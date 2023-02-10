Swedish opposition calls for Wagner to be classed as terror group

Peter Hultqvist said that the group, which Russia has used extensively in its invasion of Ukraine, has time and again shown that it had “no respect at all for human rights, international laws, or UN rules.

“Russia uses the Wagner group to do things that they, themselves, do not want to be held responsible for,” he said. “With a terror classification, it would be simpler to prosecute members and would make recruiting more difficult.”

The US in January decided to class Wagner as a criminal organisation and it is believed to be considering a terror classification.

The issue of a terror classification has also been raised in the European Union but so far no decision has been taken.

“I think that this is an issue Sweden should take responsibility for and push forward during its EU presidency,” Hultqvist said.

He said a terror classification would make it easier to follow Wagner’s financial operations and also put pressure on countries which use the group.

Hultqvist said he aimed to raise the issue with his successor as defence minister Pål Jonson.