Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Sweden’s Riksbank raises key interest rate to 3 percent

Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, raised the key interest rate on Thursday by 0.5 percentage points to 3 percent, which marks the bank’s highest rate in 15 years.

“Inflation is far too high and has continued to rise,” the bank wrote in a press statement on Thursday morning.

“For inflation to drop and stabilise at the [2 percent] target within a reasonable amount of time, the Riksbank has decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.0 percent.”

The rate raise puts Sweden’s key interest rate at the highest level in almost 15 years.

The bank also warned in the press statement that rates are likely to rise further at the next announcement in April.

“The key interest rate will probably see a further raise during the spring,” its statement read.

Swedish vocab: ett räntebesked – a rate decision

Swedish Transport Administration warns of drivers unused to snow and ice

The Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, has warned people driving to Sweden’s ski resorts over the Sportlov school holidays, which start next week, to watch out for drivers inexperienced with driving on snow and ice.

“There will be a lot more out and driving who are not 100 percent used to driving in a winter environment with changing temperatures that can mean black ice,” the administration’s press chief Bengt Olsson told TT.

He advised people driving up to the mountains to be careful, keep a look out for the weather and make sure they are well-rested.

Swedish vocab: ovana – inexperienced

Swedish city brings in “love week” to boost birth rate The city of Sollefteå in northern Sweden is to hold a “love week” around Valentine’s day next week to encourage residents to have more children. The saw one of the sharpest drops in its birth rate of anywhere in Sweden last year, making it one of 30 municipalities seeing the lowest number of births so far this millennium.

The scheme operates under the name Älska mer – vi behöver bli fler (“love more, we need to multiply”).

“If we’re going to manage to keep welfare going in the future there quite simply needs to be more of us,” said Majed Safaee, municipality strategy in the city. “If the current trends continue there will be long-lasting consequences.”

Swedish vocab: att uppmuntra – to encourage

Lund doctoral thesis claims Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated Sweden

Sameh Egyptson, a Swedish researcher of Egyptian origin, will today defend his controversial thesis, which details how the Muslim Brotherhood has been active in Sweden and even tried to influence politics.

The 700-page doctoral thesis, written in Swedish and titled “Global political Islam: the Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamic Association of Sweden”, has already caused significant controversy, and the lecture and public PHD defence in Lund is expected to be packed.

“As far as I know, there is no direct threat, but we are experiencing that there is a lot of pressure on social media and other signals that we have received indicate that there will be people coming with strong opposing opinions,” Stephan Borgehammar, the dean for Lund University’s Faculty of Theology told TT.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an international Islamic organisation dedicated to leading an Islamic revival with the end goal of creating an Islamic state ruled by Shariah law. The US has frequently considered classing it as as terror organisation, but has so far never done so.

In Egyptson’s thesis, he claims that the organisation is deeply rooted in Sweden, arguing Mahmoud Khalfi, imam of Stockholm’s main mosque, has close links to it, and also claiming that it was involved in establishing Sweden’s immigrant party Nyans, which won seats in two municipalities in the 2022 election.

Khalfi told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that the thesis was full of distortions and was designed to smear many in the Islamic community in Sweden.

Egyptson comes from the Coptic Christian community.

Swedish vocab: att svårtmala – to smear