Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

BREXIT

Swedish Migration Minister: Brexit deportations ‘complete news to me’

Sweden's Migration Minister has promised The Local to look into why Sweden has ordered more Brits to leave since Brexit than any other EU country.

Published: 8 February 2023 12:04 CET
Swedish Migration Minister: Brexit deportations 'complete news to me'
Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SvD/TT

Data published by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, last month revealed that about 2,205 UK citizens were ordered to leave EU countries between 2020 and September 2022 – with around half of this number from Sweden alone.

“This is actually complete news to me,” said Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard when The Local asked for her comments in an interview.

“I can’t, at this moment, explain it. But, I promise that I will look into it and get back to you,” she added.

Sweden is responsible for 1,050 of the 2,205 British nationals ordered to leave EU countries between the first quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2022.

This number is even higher proportional to the size of the British population in Sweden relative to that in other countries. For example, in 2019, there were an estimated 30,265 Brits living in Sweden, while Spain was home to over 300,000 Brits. 

Spain has not ordered any Brits to leave since Brexit, according to Eurostat statistics.

France, which was home to over 175,000 Brits in 2019, ordered just 95 Brits to leave the country following Brexit.

To put this into perspective, Sweden has ordered just under 3.5 percent of its British population to leave the country following Brexit, with Spain ordering 0 percent to leave and France expelling just over 0.05 percent.

The Netherlands came after Sweden as the country ordering the second-highest number of Brits to leave since the Brexit deadline passed: 615. This represents just over 1 percent of its British population.

Statistic: Estimated number of British citizens living in the European Union in 2019, by member state | Statista

In the run-up to the Brexit deadline for residency, The Local carried a warning by a leading group for Brits in Sweden that authorities in the country were not doing enough to reach UK citizens to make them aware of the date.

Sweden’s current right-wing government, which Malmer Stenergard belongs to, only took power in September 2022, while the left-wing Social Democrat-Green coalition was in power at the time of the residency deadline.

At the time, however, Malmer Stenergard chaired the Swedish parliament’s social security committee, which processed the government’s bill on post-Brexit residence status for Brits – a bill the group Brits in Sweden had warned put a concerningly large number of Brits at risk of losing their right to stay.

She told The Local that part of her surprise came from the fact that the committee had “worked hard” to try to protect Brits’ rights following Brexit.

“We want them here,” she said.

The Local’s interview with Malmer Stenergard, discussing topics including salary threshold for work permits, waiting times at the Migration Agency, and exit visas for those waiting for a permit renewal will feature in the next episode of The Local’s podcast, Sweden in Focus, out this Saturday.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

BREXIT

IN FIGURES: How many Brits in Sweden have had their post-Brexit residence status rejected?

Following Brexit, many Brits in Sweden had to apply for post-Brexit residence status to stay in Sweden. How many Brits have applied, how many were rejected, and what happened to those who weren't granted residence status?

Published: 23 January 2023 12:38 CET
IN FIGURES: How many Brits in Sweden have had their post-Brexit residence status rejected?

Between November 2020 and December 2022, a total of 12,461 Brits applied for post-Brexit residence status to retain their rights to live in Sweden under EU law. Of these 12,461 applications, 11,495 had been concluded by the end of 2022, with 966 still waiting for a response.

How many applications were approved?

According to Migration Agency figures seen by The Local, a total of 9,340 applications for post-Brexit residence status were approved between December 2020 and December 2022, meaning that more than four in five, 81.25 percent, of applications for residence status processed in this time period were granted.

The number of applications approved per month corresponded almost exactly to the number of applications submitted per month, with the most approvals (3,178) occuring in December 2020. December 2020 also saw the highest number of submissions: 3,529. There was another small peak in December 2021, where 432 of a total of 775 applications were rejected.

These two peaks in application numbers are probably due to the fact that December 2020 was the month when applications opened and December 2021 the last month before they closed.

How many applications were rejected?

A total of 2,155 applications for post-Brexit residence status were rejected between November 2020 and December 2022.

This means that around 18.75 percent of applications for post-Brexit residence status were rejected in this time period.

Again, the highest number of rejections occured in December 2020, with another peak in December 2021, where 223 applications were rejected.

 

Why were applications rejected?

When The Local contacted the Migration Agency for more information on why applications were rejected, press officer Frederik Abbemo was unable to give us exact information on the number of cases rejected for each possible reason.

However, he was able to give us a rough idea of the most common reasons for rejection.

"The most common reasons applications were rejected were incomplete applications, late applications, applications where the applicant did not fulfil the requirement for residence status, and applications listed as 'reason unknown', where we cannot see in the statistics why the application has been categorised that way," he said.

What about people who appealed their applications?

According to Abbemo, around 450 of the 2,155 rejected applications were appealed to the Migration Court (Migrationsdomstolen). Of these 450 appeals, "around 20" were overturned, with the applicants being granted residence status.

It is not clear how many of those who appealed, if any, are yet to receive a verdict.

What has happened to the Brits who had their applications rejected?

It's difficult to know exactly what has happened in each individual case, but we can draw some conclusions based on other data.

For example, new figures from Eurostat earlier this month showed that Sweden has ordered 1,050 Brits to leave the country following Brexit - more than any other EU country. This number includes Brits refused entry at the Swedish border, Brits found to be illegally present in Sweden, and Brits ordered to leave for other reasons.

The Eurostat figures cover a slightly different time period than the figures from the Migration Agency above, stretching from January 2021 to September 2022.

If we focus on Migration Agency figures for the same period, January 2021 to September 2022, a total of 1,857 people had their applications for residence status rejected in this time period. This suggests that at least 800 Brits who did not receive residence status were able to stay in Sweden in other ways.

One way of staying in Sweden legally despite not being granted residence status could be by holding a valid residence permit (uppehållstillstånd) under different rules (such as due to being in a relationship with a Swede or applying for a work permit), or by holding Swedish citizenship, which also gives you the right to live in Sweden.

Could the EU figures include people who never applied in the first place?

Yes. The Eurostat figures also include Brits living in Sweden illegally who never applied for post-Brexit residence status, who receive an order to leave when detected by the Swedish authorities.

Many are indeed unaware of the fact that they should have applied and that their stay in Sweden is illegal, and have simply not realised that their permanent right of residence under EU law (permanent uppehållsrätt) ceased to be valid when the UK left the EU.

A number of people in this category are detected when they leave the country and re-enter (like what happened to Brit Stuart Philpott in this article), and others only discover they are living here illegally when they receive an order to leave from the Migration Agency.

SHOW COMMENTS