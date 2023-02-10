Read news from:
Dildos and penis pumps: Swedish home helps elderly spice up their sex lives

Elderly residents at a care home in southern Sweden - some aged as old as 90 - are being given a 'pleasure baskets', filled with lubricants, dildos, penis pumps and penis rings to spice up their sex life, AFP's Camille Bas-Wohlert reports.

Published: 10 February 2023 13:23 CET
Liselott Klang, head of the Lindgården retirement home, has been working for a year on helping elderly residents enjoy sexual fulfilment. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP

“It’s a good book!” 97-year-old Nils exclaims, skimming through a brochure on sexual relations and desires among seniors, in the common room at his retirement home in Sweden.

Here, at the Lindgården facility in the southern village of Broby, the 56 residents aged 65 and above can now avail of a recently added programme on how to lead a healthy sex life.

There are no sex toys or pornography lining the tidy halls. But when a new person moves in, they’re immediately offered an informal discussion on intimacy and desire.

“The counsellor has a conversation with the client and asks him or her some of the questions we’ve established about sexual health,” Lindgården director Liselott Klang, 54, told AFP.

She started the project a year ago, initially as a way of allowing her employees to discuss the topic without embarrassment.

“Previously, employees didn’t feel comfortable when they saw a resident masturbating in public, or really couldn’t understand why someone needed help booking a hotel room,” Klang explained.

To make the seniors feel more comfortable, the establishment has put together a “pleasure basket” with creams and sex toys the residents can buy.

The basket contains, among other things, a “Please do not disturb” sign, various creams and lubricants, dildos, penis pumps and penis rings. Emilie Nilsson, a 39-year-old care assistant, admits she was originally apprehensive.

“It was a bit scary at first,” she said. “But the more you work on it, the more you understand that it’s not just about sex. It’s about closeness, and that everyone needs a hug.So now it’s all very natural.”

‘It’s about intimacy’

Sexual health among older and disabled people is an issue coming to the fore — albeit slowly — in many Western countries.

“Sexual health is not just about sex, it’s about intimacy,” Klang said. The aim is to “allow the individual to remain an individual even when moving into a nursing home”.

For residents, the issue has also become easier to discuss directly with the carers, who look after all their basic needs.

“As carers, we are very close. We help them with their daily grooming,” said Louise Karlsson, one of Lindgarden’s managers.

All the staff have received training from sexologist Suzann Larsdotter. “The issue has been invisible for years, but is now gradually gaining ground in the country,” she said. “It’s a new phenomenon, especially in an ageist society like Sweden where seniors are often left out. But there is more and more awareness that sexual health is a right.”

In the common room, Nils and his friends joke about the subject but shy away from discussing it with strangers.

‘Positive reactions’

Klang says the project has been met with “positive reactions, a lot of humour, curiosity, but also a certain shyness”.

“It can take weeks between the first conversation and the moment when they dare to come and talk more about it,” she said. “But often these become deep discussions where one can talk about grief, loss or longing for a missing partner.”

What counts, she said, is that the seniors know they have someone to talk to.

Fantasies and desires, when they exist, are fulfilled as much as possible. “We have to be able to explain and demonstrate things, like how to hold the catheters in order to be able to have sex,” Klang said.

“Each generation thinks that its generation is the most sexually active, the one with the most desire,” she said with a chuckle. 

Situation in Sweden’s hospitals ‘terrible and completely unacceptable’: watchdog

Sweden's health watchdog has sounded the alarm over the "terrible, completely unacceptable" state of hospital care, with patients left for hours in their own urine and faeces, not given sufficient food or water, and sent home despite being in urgent need of treatment.

Published: 19 January 2023 14:48 CET
The Health and Social Care Inspectorate (Ivo) on Thursday announced the first part of the conclusions of a national inspection of Swedish healthcare launched in January 2022, in which it inspected 27 hospitals, covering all 21 of the country’s regional health authorities. 

Peder Carlsson, the unit chief at Ivo who led the inspection, told a press conference that the watchdog had uncovered serious shortcomings in Swedish healthcare with severe personnel shortages leaving patients receiving unacceptable treatment. 

“Patients do not get an acceptable amount of food, fluids or basic treatment, and according to our information, patients can be required to lie for several hours in their own faeces and urine,” Swedish news agency TT quoted Carlsson as saying.

“This is a terrible situation, totally unacceptable and it is particularly striking that this is happening in the hospitals we have in our country.” 

Carlsson said half of the hospitals investigated said that they were every week forced to send people home from emergency care who actually should have been admitted. 

“We have examples of patients with sepsis who are sent home instead of being admitted and given antibiotics,” he said. 

Half of the hospitals’ emergency departments also said that personnel were not able to give patients the right medicine at the right time. 

In its conclusions, the inspectorate said that the shortage of hospital beds had been allowed to go too far, leading to so-called överbeläggning, where patients are cared for in hospital corridors, waiting rooms and other places not designed for healthcare, and utlokaliseringar, where patients are cared for in a hospital unit that lacks the specific competence to treat their illness or injury. 

The inspectorate has threatened four separate hospitals, Uppsala University Hospital, Sundsvall Hospital, Sunderby Hospital and the Central Hospital in Växjö, with fines if they do not take urgent measures to improve the situation. 

Sweden’s health minister Acko Ankarberg Johansson on Thursday morning ordered the National Board of Health and Welfare to develop proposals for a “national plan for developing competence in healthcare”.

