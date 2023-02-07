Read news from:
Eight ways Sweden’s Migration Agency could cut the wait for work permits

The immigration team at the accounting firm EY in Stockholm help clients with over a thousand work permit applications and renewals every year. The Local asked them for their suggestions on how the Migration Agency could cut processing times.

Published: 7 February 2023 11:26 CET
The table tennis table at Spotify's Stockholm office. Spotify is one of the Swedish companies that hires a lot of international employees. Photo: Spotify

Sweden’s new immigration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, said in December her government was committed to reducing the time it takes educated foreign hires to get work permits. 

“We want to focus on the highly skilled workforce coming to Sweden, and improve the rules to make handling times shorter,” she said in an interview. “We are set on improving the rules so that it will be more attractive to come to Sweden.”

The Migration Agency in December launched a kraftsamling, or special focus on reducing waiting times, with Mikael Ribbenvik, the Migration Agency’s Director General, holding a workshop for 70 members of the work permit team.

The agency is pushing ahead with its digitisation programme, which allows some parts of applications to be automatically assessed. It is also looking at how to simplify the process, and asking case officers to reserve the most detailed checks of applications for those from industries or countries associated with a high risk of abuse. 

But EY believes that these measures, while important, are only part of the solution. They provided The Local with a wish list of eight actions the agency could take – some major some small – which they believe would make a real difference.

Changes in the Migration Agency’s internal guidelines to avoid six-month permits

Since a change in the rules last June required work permit applicants to submit a signed contract, many people have only been given six-month work permits, as the case officers could now see that they had agreed to a six-month probationary period.

“It means that the backlog is huge, because they’re getting so many more extensions after six months,” explained Elin Harrysson, the leader of EY’s Immigration Practice for Sweden and a former manager at the Migration Agency. “And it’s creating a lot of problems for employees, because if they happen to get a permit that’s less than six months, then they’re not allowed to work during the extension processing time.”

What is frustrating for EY and their clients is that nothing has changed in either the rules on probationary period or in the applicants’ contracts. 

“The Employment Protection Act and the Aliens Act do not go hand in hand here and a change in legislation is needed to enable individuals to receive a permit that extends longer than the probationary period,” Harrysson said.

Many companies have simply removed the probationary period from the contracts of non-EU hires, but this means that they gain an unfair advantage over colleagues from Sweden and the EU.

Increase number of case workers

A big part of the problem faced by the agency is the discrepancy between the number of work permit applications and the staff hired to process them. According to regional director Fredrik Bengtsson, the Migration Agency had received over 100,000 applications in 2022. 

Decrease the amount of additional information requests

EY and its clients often find case officers from the Migration Agency asking for the same additional information over and over again.

“I think that’s down to a lack of training the staff, because they ask for different things, and they ask for the same things over and over again, and that prolongs the processing time a lot,” said Harrysson’s colleague Robert Kling, another former Migration Agency manager.

He said that under the agency’s own “indication-based” approach, case officers are not supposed to ask so many detailed questions when the employer is a reputable one.

“If you have indications that a company is a bit shady, then you would go in and do further research on that company,” he explained. “But EY is a certified company, which means we have an agreement with the immigration agency that we’re going to submit complete and correct applications and we represent some of the biggest companies in Sweden.

“When they start questioning things that it’s not necessary to question, it seems that there’s a lot of people that might not have the knowledge needed for the work to be done. They need internal training, or guidance on how to deal with this.”

He said that more than six months after the Migration Agency decided that a digital signature was sufficient on contracts, EY was still having to fend off requests for a so-called “wet-ink” signature.

“We see these requests coming over and over again. We appreciate that there is a lot of new staff at the Migration Agency, however these additional requests create more work and prolong the processing times not only for our clients but also for the Migration Agency themselves,” Kling said. 

Exclude certain nationalities from passport requirements

A change in internal policy within the Migration Agency has meant that work permit applicants are now required to go into their local Swedish embassy and show a copy of their passport before a work permit can be issued.

How much time this takes varies from embassy to embassy: while the Swedish embassy in New Delhi operates an efficient drop-in system, the embassy in Washington requires applicants to book an appointment.

“If they’re busy, it might take several weeks to get an appointment, so it could prolong the time to get a permit by a month,” Harrysson said.

She said the agency should consider whether passport controls are needed for all nationalities and for their dependents as well, particularly as passports are already checked by the Migration Agency before they make a decision, there is another check in person when the individual submits their biometrics, and also a third check by the border police once the individual enters Sweden.

“These checks should be sufficient and yet another check shouldn’t be needed,” she said.

Re-do the certification to be more selective

When the Migration Agency launched its certification scheme, which set up a fast-track process for big companies that make a lot of work permit applications every year, the number of certified companies ballooned.

“In the beginning, it was more selective, but now they certify a lot of companies. The whole framework of the certification has been a bit lost,” Harrysson said. “It should maybe not be a company that has two applications per year which is a small business, because if everyone is on the fast track, then it’s not a fast track.”

Certification is an agreement between the Migration Agency and participating companies in which the companies agree to submit correct and complete applications, and the agency agrees to have a turnaround of 10 working days (which it currently cannot keep).

Processing certified companies should be expanded to other departments

Right now, applications for companies on the certified fast track are handled by a single team based in Norrköping.

“Any time you have something with just one department, it becomes a bit vulnerable and they have a very high workload,” Harrysson said. “We don’t see any reason why they couldn’t give it to other departments or other cities.”

Citizenship processing was only located in Norrköping until 2021 when the agency decided to distribute that task between other offices in other cities to help bring down the long waiting times, Kling added.  

Make decision on permanent residency in connection with extension applications

Current long processing times mean an applicant might have been in Sweden with a temporary work and residence permit for four years, qualifying them to apply for a permanent residence permit during the processing time.

In these cases, the Migration Agency now issues a two-year work and residence permits. This means that the employee will have to wait a further two years to qualify for permanent residency.

“This is not beneficial for the employee or for the Migration Agency, which will receive more applications after two years and thus increase their own workload,” Harrysson said.

Previously the Migration Agency would simultaneously issue an extension of a work permit and a decision on approving permanent residency. Legally, they should still be able to do this, as it seems their internal processes rather than government guidelines have changed.

“We have raised this question with their legal department but are yet to receive a response,” Harrysson said. 

RESIDENCY PERMITS

EXPLAINED: What’s the current status of Sweden’s planned migration laws?

There are a number of migration-related laws and policies in the pipeline in Sweden, including changes to work permits, citizenship and permanent residency requirements, and plans to tighten up permanent residency and asylum applications. Here's a quick overview.

Published: 10 January 2023 11:08 CET
Updated: 5 February 2023 07:54 CET
Raising the salary threshold for work permits

What will the proposal do?

It would set a new salary threshold of around 33,000 kronor a month, meaning that anyone earning below this figure would not qualify for a work permit. The exact figure hasn’t been set yet, but the Sweden Democrats and government proposed setting it at the average Swedish salary – 33,000 kronor a month – in the Tidö coalition agreement after the election.

What’s the status of the proposal?

It was passed as law by parliament in late November 2022. The bill stated that the new salary threshold would be introduced by a date to be decided by the government, with Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard saying in late November that the government would decide on the exact amount and introduce the bill “as soon as possible”.

Introducing labour market testing for work permits

What will the proposal do?

It would reintroduce labour market tests for work permits, meaning that work permits will only be granted for jobs in sectors experiencing a shortage.

Denmark has had a similar system, dubbed the Positive List, for a number of years, which is updated twice a year and comprises two lists: one for people with a higher education and one for other skilled workers.

You can read more about labour market testing here.

What’s the status of the proposal?

It is at the directive or inquiry stage, the first stage of the legislative process.

The directive is an order from the government, or more rarely the parliament, for a proposed law or change to be investigated and analysed.

The directive summarises what proposal or idea needs to be analysed, lists the key proposals that should be answered, and sets a date by which the conclusions should be published, normally at least a year into the future.  

The deadline for this inquiry to be complete is July 31st 2023. After that the government would have to decide how and whether or not to move forward with the proposal.

Having said that, the proposal was originally put forward by the previous Social Democrat government, and it is unclear if the current government are in favour, so it could well be dropped, altered (for example, to only apply to jobs earning less than the salary threshold) or paused once the inquiry is complete.

Language and culture tests for citizenship

What will the proposal do?

It would introduce a language and culture test for citizenship applications, which would apply to those aged between 16 and 66.

An inquiry into bringing in the language requirement concluded in January 2021 that applicants for citizenship should be able to listen to and read Swedish at B1 the second of the six levels in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), equivalent to having completed level D, the fourth-highest level in the Swedish for Immigrants (SFI) course. 

This is a fairly high level of Swedish. It’s enough to get the gist of what’s in Swedish newspapers, listen to the radio, or to follow a lecture without too much difficulty.

When it comes to speaking or writing Swedish, the inquiry suggested requiring a lower level, A2. This is equivalent to SFI level C.

This is the same level which the government has suggested for those applying for permanent residency for reading and listening as well as speaking and writing.

With regards to the culture test, the law proposes a digital test of “basic knowledge needed to live and function in Swedish society focusing on democracy and the democratic process”, which would be based off the contents of a book produced specifically for test purposes.

What’s the status of the proposal?

This law is at the remiss, or “consultation”, stage. The inquiry report and its proposals are sent for consultation to the relevant government agencies or organisations, municipalities and other stakeholders, who can submit remissvar, or “responses”

It is the government department responsible for the proposed law that gets to decide which organisations or individuals are invited to submit responses, so sometimes organisations who believe they should have a say do not get one. It is possible for these organisations to send a response uninvited, but the government is not required to read them or take their arguments on board. 

Indeed, the answers given in consultation responses are purely advisory, meaning the government can, and often does, ignore the views of agencies and other stakeholders. If the responses are extremely critical, or raise insuperable obstacles, however, the proposed law can also be abandoned at this stage. 

Despite not yet going through a parliamentary vote, if it does go ahead, the law has a proposed introduction date of January 1st 2025.

Language and culture tests for permanent residency

What will the proposal do?

This would, similarly to the law on citizenship above, introduce a language and culture knowledge requirement for permanent residency applications.

There are not yet any official guidelines for how good your knowledge of Swedish language and culture will need to be in order to pass, but they are likely to be similar to or slightly lower than the requirements set for citizenship.

What’s the status of the proposal?

This law is at the inquiry stage (launched in June 2022), with a deadline for this stage set for May 21st 2023.

Strengthened system for coordination numbers

What will the proposal do?

This law will make the Swedish Tax Agency wholly responsible for awarding coordination numbers, the numbers given to people living in Sweden who are not yet eligible for a personal number, personnummer

This should make it easier to keep track of which numbers are held by real people and which are dormant. The bill will also create a new category of “supported identity” coordination numbers, where the holder goes to a Tax Agency office in person with a passport or other identity document and has their identity confirmed.

These should meet a sufficiently high security threshold to allow holders to access BankID, opening the way for them to access a host of services in Sweden. 

What’s the status of the proposal?

It was passed as law on November 30th 2022, and is due to come into force on September 1st 2023 (January 1st 2023 for affected staff at foreign embassies).

Crackdown on work and residence permit abuses

What will the policy do?

The government in December 2022 ordered the Migration Agency to “develop its handling processes”, “create a clear division of responsibility for recalling work and residence permits”, and carry out an analysis into whether an “automated system and other types of case-handling support” could be used to a greater extent.

In addition, it told the agency to “step up its work on recalling residency for studies in higher education, where there are indications that residency permits are being misused”. 

What’s the status of this policy?

The agency has been asked to submit a written account on how it is enacting the government’s requests by June 30th 2023. 

Tighten asylum legislation to ‘minimum level’ allowed in EU

What will the policy do?

The government wants to tighten asylum legislation to the “minimum level” allowed under European Union law or other international treaties to which Sweden is a signatory.

It could withdraw residency from asylum seekers “if the original grounds for asylum no longer apply”, abolish permanent residency for asylum seekers in favour of temporary residency permits, and reduce the scope for family reunion for those with residency in Sweden to the minimum circle of relatives allowed under EU law: a spouse or domestic partner and any children under 18 years.

It could also establish transit centres either in Sweden or overseas, if possible under the Swedish constitution and European Convention on Human Rights.

What’s the status of this policy?

This policy was included in the government and Sweden Democrats’ coalition document, the Tidö Agreement, but has not been formally proposed yet. However, in the Tidö Agreement, the parties stated that an inquiry into changes to asylum and immigration law would be launched “in spring 2023”, with the aim of passing a new law in parliament before the mandate period comes to an end in 2026.

Extending residence requirement for citizenship and other changes to citizenship

What will the proposals do?

They would extend the time it takes to qualify for Swedish citizenship from the current limit of five years (three years for spouses or cohabiting partners of Swedish citizens) to eight years “in the normal case”.

It’s not clear what, if any, exceptions there will be for citizenship applications, or whether those married to a Swede or with Swedish children will have a reduced wait. 

On top of this, the government and Sweden Democrats want to introduce a demand that anyone applying for Swedish citizenship can support themselves financially, investigate the possibility of introducing a new obligatory ceremony, such as an oath of loyalty or a citizenship interview which would act as the final stage in citizenship process, and look into the possibility of withdrawing citizenship from dual citizens who carry out “system-threatening crimes”, or whose citizenship was granted on false premises. 

What’s the status of these proposals?

These policies were also included in the Tidö Agreement but have not yet been formally proposed. The Tidö Agreement does not list any specific deadline or goal for passing such laws either, although it is likely that a directive would be issued (the first stage of the legislative process) before the current mandate period ends in 2026.

