Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Swedish opposition calls for Wagner to be classed as terror group

Sweden's former defence minister has called for Sweden to push for the Russian mercenary group Wagner to be classed as a terror organisation during its presidency of the EU.

Published: 10 February 2023 15:43 CET
Swedish opposition calls for Wagner to be classed as terror group
Visitors wearing military camouflage stand at the entrance of the 'PMC Wagner Centre', associated with the founder of the Wagner private military group (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Olga Maltseva/AFP

Peter Hultqvist said that the group, which Russia has used extensively in its invasion of Ukraine, has time and again shown that it had “no respect at all for human rights, international laws, or UN rules.

“Russia uses the Wagner group to do things that they, themselves, do not want to be held responsible for,” he said. “With a terror classification, it would be simpler to prosecute members and would make recruiting more difficult.” 

The US in January decided to class Wagner as a criminal organisation and it is believed to be considering a terror classification. 

The issue of a terror classification has also been raised in the European Union but so far no decision has been taken. 

“I think that this is an issue Sweden should take responsibility for and push forward during its EU presidency,” Hultqvist said. 

He said a terror classification would make it easier to follow Wagner’s financial operations and also put pressure on countries which use the group. 

Hultqvist said he aimed to raise the issue with his successor as defence minister Pål Jonson. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Finland plans parliamentary vote on Nato despite Sweden block

Finland's parliament looks set to push ahead with a vote on Nato membership before the country's April election, despite fears that this could increase the risk of the country joining the alliance without Sweden.

Published: 10 February 2023 14:04 CET
Finland plans parliamentary vote on Nato despite Sweden block

According to Finland’s state broadcaster Yle, eight of the country’s nine parliamentary parties now back are agreed on holding a vote to accept Nato membership before election day on April 2nd. 

According to the broadcaster, the speaker of parliament Matti Vanhanen is meeting representatives of the parties on Friday to discuss when the vote should best be held. 

Petteri Orpo, chairman of the National Coalition Party, said in a press release on Friday that he believed the vote should be held as early as this month. 

“There are good reasons why this parliament should vote to accept Nato membership in February, so that the process on the part of Finland can continue as smoothly as possible after the election,” he wrote. 

The parties say that their preference remains for Finland to join Nato at the same time as Sweden, but the Left Alliance party warned that rushing through a parliamentary vote risked creating a situation where Finland was forced to join without Sweden. 

“It would be smart to keep the timetable in the parliament’s hands,” said Jussi Saramo, the party’s representative in the parliament’s foreign affairs committee. “Now we are giving Turkey the opportunity to continue with its divide-and-rule tactics.

The party’s chair, Li Andersson, said her party was worried Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, would find a way to exploit the early parliamentary vote. 

“That’s the worry that we have, that the timetable for the decision is placed in the hands of others. But we will follow the opinion of the majority.” 

Anders Adlercreutz, from the Swedish People’s Party of Finland, said that he did not believe that the parliament voting in favour of membership meant that a decision by Turkey and Hungary would force it to actually join, even if one or more of these countries blocked Sweden. 

“It’s up to Nato to welcome in countries in the order it wants to,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS