is said to have come from the belief that children’s teeth offered protection or luck in battle, and that many Norse warriors wore them on necklaces.

Perhaps when your kids are old enough to not believe in the tooth fairy anymore, you can finally tell them the truth about this double fake fairy, and give them a piece of real mythology and history to replace it with.

Example sentences:

Mamma, tror du tandfen kommer om jag lägger min tand under kudden?

Mommy, do you think the tooth fairy will come if I put my tooth under the pillow?

Det finns ingen tandfe!

There is no tooth fairy!

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.

SHOW COMMENTS