Inside Sweden: Are plans for travel visas a promise or a pipe dream?

In the latest edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter for members of The Local, editor Emma Löfgren writes about what we learned from our new interview with the Swedish migration minister.

Published: 11 February 2023 13:40 CET
Travel visas would make it easier for work permit holders to return home while their permit renewal is being processed. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Hej,

The long queue for work permit renewals (which could take months or in some cases, years) is without doubt one of the main things readers of The Local contact us about. Perhaps you yourself have emailed me in the past.

So when our reporter Becky Waterton managed to get a sit-down interview with Sweden’s new migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard of the conservative Moderate Party, this week, it was one of the first things she asked about.

Malmer Stenergard insisted, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the government wants to cut waiting times at the Migration Agency, and plans to create a separate department to focus only on highly skilled labour migrants.

But the key thing to emerge from the interview was her promise to consider creating a new travel visa for work permit holders awaiting a decision on their permit renewal.

Such a travel visa would be welcome news to many foreign residents in Sweden, and could help them make those long-awaited trips home that they’ve had to put on hold.

It means that those from nationalities that require a visa to enter Sweden would not risk being refused entry at the border if they try to return without a renewed work permit.

Readers have previously told The Local that, as a result of the long waits, they have missed weddings, postponed their own weddings, or been unable to visit elderly parents while their applications were being processed.

When the Swedish Games Industry recently produced a report on the industry’s skills gap, it mentioned long waiting times and being unable to travel home while waiting for a permit renewal as some of the top obstacles to attracting foreign tech talent.

So if a travel visa were to be introduced – just like they have in countries such as Germany and Denmark – it would benefit both foreign residents and Sweden itself.

It’s important to note that Malmer Stenergard’s comments to The Local were no more than a promise – albeit a fairly strong promise – to “consider” travel visas. If she does move forward with the plans, it will still take some time for such visas to materialise.

Let’s hope that by then, Sweden has managed to cut its waiting times – or moving from the renewal queue to the travel visa queue won’t feel like a huge difference.

You can listen to the interview on our Sweden in Focus podcast.

In other news

The migration minister also promised The Local to look into why Sweden has ordered more Brits to leave since Brexit than any other EU country, after describing it as “complete news to me” when we asked her about it.

Abba were wrong: the winner doesn’t take it all. Despite losing power in September’s election, Sweden’s one-and-only female prime minister Magdalena Andersson is still ruling their hearts, according to the polls.

The Swedish Central Bank, the Riksbank, raised its key interest rate to three percent, which marks the bank’s highest rate in 15 years.

The Swedish security service warned of an increased risk of terror attacks, and as a result the police blocked a new application to burn the Quran outside the Turkish embassy. We talk about this, too, on our Sweden in Focus podcast.

Loukas Christodoulou wrote an interesting article for us about joining the Swedish Home Guard. “I wasn’t expecting the experience to teach me so much about the people of Sweden,” he writes. You can read it here.

Thanks for reading,

Emma Löfgren
Editor, The Local Sweden

Inside Sweden: How to cope when your career takes a turn for the worse

In the latest edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter for members of The Local, editor Emma Löfgren writes about the recent layoffs and rounds up the top stories of the week.

Published: 6 February 2023 07:15 CET
Hej,

When things don’t go according to plan, take a turn for the worse and change your life, being from another country could be a lifeline: it could be an escape route, a place where you’ll immediately be able to find your footing again.

Or, it’s irrelevant. Maybe you’ve already formed unbreakable ties to the new country, you don’t have much to go back to anyway, you know this new place and the value you bring to it, and you know the next steps to get back on track.

Or, it’s somewhere in between, and now you’re flying without a safety net. As thrilling as living abroad is when things go well, as terrifying it often is when they don’t.

This week, Spotify announced it would be cutting six percent of its global workforce, affecting around 100 of its employees in Sweden, many of whom are foreign residents in Sweden and readers of The Local.

“I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” admitted chief executive Daniel Ek, a statement that could be applied to many of the other tech giants around the world who have carried out layoffs in recent weeks.

Losing your job is often beyond your control, and it’s hardly ever your fault.

We’ve been writing about what happens if you’re made redundant – and the things you need to know to navigate what happens next. I hope these links are helpful whether or not you’re affected by the recent layoffs in Sweden:

For those on a work permit there’s another layer of worry. Can you stay in Sweden to look for work? Can you change career? Here’s our guide to what happens to your Swedish work permit if you lose your job.

Even if you’re a non-Swedish citizen, it’s important to know that you have rights when you become unemployed, and there are systems in place to help. This article is here to help you know what your rights are and how to use them.

Spotify’s first local trade union club was formed this week. For many international workers, joining a trade union might not be something that crosses your mind, especially if it’s not common in your home country. Here are some of the key benefits and things to bear in mind before joining.

How do you find a new job? How do you write the perfect CV or ace that job interview? Why is networking such a key skill in Sweden? This article from The Local’s archive lists some of our top guides to building a Swedish career.

And finally, if you’re looking for a new job, have a look at The Local’s job site.

If you have any questions about losing our job in Sweden, drop me an email and I’ll see if I’m able to answer. Or if you’ve previously lost your job in Sweden, come out on the other side and have lessons to share with fellow members of The Local – let me know.

The top stories in Sweden

Energy price subsidy payouts, a probable new interest rate hike, new Centre Party leader and Finland’s PM Sanna Marin in Stockholm. In case you missed it: Here’s The Local’s guide to what changes in Sweden in February.

Sweden’s epic tryouts for the Eurovision Song Contest get under way tonight. Here’s how to watch the extravaganza that is Melodifestivalen, and what to expect, ranging from Sami tunes to chart-breaking pop anthems.

To receive Sweden’s energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account. Here’s how to do so, as well as what happens if you don’t have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

Income inequality in Sweden rose sharply in 2021, hitting the highest level since records began nearly 50 years ago, according to a report from the country’s statistics agency.

Sweden’s government this week submitted a new terror bill which could help convince Turkey that the country is acting to crack down on Swedish residents active in the Kurdish PKK terror group.

Finally, you don’t want to miss the latest episode of The Local’s podcast Sweden in Focus, in which my colleagues speak to Diamant Salihu – an award-winning crime reporter who tells us about the gang crime eco-system in Sweden.

