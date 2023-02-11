LISTEN: Welcome to Sweden? Interview with migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren. The episode also features interviews with Britain’s ambassador to Sweden Judith Gough and Becky Waterton meets Sweden’s migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

First, we talk about why Sweden is warning of an increased terror threat.

Then we look at a great Swedish word that describes life in Sweden at this time of the year.

We chat with the UK’s ambassador to Sweden, Judith Gough, about the countries’ strong ties as well as discussing statistics showing how Sweden has ordered many British people to leave Sweden post-Brexit. Make sure to check the site in the coming days for a longer writeup.

Finally we’ll listen to Becky’s interview with the migration minster, Maria Malmer Stenergard, before turning to our panelists for analysis.

