Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

IMMIGRATION

EU nations demand tougher borders to prevent ‘migration crisis’

Eight EU nations called on Brussels to significantly toughen the bloc's borders to "prevent another large-scale migration crisis," according to a letter seen by AFP ahead of a key summit.

Published: 7 February 2023 15:08 CET
EU nations demand tougher borders to prevent 'migration crisis'
A policeman stands guard in the new closed migrant camp in the Greek island of Kos on November 27, 2021. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum-seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia sent the letter dated Monday to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

They said it was “high time” for a “comprehensive European… approach for all relevant migratory routes” to tackle irregular migration.

The letter called for “additional financial support” within the existing budget to enhance “relevant operational and technical measures for effective border control”.

It also urged “significantly increasing swift returns of third country nationals” and concluding new partnerships and safe third country arrangements.   

Some member states are facing “levels of arrivals and applications equivalent to, or higher than, those seen during the migration crisis in 2015 and 2016,” the letter added.

At the end of January, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said she was confident that asylum reform — under discussion since September 2020 — would be adopted before the European elections in 2024.

The EU has earmarked six billion euros to protect its borders for the 2021-2027 period.

Several countries, including Austria, have called for EU funding to strengthen fences along the bloc’s external borders to reduce the flow of asylum-seekers.

But the commission has so far been reluctant, saying that “building walls and barbed wire” is not the right solution.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said last month that member states could sign up to a pilot scheme over the first half of this year to speed up screening and asylum procedures for eligible migrants — and “immediate return” for those not deemed to qualify.

Von der Leyen said she wanted the EU to draw up a list of “safe countries of origin”, and for the bloc to strengthen border monitoring on the Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes migrants use to get to Europe.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

IMMIGRATION

IN NUMBERS: Swedish Migration Agency presents new forecast for 2023

How many people are expected to apply for work permits, citizenship and asylum in Sweden this year? A new report by the Migration Agency reveals its estimates.

Published: 7 February 2023 07:57 CET
IN NUMBERS: Swedish Migration Agency presents new forecast for 2023

The latest forecast by the Migration Agency predicts that around 16,000 people will apply for asylum in Sweden in 2023. That’s a decrease of 2,000 compared to last year.

“In the last few years we’ve seen that a smaller and smaller number of asylum seekers in Europe make their way to Sweden,” said Migration Agency officer Annika Gottberg in a statement.

The agency believes the number will fall by 3,000 applicants next year.

Sweden has tightened its migration laws in recent years, and the government last month announced plans to launch an international campaign to discourage people to seek asylum in Sweden. Here’s The Local’s guide to the legislative changes in the pipeline.

The Migration Agency also writes that it believes around 15,000 people fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine will seek protection in Sweden this year. However, the total figure could land on anything between 8,000 and 100,000, it writes, depending on how the war develops.

Around 80,000 people are expected to apply for Swedish citizenship in 2023, and the agency expects to receive around 60,000 first-time applications for work permits (this figure also includes for example family members of work permit applicants and job seekers).

It expects to receive 27,000 permit applications for studies in Sweden.

The agency, which has been criticised for long waiting times (which The Local has covered extensively), expects to process 111,000 work permit-related applications in 2023, 85,000 citizenship applications and 31,000 applications from students.

Last month it said it had managed to bring the median waiting time for citizenship down from 330 days in 2021 to 256 days in 2022.

SHOW COMMENTS