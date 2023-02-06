Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Crime in Sweden reaches 'never-before-seen' levels, support grows for Social Democrats, and Stockholm's public transport operator fined over body cameras. Here's the latest news.

Published: 6 February 2023 06:51 CET
Sweden's national police chief Anders Thornberg has published a new opinion piece. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

Crime in Sweden at ‘never-before-seen levels’

Crime in Sweden is “exceptional” and has reached a level that’s “never been seen before”, writes national police chief Anders Thornberg in a joint opinion piece with other senior police officials, published in daily newspaper DN on Monday morning.

They argue that the nature of crime has become more complex.

“Plaintiffs, witnesses and perpetrators who previously spoke to police and testified in court now almost never provide any information. This makes investigations significantly more difficult. Successful prosecution often requires other, hard-to-find evidence,” they write, calling for more staff, increased cooperation between Swedish authorities and legislation that would give police more effective tools at their disposal.

In the latest episode of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, we speak with award-winning crime reporter Diamant Salihu about why fatal shootings reached record levels last year. You can listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or you can find it here:

Swedish vocabulary: police – polis

Teenage boy held on suspicion of murder

A 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of shooting another teenage boy to death at a restaurant in Skogås, south of Stockholm, at the end of January. Three boys, aged between 15 and 17, are now under investigation in connection with the shooting.

The 15-year-old boy’s lawyer said he denied the allegations.

There has been a series of shootings and explosions in the Stockholm area since Christmas Day, when a gang criminal was shot dead in the suburb of Rinkeby. Police have confirmed that several of the incidents are linked, but there is not yet any evidence of links between them and the Skogås shooting, the prosecutor told the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: detained – häktad

New poll shows rising support for Social Democrats

The centre-left Social Democrats, who have been in opposition since Sweden’s September election, soar to 36.7 percent in a new poll-of-polls by Kantar Sifo on behalf of public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio Ekot. They got 30.33 percent in the election.

Together with its left-wing allies the party gets 54.0 percent, almost ten percentage points more than the ruling Moderates and its allies. The Moderates themselves climb to 18.8 percent, overtaking the far-right Sweden Democrats who drop to 18.0 percent.

The CEO of Kantar Sifo told Ekot that much of the public debate is currently focused on the economy, an area where the Social Democrats usually enjoy strong confidence.

Swedish vocabulary: support – stöd

Stockholm public transport operator fined over body cameras

Stockholm’s local public transport operator SL will have to cough up eight million kronor in fines over how the company’s ticket inspectors used their body cameras.

According to the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection, the cameras recorded too long periods of time and were used to identify fare dodgers, in violation of the rules. It originally fined SL 16 million kronor but the appeals court lowered the sum, writes DN.

SL after the initial fine in 2021 changed their cameras recording time to no more than 15 seconds, and started taking still images rather than filming travellers without a ticket.

Swedish vocabulary: a fare dodger – en tjuvåkare / en plankare

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Snow warning, new patient fees confirmed, new international rail service, Sweden moves to criminalise membership of terror groups and majority of Finns want to join Nato without Sweden. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 3 February 2023 08:57 CET
Yellow warning for snow in southern Sweden

SMHI, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, has issued a yellow warning for snowfall covering large areas of Västra Götaland, Halland, Blekinge as well as parts of Kronoberg, Kalmar, Skåne and Jönköping counties.

Between 5-10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall throughout the day, with up to 15 centimetres expected in some areas.

SMHI has issued a yellow warning for this area, where between 5-15cm snow is expected to fall throughout Friday. Graphic: Johan Hallnäs/TT

It’s expected to cause issues on the roads, such as slippy conditions and bad visibility, as well as a risk of delays and cancelled departures on public transport, and limited accessibility on some roads.

SMHI also warn that the snow could cause issues with electricity production and telephone networks in the affected area.

Snow is also expected for western Svealand, but not enough to cause issues on the roads.

Swedish vocabulary: gul varning för snöfall – yellow warning for snowfall

New rail service planned through Norway, Sweden and Denmark to Hamburg

Sweden’s state-owned railway SJ, along with Denmark’s DSB and Germany’s DB, plans to offer a new international train line which runs between the Norwegian capital Oslo and Hamburg in northern Germany.

The planned route would run daily, departing from Oslo at 8am before making stops in Gothenburg, Malmö and Copenhagen and arriving in Hamburg at 7pm. A service departing Hamburg and terminating in Gothenburg is also planned.

The 11 hour service would be quicker than the equivalent journey using either a car and ferry connection or existing train services.

The planned service will enter into operation in 2027. Petter Essén, head of SJ’s vehicle and traffic programme, said the route made sense as it would connect a long stretch which doesn’t have continuous train traffic.

Swedish vocabulary: tåglinje – train line

POLL: Majority of Finns want to join Nato before Sweden

A majority of Finns want to go it alone and join Nato without Sweden, if the latter country’s membership is delayed, a poll suggested on Thursday, after Turkey said it could accept Finland without Sweden.

More than half of respondents, 53 percent, replied negatively when asked “whether Finland should wait for Sweden” even “if it takes longer to ratify Sweden’s accession, for example because of opposition from Turkey”.

Only 28 percent believed Finland should wait for Sweden and enter the US-led military alliance together.

The poll by Taloustutkimus, published by Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat, surveyed 1,021 Finns between January 30th and February 1st.

Swedish vocabulary: gå med i Nato utan Sverige – join Nato without Sweden

Sweden to make it illegal to be active in a terrorist organisation

Sweden’s government has submitted a new terror bill which could help convince Turkey that the country is acting to crack down on Swedish residents active in the Kurdish PKK terror group.

The new proposal, titled “a special penalty provision for participation in a terrorist organisation”, will make participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation in any way that “promotes, strengthens or supports” the organisation punishable with up to four years in prison.

“This is a wider criminalisation that takes aim at a slew of activities within a terrorist organisation that don’t need to be concretely connected to a specific terrorist crime,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told a press conference.

“Sweden has an increased terrorist threat which must be taken very seriously,” he continued. “Now the government is putting forward a legislative proposal which means that both participation in and financing of participation in terrorist organisations will be punishable.”

Actions such as handling equipment, organising camps or locations for meetings, cooking or being in charge of transport for designated terrorist organisations would be criminalised under the new law, which Strömmer stressed was a “considerable widening of the scope compared to current legislation”.

The government hopes to be able to submit the proposal to parliament on March 7th, and for it to come into force by June 1st.

Swedish vocabulary: terrororganisation – terrorist organisation

Swedish regions approve new patient fees

Sweden’s healthcare regions have now approved this year’s patient fees and high cost protection amount, the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR) wrote in a press release.

The Västernorrland region raised the fee for doctor’s visits in primary healthcare and specialised outpatient care from 300 to 330 kronor, with no other regions choosing to do so.

At the turn of the year, the high cost protection amount available for outpatient care was raised in all but one region by 100 kronor to 1,300 kronor, meaning that a patient will pay a maximum of 1,300 kronor per year out-of-pocket for these services before the state steps in to cover the cost.

In Region Uppsala, however, a patient will pay a maximum of 1,200 kronor for outpatient care.

High cost protection for inpatient care is calculated on a daily basis, with patients now paying 120 kronor per day, an extra 10 kronor than last year. There are two regions with different fees for inpatient care: Region Östergotland, where patients pay 100 kronor, and Region Uppsala, where patients pay 110 kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: öppen vård – outpatient care, sluten vård – inpatient care

