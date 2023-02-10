For members
BREXIT
‘One of the cruellest countries’: Briton deported after 21 years in Sweden
British citizen Gregory was deported from Sweden to the UK last year because he was not eligible for post-Brexit residency. He tells The Local about the "cruel" process behind his departure and how his mental health suffered dramatically.
Published: 10 February 2023 15:21 CET
A demonstrator waves a Union flag as he stands draped in an EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 28, 2018. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP
