MILITARY

Saab orders more than double due to war in Ukraine

The Swedish defence group, Saab, on Friday reported a more than doubling of orders in the fourth quarter as countries boost military spending following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 10 February 2023 13:28 CET
The NLAW hand held anti-tank missile is a powerful weapon against enemy tanks. Photo: SAAB

Order intake for the Swedish company totalled 63.1 billion Swedish kronor ($6.1 billion) in 2022, a 45 percent increase from the previous year. They soared by 144 percent in the fourth quarter alone to 29.9 billion kronor year on year.

Net profit rose to 2.2 billion kronor, up 14 percent compared to 2021, with half of it booked in the fourth quarter.

“I think we saw in the fourth quarter some contracts coming in as a direct result of the war in Ukraine,” said chief executive Micael Johansson. “And I think the growth will continue, despite the fact that I hope the war in Ukraine will end of course, but the growth will continue for many years to come now.” 

In the last quarter of 2022, Saab said it had seen orders of its anti-tank system NLAW to the UK, upgrades for its fighter jets to Sweden and an order of two signal intelligence ships to Poland.

Sales for 2022 totalled 42 billion kronor, up seven percent.

NATO

Finland plans parliamentary vote on Nato despite Sweden block

Finland's parliament looks set to push ahead with a vote on Nato membership before the country's April election, despite fears that this could increase the risk of the country joining the alliance without Sweden.

Published: 10 February 2023 14:04 CET
According to Finland’s state broadcaster Yle, eight of the country’s nine parliamentary parties now back are agreed on holding a vote to accept Nato membership before election day on April 2nd. 

According to the broadcaster, the speaker of parliament Matti Vanhanen is meeting representatives of the parties on Friday to discuss when the vote should best be held. 

Petteri Orpo, chairman of the National Coalition Party, said in a press release on Friday that he believed the vote should be held as early as this month. 

“There are good reasons why this parliament should vote to accept Nato membership in February, so that the process on the part of Finland can continue as smoothly as possible after the election,” he wrote. 

The parties say that their preference remains for Finland to join Nato at the same time as Sweden, but the Left Alliance party warned that rushing through a parliamentary vote risked creating a situation where Finland was forced to join without Sweden. 

“It would be smart to keep the timetable in the parliament’s hands,” said Jussi Saramo, the party’s representative in the parliament’s foreign affairs committee. “Now we are giving Turkey the opportunity to continue with its divide-and-rule tactics.

The party’s chair, Li Andersson, said her party was worried Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, would find a way to exploit the early parliamentary vote. 

“That’s the worry that we have, that the timetable for the decision is placed in the hands of others. But we will follow the opinion of the majority.” 

Anders Adlercreutz, from the Swedish People’s Party of Finland, said that he did not believe that the parliament voting in favour of membership meant that a decision by Turkey and Hungary would force it to actually join, even if one or more of these countries blocked Sweden. 

“It’s up to Nato to welcome in countries in the order it wants to,” he said.

