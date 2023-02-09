Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden's first interest rate hike of 2023 is expected today, police have blocked a new Quran burning bid over the risk of terror attacks, and you get a sneak peek at The Local's new interview with the migration minister. Here's the latest news.

Published: 9 February 2023 06:50 CET
Is Sweden's Central Bank about to hike the interest rate yet again? We'll find out today. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Is Sweden’s first interest rate hike of 2023 on the cards?

The new head of the Swedish Central Bank, Erik Thedéen, is expected to raise the country’s key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday morning.

It’s the first such announcement of 2023 and it would see the interest rate climb to 3.0 percent.

What happens after that is not clear, and opinion is divided among experts on whether they think the bank should keep raising the rate or keep it steady.

The Riksbank is set to announce its decision, as well as its view on the Swedish economy in the months ahead, at 9.30am. We’ll keep you updated at The Local.

Swedish vocabulary: an interest rate – en ränta

Swedish police block new Quran burning bid

Swedish police have banned a new burning of the Quran in Stockholm, citing the increased risk of terror attacks.

The demonstration permit request was made by a small, little-known Swedish association, Apallarkerna, and was aimed at protesting against Nato membership, and like the earlier protest staged by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan would involve the burning of a Quran in front of Turkey’s Stockholm embassy.

“The burning of the Quran outside Turkey embassy in January 2023 can be determined to have increased threats against both the Swedish society at large, but also against Sweden, Swedish interests abroad and Swedes abroad,” the police decision, read by AFP, said.

“Sweden has become a higher priority target for attacks,” it continued.

Read more here.

Swedish vocabulary: a permit – ett tillstånd

Swedish security service warn of increase in terror threats against Sweden

Sweden is the target of an increased number of threats against the country following a far-right activist’s burning of the Quran in Stockholm, said the Swedish security service.

“Recent developments with threats directed at Sweden and Swedish interests is serious and affect Sweden’s security. The security service is seeing an increase in the number of threats of attack in our intelligence flow,” read a statement by Säpo on Wednesday.

Säpo said that the reactions after, among other things, the Quran burning, had been “significant” – especially in light of deteriorating global security and incidents such as last year’s disinformation campaign against the Swedish social services.

It said it considered Sweden to be “in greater focus than before for global violent Islamism”, adding that “the situation after recent events is problematic”.

Swedish vocabulary: a threat – ett hot

Swedish Migration Minister: Brexit deportations ‘complete news to me’

Sweden’s Migration Minister has promised The Local to look into why Sweden has ordered more Brits to leave since Brexit than any other EU country.

Data published by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, last month revealed that about 2,205 UK citizens were ordered to leave EU countries between 2020 and September 2022 – with around half of this number from Sweden alone.

“This is actually complete news to me,” said Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard when The Local asked for her comments in an interview.

“I can’t, at this moment, explain it. But, I promise that I will look into it and get back to you,” she added. Continue reading the interview here.

Swedish vocabulary: Brits – britter

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Tough negotiations over the salary threshold for work permit holders, possible law changes after prosecutors solve Gothenburg murder, and why fewer heart surgeons led to a lower mortality rate at a Swedish hospital. Here's the latest news.

Published: 8 February 2023 07:03 CET
Sweden could change its laws after prosecutors solve Gothenburg murder

Prosecutors this week identified the suspected killer of a woman in Gothenburg in 2005. Marie Johansson was killed in her store where she sold fabrics, but her murder was never solved – until, potentially, now, when prosecutors found a DNA match.

However, the woman who is suspected of the murder cannot be brought to trial. Because it turned out she was 17 at the time, the alleged crime has reached its statute of limitations. Sweden generally doesn’t have a statute of limitations for murder, with the exception of young offenders.

But Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told public broadcaster SVT that he may now look into trying to get the law changed, raising the statute of limitations from 15 to 25 years.

Swedish vocabulary: statute of limitations – preskriptionstid

Tough negotiations over salary threshold for work permit holders

The Swedish government wants to raise the salary threshold for work permits, but business news site Dagens Industri reports that the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats disagree on whether or not to include certain exceptions to the required threshold.

The exact figure hasn’t been set yet, but the government and its Sweden Democrat partners have previously proposed setting it at 33,000 kronor a month, which means that a lot of workers whose skills Sweden needs would not qualify for a work permit.

The Liberals therefore want to make exceptions for certain professions, such as assistant nurses. But the far-right Sweden Democrats are understood to be against such exceptions and “want to throttle immigration at any cost”, a source told Dagens Industri.

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd

Why fewer heart surgeons led to a lower mortality rate at Swedish hospital

The mortality rate after heart surgery fell to 0.4 percent at the Karolinska University Hospital in 2022, the lowest in Sweden.

According to the hospital, this is because each surgeon now has the opportunity to work on more heart surgeries every year.

“There were too many of us and we’re now half as many as 15 years ago. It’s like being an elite athlete, you have to maintain your skills. If you don’t do it often, every moment could be a stressful situation. Things don’t always go as planned and it’s then important to know how to solve it,” said Peter Svenarud, consultant and head of Karolinska’s thoracic surgery. “I think I carried out 230 surgeries last year. That’s a reasonable amount.”

Swedish vocabulary: a heart surgeon – en hjärtkirurg

Eight ways Sweden’s Migration Agency could cut the wait for work permits

The immigration team at the accounting firm EY in Stockholm help clients with over a thousand work permit applications and renewals every year. The Local asked them for their suggestions on how the Migration Agency could cut processing times.

Here are the measures they believe would make a real difference.

Swedish vocabulary: a suggestion – ett förslag

