TRANSPORT

Copenhagen moves towards new M5 Metro line with potential Malmö station

A new Copenhagen Metro line, M5, could further expand the Danish capital’s underground rail and eventually include an international link to Swedish city Malmö.

Published: 9 February 2023 13:58 CET
Plans to build a new line on the Copenhagen Metro make a future connection in Malmö look increasingly likely. Photo: Tuala Hjarnø / Metroselskabet

A majority of politicians in Copenhagen back plans for an expanded new M5 Metro line that would extend the reach of the underground rail service in the city, the Copenhagen Municipality finance committee said in a press statement.

The city has agreed to move forward with future extension of the Metro to several new parts of Copenhagen, it said in the statement.

Future extension of the new M5 line could eventually see it reach Swedish city Malmö.

Copenhagen’s city council is working on a plan to build a Metro connection to Refshaleøen, a former docks to the south of the city centre, and then to Lynetteholm, a major construction project which is already underway to create a giant artificial island.

Lynetteholm, a brand new island, is being built to protect Copenhagen’s harbour waters from rising sea levels while also providing homes for 35,000 people.

READ ALSO: Party demands new environmental scrutiny of Copenhagen artificial island project

Two potential new Metro lines have been in public hearing: one which connects Copenhagen Central Station to Lynetteholm via Amagerbrogade and Refshaleøen; and one from Østerport station in the east of the city to the same destination.

The parties behind the agreement to develop on the Metro have settled on the former option, which will have 10 stations including a stop at Østerport.

“Copenhagen must have a lot more Metro to take the strain from public transport and connect the city in a green, sustainable and social way,” Copenhagen city mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen said in the statement.

“That’s why I’m pleased that a majority at City Hall has decided to move forwards with a new M5 line that will be finished in 2035 and ensure a Metro to Refshaleøen and Lynetteholm,” she said.

The municipality’s finance committee is scheduled to meet later this month, according to the statement. This is to finalise decisions over the M5 line and will also involve discussions of other extensions of the line in future.

Further discussions on Metro extensions will form part of a municipal plan to be published in 2024, according to the statement.

The M5 line will be constructed in stages with the first sections to open in 2035, according to the plan. It will require 14.7 billion kroner in financing, the municipality states.

By choosing the version of M5 that goes across Amager, a potential link to Malmö across the Øresund Bridge appears to be an option that remains in play.

“I think it is very logical that we begin now to look into how we get Metro to other neighbourhoods. That could be Nordvest, Frederiksberg and Hvidovre – and in the long term, towards Malmö,” Andersen said.

In comments to Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan, Mayor of Malmö Municipality Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh called the decision in Copenhagen “very positive”.

“This is not a decision about an Öresund Metro – but it is an important step. A decision on the route of the M5 in Copenhagen’s equivalent to the municipal board is expected in the coming weeks,” she said.

Several more stages in the political process must be fulfilled before ground is broken on the M5.

It must be approved in both the Copenhagen municipal council and by the Danish parliament and pass an environmental consequence assessment, which will also go to public hearing before a law is passed and the project authorised. Following this, a contractor must be found for the construction.

A potential line to Malmö would also require approval from the Swedish parliament.

The new line is scheduled to be constructed between 2025-2034, opening in 2035.

TRAVEL NEWS

New rail service planned through Norway, Sweden and Denmark to Hamburg

Plans for a new rail service running from Oslo and stopping in Gothenburg, Malmö and Copenhagen before arriving in Hamburg are in the works, Swedish state-owned rail operator SJ has said.

Published: 2 February 2023 12:57 CET
Sweden’s state-owned SJ, along with Denmark’s DSB and DB of Germany, plans to offer a new international train line which runs between the Norwegian capital Oslo and Hamburg in northern Germany. 

The planned route would run daily, departing from Oslo at 8am before making stops in Gothenburg, Malmö and Copenhagen and arriving in Hamburg at 7pm. A service departing Hamburg and terminating in Gothenburg is also planned.

The 11 hour service would be quicker than the equivalent journey using either a car and ferry connection or existing train services. 

The planned service will enter into operation in 2027. Petter Essén, head of SJ’s vehicle and traffic programme, said the route made sense as it would connect a long stretch which doesn’t have continuous train traffic. 

“Today, there is a great deal of flying between Copenhagen and Oslo and between Oslo and Gothenburg, routes that would be fine by train,” Essén told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter

Currently, the only direct trains from the Norwegian capital to other countries are services to Gothenburg and Stockholm. 

The European Commission has selected the potential line as one of ten pilot projects that will receive support. This does not mean it will receive direct funding from the EU, but it will get backing on regulations and logistics, Essén explained.

“You can get help with various regulations and the process of getting all vehicles approved in all countries,” he said.

Generally, many Swedish and Norwegian trains can only operate within Sweden and Norway, while the majority of Danish and German trains are not cleared to run in Sweden in Norway. 

The Snälltåget line between Stockholm and Berlin has also been selected to receive support from the European Commission. 

SJ also announced plans to increase the number of trains between Gothenburg and Malmö to ten per day and offer the Gothenburg-Copenhagen service all year round. It said that these plans could come to fruition by 2026 or 2027. 

