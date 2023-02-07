Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More than 5,000 people notified of layoffs in Sweden, Americans in Sweden warned of terror threat in wake of Koran burning, and the Swedish Migration Agency presents a new forecast for 2023. Here's the latest news.

Published: 7 February 2023 06:29 CET
The Swedish Public Employment Service has released new statistics about job cuts. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

More than 5,000 warned of layoffs in Sweden last month

A total of 5,328 people were affected by potential layoffs in Sweden in January, according to preliminary statistics by the Public Employment Service.

Swedish law states that employers in most cases have to first give employees and the service notice that there may be layoffs, so not all of those people will necessarily lose their jobs. Here’s a link to The Local’s guide to what happens if you lose your job in Sweden.

In January last year, the corresponding figure was just over 1,400 people, but it has been increasing every month since, writes Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a notice (when notifying staff that they may be laid off, but they could still end up keeping their jobs or get a new job at the same company) – ett varsel

US citizens in Sweden warned of terror attack in wake of Koran burnings

In a new notice, the US embassy warns its citizens in Sweden of possible terrorist attacks in retaliation of recent Koran burning incidents in Europe.

In Sweden, a far-right extremist last month burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, causing Turkey to suspend Nato talks with Sweden and Finland, and causing outrage in many Muslim countries.

The notice advises US citizens to “use caution” in busy public venues, diplomatic facilities and gathering sites such as places of worship. Sweden has not changed its terror threat level, which remains at level three on a scale from one to five.

Swedish vocabulary: a terror threat level – en terrorhotnivå

Swedish Migration Agency’s new forecast for 2023

The Migration Agency estimates that 16,000 people will seek asylum in Sweden in 2023, and 15,000 Ukrainians will seek protection. However, it adds that the number of Ukrainian arrivals could vary from 8,000 to 100,000 depending on how the war develops.

It also believes that around 80,000 people will apply for Swedish citizenship this year, and that the agency will receive 60,000 work permit-related first-time applications (this also includes for example family members of work permit applicants and job hunters).

Swedish vocabulary: a refugee – en flykting

Cost of living: How food prices rose in Sweden in early 2023

The increase in food prices in January was 1.4 percent – one of the largest increases reported since food prices started rising almost a year ago, according to independent comparison site Matpriskollen.

In January, the price of groceries increased 1.3 percent on December, with the price of food specifically increasing by 1.4 percent. Food prices have now gone up 16.3 percent in the last 12 months. Read more in The Local’s article.

Swedish vocabulary: food prices – matpriser

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Crime in Sweden reaches 'never-before-seen' levels, support grows for Social Democrats, and Stockholm's public transport operator fined over body cameras. Here's the latest news.

Published: 6 February 2023 06:51 CET
Crime in Sweden at ‘never-before-seen levels’

Crime in Sweden is “exceptional” and has reached a level that’s “never been seen before”, writes national police chief Anders Thornberg in a joint opinion piece with other senior police officials, published in daily newspaper DN on Monday morning.

They argue that the nature of crime has become more complex.

“Plaintiffs, witnesses and perpetrators who previously spoke to police and testified in court now almost never provide any information. This makes investigations significantly more difficult. Successful prosecution often requires other, hard-to-find evidence,” they write, calling for more staff, increased cooperation between Swedish authorities and legislation that would give police more effective tools at their disposal.

In the latest episode of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, we speak with award-winning crime reporter Diamant Salihu about why fatal shootings reached record levels last year. You can listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or you can find it here:

Swedish vocabulary: police – polis

Teenage boy held on suspicion of murder

A 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of shooting another teenage boy to death at a restaurant in Skogås, south of Stockholm, at the end of January. Three boys, aged between 15 and 17, are now under investigation in connection with the shooting.

The 15-year-old boy’s lawyer said he denied the allegations.

There has been a series of shootings and explosions in the Stockholm area since Christmas Day, when a gang criminal was shot dead in the suburb of Rinkeby. Police have confirmed that several of the incidents are linked, but there is not yet any evidence of links between them and the Skogås shooting, the prosecutor told the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: detained – häktad

New poll shows rising support for Social Democrats

The centre-left Social Democrats, who have been in opposition since Sweden’s September election, soar to 36.7 percent in a new poll-of-polls by Kantar Sifo on behalf of public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio Ekot. They got 30.33 percent in the election.

Together with its left-wing allies the party gets 54.0 percent, almost ten percentage points more than the ruling Moderates and its allies. The Moderates themselves climb to 18.8 percent, overtaking the far-right Sweden Democrats who drop to 18.0 percent.

The CEO of Kantar Sifo told Ekot that much of the public debate is currently focused on the economy, an area where the Social Democrats usually enjoy strong confidence.

Swedish vocabulary: support – stöd

Stockholm public transport operator fined over body cameras

Stockholm’s local public transport operator SL will have to cough up eight million kronor in fines over how the company’s ticket inspectors used their body cameras.

According to the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection, the cameras recorded too long periods of time and were used to identify fare dodgers, in violation of the rules. It originally fined SL 16 million kronor but the appeals court lowered the sum, writes DN.

SL after the initial fine in 2021 changed their cameras recording time to no more than 15 seconds, and started taking still images rather than filming travellers without a ticket.

Swedish vocabulary: a fare dodger – en tjuvåkare / en plankare

