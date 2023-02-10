Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Riksbank raises key rate to 3 percent, city to hold 'love week' to boost birth rate, holiday driving warning, and Lund researcher to defend controversial Muslim Brotherhood thesis.

Published: 10 February 2023 09:17 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
The maternity ward at Sollefteå Hospital has been worryingly quiet in recent years. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Sweden’s Riksbank raises key interest rate to 3 percent

Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, raised the key interest rate on Thursday by 0.5 percentage points to 3 percent, which marks the bank’s highest rate in 15 years.

“Inflation is far too high and has continued to rise,” the bank wrote in a press statement on Thursday morning.

“For inflation to drop and stabilise at the [2 percent] target within a reasonable amount of time, the Riksbank has decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.0 percent.”

The rate raise puts Sweden’s key interest rate at the highest level in almost 15 years.

The bank also warned in the press statement that rates are likely to rise further at the next announcement in April.

“The key interest rate will probably see a further raise during the spring,” its statement read.

Swedish vocab: ett räntebesked – a rate decision

Swedish Transport Administration warns of drivers unused to snow and ice

The Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, has warned people driving to Sweden’s ski resorts over the Sportlov school holidays, which start next week, to watch out for drivers inexperienced with driving on snow and ice. 

“There will be a lot more out and driving who are not 100 percent used to driving in a winter environment with changing temperatures that can mean black ice,” the administration’s press chief Bengt Olsson told TT. 

He advised people driving up to the mountains to be careful, keep a look out for the weather and make sure they are well-rested.

Swedish vocab: ovana – inexperienced

Swedish city brings in “love week” to boost birth rate

The city of Sollefteå in northern Sweden is to hold a “love week” around Valentine’s day next week to encourage residents to have more children. 

The saw one of the sharpest drops in its birth rate of anywhere in Sweden last year, making it one of  30 municipalities seeing the lowest number of births so far this millennium. 

The scheme operates under the name Älska mer – vi behöver bli fler (“love more, we need to multiply”). 

“If we’re going to manage to keep welfare going in the future there quite simply needs to be more of us,” said Majed Safaee, municipality strategy in the city. “If the current trends continue there will be long-lasting consequences.”

Swedish vocab: att uppmuntra – to encourage

Lund doctoral thesis claims Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated Sweden

Sameh Egyptson, a Swedish researcher of Egyptian origin, will today defend his controversial thesis, which details how the Muslim Brotherhood has been active in Sweden and even tried to influence politics. 

The 700-page doctoral thesis, written in Swedish and titled “Global political Islam: the Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamic Association of Sweden”, has already caused significant controversy, and the lecture and public PHD defence in Lund is expected to be packed. 

“As far as I know, there is no direct threat, but we are experiencing that there is a lot of pressure on social media and other signals that we have received indicate that there will be people coming with strong opposing opinions,” Stephan Borgehammar, the dean for Lund University’s Faculty of Theology told TT. 

The Muslim Brotherhood is an international Islamic organisation dedicated to leading an Islamic revival with the end goal of creating an Islamic state ruled by Shariah law.  The US has frequently considered classing it as as terror organisation, but has so far never done so.

In Egyptson’s thesis, he claims that the organisation is deeply rooted in Sweden, arguing Mahmoud Khalfi, imam of Stockholm’s main mosque, has close links to it, and also claiming that it was involved in establishing Sweden’s immigrant party Nyans, which won seats in two municipalities in the 2022 election.

Khalfi told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that the thesis was full of distortions and was designed to smear many in the Islamic community in Sweden. 

Egyptson comes from the Coptic Christian community. 

Swedish vocab: att svårtmala – to smear 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden's first interest rate hike of 2023 is expected today, police have blocked a new Quran burning bid over the risk of terror attacks, and you get a sneak peek at The Local's new interview with the migration minister. Here's the latest news.

Published: 9 February 2023 06:50 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Is Sweden’s first interest rate hike of 2023 on the cards?

The new head of the Swedish Central Bank, Erik Thedéen, is expected to raise the country’s key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday morning.

It’s the first such announcement of 2023 and it would see the interest rate climb to 3.0 percent.

What happens after that is not clear, and opinion is divided among experts on whether they think the bank should keep raising the rate or keep it steady.

The Riksbank is set to announce its decision, as well as its view on the Swedish economy in the months ahead, at 9.30am. We’ll keep you updated at The Local.

Swedish vocabulary: an interest rate – en ränta

Swedish police block new Quran burning bid

Swedish police have banned a new burning of the Quran in Stockholm, citing the increased risk of terror attacks.

The demonstration permit request was made by a small, little-known Swedish association, Apallarkerna, and was aimed at protesting against Nato membership, and like the earlier protest staged by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan would involve the burning of a Quran in front of Turkey’s Stockholm embassy.

“The burning of the Quran outside Turkey embassy in January 2023 can be determined to have increased threats against both the Swedish society at large, but also against Sweden, Swedish interests abroad and Swedes abroad,” the police decision, read by AFP, said.

“Sweden has become a higher priority target for attacks,” it continued.

Read more here.

Swedish vocabulary: a permit – ett tillstånd

Swedish security service warn of increase in terror threats against Sweden

Sweden is the target of an increased number of threats against the country following a far-right activist’s burning of the Quran in Stockholm, said the Swedish security service.

“Recent developments with threats directed at Sweden and Swedish interests is serious and affect Sweden’s security. The security service is seeing an increase in the number of threats of attack in our intelligence flow,” read a statement by Säpo on Wednesday.

Säpo said that the reactions after, among other things, the Quran burning, had been “significant” – especially in light of deteriorating global security and incidents such as last year’s disinformation campaign against the Swedish social services.

It said it considered Sweden to be “in greater focus than before for global violent Islamism”, adding that “the situation after recent events is problematic”.

Swedish vocabulary: a threat – ett hot

Swedish Migration Minister: Brexit deportations ‘complete news to me’

Sweden’s Migration Minister has promised The Local to look into why Sweden has ordered more Brits to leave since Brexit than any other EU country.

Data published by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, last month revealed that about 2,205 UK citizens were ordered to leave EU countries between 2020 and September 2022 – with around half of this number from Sweden alone.

“This is actually complete news to me,” said Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard when The Local asked for her comments in an interview.

“I can’t, at this moment, explain it. But, I promise that I will look into it and get back to you,” she added. Continue reading the interview here.

Swedish vocabulary: Brits – britter

SHOW COMMENTS