Swedish city launches ‘love week’ to battle plummeting birth rate

The city of Sollefteå in northern Sweden is launching a 'love week' around Valentine's Day to encourage residents to get indulge in steamy love-making in a bid to combat the falling birth rate.

Published: 10 February 2023 10:34 CET
Two people having sex in bed. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT

The scheme, called Älska mer – vi behöver bli fler (“love more, there needs to be more of us”) was dreamt up by Majed Safaee, the muncipality’s strategist, after last year saw a sharp drop in its birth rate. 

He told The Local there had been some of his colleagues in the municipality had initially feared that “people would laugh at us.” 

“But when we thought about it, we saw that maybe one of the strengths was that it was a little bit silly, because this would make people discuss it.”

The maternity ward at Sollefteå Hospital has been worryingly quiet in recent years. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

The birthrate in Sollefteå has typically been about 200 births a year, but according to data from Statistics Sweden, it dropped to 150 in 2019, and then to 123 in 2022.

“Last year, we got really scared, because the birth rate had jumped off a cliff, basically, and we said we have to do something,” Safaee said. 

The Love Week is starting on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, when there will be special couples events at the local swimming pool and ski area, called, ta med någon du tycker om, ortake someone with you who you like”, which is intended to get people in the mood.  

Then on Wednesday, the sexologist and author Sara Olsson is holding a lecture on her own personal journey through sex, pregnancy and having children. 

“We are trying to blend fun things for people in Sollefteå to do with events with a kind of serious undertone,” Safaee said. “We felt we needed somewhere to start discussing it, because the problem doesn’t seem to be just going away on its own”. 

“For the municipality it is quite a big issue,” he stressed. “The risk in the short term is that we have schools and preschools that will be lacking kids. And then people grow up, so we will be missing taxpayers and people who could work. It’s a problem that just will escalate as the years go by if nothing changes.”

Municipality strategist Majed Safaee had the idea for the love week. Photo: Åsa G Torell

TOP TEN: These are the most popular baby names in Sweden

What did Swedes name their children in 2022? The results are in and there's a new name in one of the top spots.

Published: 31 January 2023 13:29 CET
If a Swede had a baby girl in 2022, chances are they named her Astrid.

The name – whose most famous holder was perhaps late children’s author Astrid Lindgren – overtook Alice as the most popular name given to newborn girls, according to Statistics Sweden. Alice had held on to the top spot for six years in a row.

William was the most popular name for boys, but Nils saw the biggest increase when it climbed ten spots to end up in seventh place.

Statistics Sweden points out that although it doesn’t do any research on why certain names are more popular than others, the rise of Nilses in Sweden coincided with ice-skater Nils van der Poel’s sporting mega successes in 2022.

“It’s the first time Nils is on the top-ten list since Statistics Sweden started publishing name statistics in 1998,” said Statistics Sweden analyst Guadalupe Andersson.

This is the last year the agency publishes statistics on names in Sweden.

It said that the decision to stop the popular lists was a result of “a strained economic situation” and that it had to prioritise publishing official statistics instead.

EDITOR’S PICK:

Official statistics are statistics which Swedish authorities must produce and make available by law, for the purposes of general information, investigation and research. The subject areas are regulated by the government, and you can find all of them here.

The Swedish Tax Agency also publishes name statistics, but for the entire population, not newborns.

Here are Sweden’s most popular girls’ names in 2022, and how many newborns were given the name:

1. Astrid (603)

2. Maja (601)

3. Alma (596)

4. Vera (592)

5. Freja (584)

6. Leah (507)

7. Ella (563)

8. Alice (552)

9. Selma (540)

10. Lilly (530)

Boys:

1. William (690)

2. Liam (679)

3. Noah (677)

4. Hugo (643)

5. Oliver (629)

6. Lucas (616)

7. Nils (579)

8. Matteo (571)

9. Valter (566)

10. August (565)

