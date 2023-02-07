BONUS EPISODE: How can Sweden put a stop to fatal gang shootings? Part 2

In this special bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, we hear more from special guest Diamant Salihu, a crime reporter for public broadcaster SVT and the author of the award-winning book Tills Alla Dör, or Until Everyone’s Dead.
Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Becky Waterton.
In this episode we continue our chat about Sweden’s gang crime problem.
We discuss the central role of social media and gangster rap, how gangs are recruiting young children, why a younger generation suddenly finds itself in charge, why there are so many drugs and guns in circulation, and if there’s anything Sweden can do to get the situation under control?
