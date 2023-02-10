For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Riksbank raises key rate to 3 percent, city to hold 'love week' to boost birth rate, holiday driving warning, and Lund researcher to defend controversial Muslim Brotherhood thesis.
Published: 10 February 2023 09:17 CET
The maternity ward at Sollefteå Hospital has been worryingly quiet in recent years. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden's first interest rate hike of 2023 is expected today, police have blocked a new Quran burning bid over the risk of terror attacks, and you get a sneak peek at The Local's new interview with the migration minister. Here's the latest news.
Published: 9 February 2023 06:50 CET
