For members
BREXIT
Swedish Migration Minister: Brexit deportations ‘complete news to me’
Sweden's Migration Minister has promised The Local to look into why Sweden has ordered more Brits to leave since Brexit than any other EU country.
Published: 8 February 2023 12:04 CET
Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SvD/TT
For members
BREXIT
IN FIGURES: How many Brits in Sweden have had their post-Brexit residence status rejected?
Following Brexit, many Brits in Sweden had to apply for post-Brexit residence status to stay in Sweden. How many Brits have applied, how many were rejected, and what happened to those who weren't granted residence status?
Published: 23 January 2023 12:38 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments