Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
More than 5,000 people notified of layoffs in Sweden, Americans in Sweden warned of terror threat in wake of Koran burning, and the Swedish Migration Agency presents a new forecast for 2023. Here's the latest news.
Published: 7 February 2023 06:29 CET
The Swedish Public Employment Service has released new statistics about job cuts. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Crime in Sweden reaches 'never-before-seen' levels, support grows for Social Democrats, and Stockholm's public transport operator fined over body cameras. Here's the latest news.
Published: 6 February 2023 06:51 CET
