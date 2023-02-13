For members
POLITICS IN SWEDEN
Politics in Sweden: Brexit deportations, gloomy economy and what’s going on in Botkyrka?
Did Sweden do enough to help Brits stay after Brexit, is there trouble on the horizon for the Swedish economy in 2023, and did gang criminals help oust a local mayor? The Local Sweden's editor Emma Löfgren explains the week in politics.
Published: 13 February 2023 14:16 CET
Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
BREXIT
‘One of the cruellest countries’: Briton deported after 21 years in Sweden
British citizen Gregory was deported from Sweden to the UK last year because he was not eligible for post-Brexit residency. He tells The Local about the "cruel" process behind his departure and how his mental health suffered dramatically.
Published: 10 February 2023 15:21 CET
