For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden's first interest rate hike of 2023 is expected today, police have blocked a new Quran burning bid over the risk of terror attacks, and you get a sneak peek at The Local's new interview with the migration minister. Here's the latest news.
Published: 9 February 2023 06:50 CET
Is Sweden's Central Bank about to hike the interest rate yet again? We'll find out today. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Tough negotiations over the salary threshold for work permit holders, possible law changes after prosecutors solve Gothenburg murder, and why fewer heart surgeons led to a lower mortality rate at a Swedish hospital. Here's the latest news.
Published: 8 February 2023 07:03 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments