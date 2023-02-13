Head of Sweden’s criticised Migration Agency forced out after seven years

“A while ago, I was told by the government that my appointment will not be extended and we are instead in talks about how the government can use my expertise and experience to boost our international collaboration,” public broadcaster SVT quotes Ribbenvik as writing in a post on the Migration Agency’s internal network.
Ribbenvik has worked at the Migration Agency for 27 years, with the past seven as its director-general.
His contract had been set to expire in May, with Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard earlier this month refusing to say whether or not it would be extended. The directors of Sweden’s public bodies are appointed by the government.
Ribbenvik was promoted to director-general in 2016, a year after Sweden received an unprecedented number of asylum applications as over 160,000 people fled to the country.
During his tenure, the agency has faced frequent criticism for, among other things, long waiting times and failures to properly confirm the identities of people applying for residence permits at Swedish embassies.
He told Swedish media that the decision to step down was not his.
“It’s not a secret that I would have wanted to stay,” he told the TT news agency.
His departure comes as the new right-wing government prepares to launch a “paradigm shift” in Swedish migration policy, with a host of planned law changes.
“Sometimes a new pair of eyes is needed to carry out changes. I think it’s valuable to change management at this juncture,” Malmer Stenergard told the DN daily.
