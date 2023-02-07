For members
MONEY
Your February budget: How to save money in Sweden this month
From maximising your pension to the food that's in season, here's The Local's guide to making your Swedish kronor last through the month of February.
Published: 7 February 2023 11:44 CET
You don't necessarily have to take a pay cut to stay home to look after your child during February flu season. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
ENERGY CRISIS
EXPLAINED: How to register for Sweden’s energy price subsidy
To receive Sweden's energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account in Swedbank's payment register. Here's how to do so, as well as what happens if you don't have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.
Published: 1 February 2023 12:48 CET
Updated: 5 February 2023 07:56 CET
