Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Is Sweden’s first interest rate hike of 2023 on the cards?

The new head of the Swedish Central Bank, Erik Thedéen, is expected to raise the country’s key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday morning.

It’s the first such announcement of 2023 and it would see the interest rate climb to 3.0 percent.

What happens after that is not clear, and opinion is divided among experts on whether they think the bank should keep raising the rate or keep it steady.

The Riksbank is set to announce its decision, as well as its view on the Swedish economy in the months ahead, at 9.30am. We’ll keep you updated at The Local.

Swedish vocabulary: an interest rate – en ränta

Swedish police block new Quran burning bid

Swedish police have banned a new burning of the Quran in Stockholm, citing the increased risk of terror attacks.

The demonstration permit request was made by a small, little-known Swedish association, Apallarkerna, and was aimed at protesting against Nato membership, and like the earlier protest staged by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan would involve the burning of a Quran in front of Turkey’s Stockholm embassy.

“The burning of the Quran outside Turkey embassy in January 2023 can be determined to have increased threats against both the Swedish society at large, but also against Sweden, Swedish interests abroad and Swedes abroad,” the police decision, read by AFP, said.

“Sweden has become a higher priority target for attacks,” it continued.

Read more here.

Swedish vocabulary: a permit – ett tillstånd

Swedish security service warn of increase in terror threats against Sweden

Sweden is the target of an increased number of threats against the country following a far-right activist’s burning of the Quran in Stockholm, said the Swedish security service.

“Recent developments with threats directed at Sweden and Swedish interests is serious and affect Sweden’s security. The security service is seeing an increase in the number of threats of attack in our intelligence flow,” read a statement by Säpo on Wednesday.

Säpo said that the reactions after, among other things, the Quran burning, had been “significant” – especially in light of deteriorating global security and incidents such as last year’s disinformation campaign against the Swedish social services.

It said it considered Sweden to be “in greater focus than before for global violent Islamism”, adding that “the situation after recent events is problematic”.

Swedish vocabulary: a threat – ett hot

Swedish Migration Minister: Brexit deportations ‘complete news to me’

Sweden’s Migration Minister has promised The Local to look into why Sweden has ordered more Brits to leave since Brexit than any other EU country.

Data published by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, last month revealed that about 2,205 UK citizens were ordered to leave EU countries between 2020 and September 2022 – with around half of this number from Sweden alone.

“This is actually complete news to me,” said Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard when The Local asked for her comments in an interview.

“I can’t, at this moment, explain it. But, I promise that I will look into it and get back to you,” she added. Continue reading the interview here.

Swedish vocabulary: Brits – britter