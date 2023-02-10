Swedish city launches ‘love week’ to battle plummeting birth rate

The scheme, called Älska mer – vi behöver bli fler (“love more, there needs to be more of us”) was dreamt up by Majed Safaee, the muncipality’s strategist, after last year saw a sharp drop in its birth rate.

He told The Local there had been some of his colleagues in the municipality had initially feared that “people would laugh at us.”

“But when we thought about it, we saw that maybe one of the strengths was that it was a little bit silly, because this would make people discuss it.”

The maternity ward at Sollefteå Hospital has been worryingly quiet in recent years. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

The birthrate in Sollefteå has typically been about 200 births a year, but according to data from Statistics Sweden, it dropped to 150 in 2019, and then to 123 in 2022.

“Last year, we got really scared, because the birth rate had jumped off a cliff, basically, and we said we have to do something,” Safaee said.

The Love Week is starting on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, when there will be special couples events at the local swimming pool and ski area, called, ta med någon du tycker om, or “take someone with you who you like”, which is intended to get people in the mood.

Then on Wednesday, the sexologist and author Sara Olsson is holding a lecture on her own personal journey through sex, pregnancy and having children.

“We are trying to blend fun things for people in Sollefteå to do with events with a kind of serious undertone,” Safaee said. “We felt we needed somewhere to start discussing it, because the problem doesn’t seem to be just going away on its own”.

“For the municipality it is quite a big issue,” he stressed. “The risk in the short term is that we have schools and preschools that will be lacking kids. And then people grow up, so we will be missing taxpayers and people who could work. It’s a problem that just will escalate as the years go by if nothing changes.”

Municipality strategist Majed Safaee had the idea for the love week. Photo: Åsa G Torell