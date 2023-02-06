For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Crime in Sweden reaches 'never-before-seen' levels, support grows for Social Democrats, and Stockholm's public transport operator fined over body cameras. Here's the latest news.
Published: 6 February 2023 06:51 CET
Sweden's national police chief Anders Thornberg has published a new opinion piece. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Snow warning, new patient fees confirmed, new international rail service, Sweden moves to criminalise membership of terror groups and majority of Finns want to join Nato without Sweden. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 3 February 2023 08:57 CET
