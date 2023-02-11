Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Welcome to Sweden? Interview with migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard

In this week's podcast: Sweden warns of terror threat, a perfect word for non-stop work, interview with the UK ambassador, and we talk to Sweden's migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard about what immigrants to Sweden can expect on her watch.

Published: 11 February 2023 08:32 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren. The episode also features interviews with Britain’s ambassador to Sweden Judith Gough and Becky Waterton meets Sweden’s migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

First, we talk about why Sweden is warning of an increased terror threat. 

Then we look at a great Swedish word that describes life in Sweden at this time of the year.

We chat with the UK’s ambassador to Sweden, Judith Gough, about the countries’ strong ties as well as discussing statistics showing how Sweden has ordered many British people to leave Sweden post-Brexit. Make sure to check the site in the coming days for a longer writeup. 

Finally we’ll listen to Becky’s interview with the migration minster, Maria Malmer Stenergard, before turning to our panelists for analysis. 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

BONUS EPISODE: How can Sweden put a stop to fatal gang shootings? Part 2

In this bonus episode of Sweden in Focus our guest Diamant Salihu gives us the background behind Sweden's recent spate of deadly shootings.

Published: 7 February 2023 09:05 CET
In this special bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, we hear more from special guest Diamant Salihu, a crime reporter for public broadcaster SVT and the author of the award-winning book Tills Alla Dör, or Until Everyone’s Dead.

Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Becky Waterton.

In this episode we continue our chat about Sweden’s gang crime problem. 

We discuss the central role of social media and gangster rap, how gangs are recruiting young children, why a younger generation suddenly finds itself in charge, why there are so many drugs and guns in circulation, and if there’s anything Sweden can do to get the situation under control?

