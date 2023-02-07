For members
WORK PERMITS
Eight ways Sweden’s Migration Agency could cut the wait for work permits
The immigration team at the accounting firm EY in Stockholm help clients with over a thousand work permit applications and renewals every year. The Local asked them for their suggestions on how the Migration Agency could cut processing times.
Published: 7 February 2023 11:26 CET
The table tennis table at Spotify's Stockholm office. Spotify is one of the Swedish companies that hires a lot of international employees. Photo: Spotify
RESIDENCY PERMITS
EXPLAINED: What’s the current status of Sweden’s planned migration laws?
There are a number of migration-related laws and policies in the pipeline in Sweden, including changes to work permits, citizenship and permanent residency requirements, and plans to tighten up permanent residency and asylum applications. Here's a quick overview.
Published: 10 January 2023 11:08 CET
Updated: 5 February 2023 07:54 CET
