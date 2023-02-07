Read news from:
Your February budget: How to save money in Sweden this month

From maximising your pension to the food that's in season, here's The Local's guide to making your Swedish kronor last through the month of February.

Published: 7 February 2023 11:44 CET
You don't necessarily have to take a pay cut to stay home to look after your child during February flu season. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Pensions

Over the next few weeks, orange envelopes will be sent out to people across Sweden with important information about your pension. The good news is that if you’re living and working here, you’ll almost certainly be earning towards a pension, and you’ll be able to get that money even if you move elsewhere.

Exactly how much money goes into your pension pot depends on many factors, including your salary, length of time working in Sweden, your company’s policy, and your own personal decisions (especially if you’re self-employed).

Those who spend only a few years working in Sweden will earn a much smaller pension than people who work here for their whole lives, but that money could still come in useful once you retire so it’s important to know what you’ll be entitled to – and how to potentially maximise the kronor you’ll get post-retirement.

Here’s an essential guide which explains how pensions work in Sweden.

Vabba

It’s that time of the year when children catch colds and you need to keep them home from preschool. Swedish law offers parents 80 percent of their wage up to a maximum limit if they have to stay home from work to look after their ill child, a concept known as VAB or as a verb, vabba. Swedish preschools are strict about not accepting children even when they have the slightest of sniffles, so it could mean that you end up sitting at home with an almost perfectly healthy child.

We would usually recommend leaning into Sweden’s work-life balance when you can and just take that time off work (good bosses won’t think the worse of you for it). However, the loss of wages could make a dent in your finances when times are tough, so there are a few tricks to make sure you don’t lose too much money.

  1. Vobba – a portmanteau of vabba and jobba, the Swedish word for work. Instead of claiming VAB, if you have a flexible employer and your childcare situation allows, you could work from home with your child. Or you could claim, say, half a day of VAB and work for the rest of the day. That being said, if it’s the other way around and your employer urges you to vobba instead of vabba, treat it as a red flag. You always have the right to skip work to look after a sick child.
  2. If you apply online for VAB before the 10th of the month, and fill out the form correctly, you’ll get the money by the 25th.
  3. In the short term, yes, it usually makes sense for the parent on the lowest income to stay home from work, but keep in mind that your VAB days affect your salary and ultimately your pension, so if you’re two parents it may be a better idea in the long run to split the days between you.
  4. If you’re living close to, say, your Swedish in-laws, perhaps a grandparent could look after the child instead? They can claim VAB, too. And it doesn’t have to be a family member – if you need a friend to look after the child, they can also claim VAB benefits.

Electricity handouts

Sweden’s government is offering two energy subsidies this spring, one which will only be for users in southern Sweden, and one which will be offered to all Swedish residents.

The first subsidy (there aren’t yet a lot of details on the second one) will be available for energy users in zones 3 and 4 (most of southern Sweden), who had their own energy contract on November 17th, 2022. Read more here about Sweden’s energy zones.

If you have BankID and a Swedish bank account, you should register your bank account directly with Swedbank by February 13th to receive whatever money your eligible for on February 20th. If you can’t register with Swedbank, it will take longer to get the payout.

Here’s a guide to how to register and what to do if you can’t register your account.

Buy seasonal food

Seasonal produce is usually cheaper, tastier and better for the environment.

As we wrote in our January money-saving guide, Swedish-grown fruit and vegetables this time of the year include, according to the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency: Brussels sprouts, green kale, artichokes, swedes, onion, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, celeriac, red beets, red cabbage, white cabbage and apples.

Aubergine, cauliflower, broccoli, fennel, red pepper, spinach, Swiss chard, orange, lemon and kiwi are in season in other parts of Europe in February.

ENERGY CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden’s energy price subsidy

To receive Sweden's energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account in Swedbank's payment register. Here's how to do so, as well as what happens if you don't have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

Published: 1 February 2023 12:48 CET
Updated: 5 February 2023 07:56 CET
EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden's energy price subsidy

Anyone living in southern Sweden who had an energy contract for a Swedish property on November 17th, 2022, is eligible for Sweden’s energy price subsidy.

The subsidy covers full-time residences, summer houses or fritidshus and people who owned a property in Sweden on the above date who have since moved abroad.

Here’s some more information on the subsidy and who is eligible.

So, how do you register for the subsidy?

People with BankID and a Swedish bank account

If you have BankID and a Swedish bank account, you can register your bank account directly with Swedbank. The deadline for registration is February 13th, and you can find out more details on registration in English here.

You don’t need to be a Swedbank customer to receive the subsidy, and you will need to register your account with Swedbank even if it’s a Swedbank account.

People with a samordningsnummer

If you have a samordningsnummer (coordination number), which you will often have if you pay taxes in Sweden, for example, you can apply for the payout online here (under “utan e-legitimation”).

People without a samordningsnummer, or people with a foreign bank account

If you don’t have a samordningsnummer, you don’t have BankID, or you have a foreign bank account, you will have to visit a Swedbank office in-person to register your bank account for the subsidy payout.

What happens if I don’t register my bank account in time or I can’t register?

If you can’t register your bank account directly with Swedbank, you have a couple of options, both of which are likely to take longer, so you won’t necessarily get your payout on February 20th like you would otherwise.

If you have an account registered at Försäkringskassan, if you receive Swedish pension payments or child benefit, for example, then your payment will be sent to that account.

The Local contacted Försäkringskassan to ask how people living abroad will be able to receive the benefit and received the following response:

“Yes, it will be possible to get the subsidy paid into a bank account abroad,” head of press Anders Sims told The Local. “Those who do not have their account registered with Swedbank will receive a letter from us asking for bank details for their account abroad, and we will send the money there.”

If you live in Sweden but don’t have an account registered with Försäkringskassan and you could not or did not register with Swedbank before the deadline, you will be sent a voucher or utbetalningsavi which you can redeem free of charge online or at a ClearOn agent for a fee.

Online redemption of an utbetalningsavi is only possible for people with a Swedish personal number and a säkerhetsdosa (a type of security code box used for ID validation online), or BankID. If this does not apply to you, you will need to redeem your avi in-person at a bank, for example.

