Swedish word of the day: grannsämja
Today's word of the day will teach you how to love thy neighbour, or at least try not to annoy them too much.
Published: 13 February 2023 11:07 CET
Swedish word of the day: oxveckorna
Today's word of the day, oxveckorna, translate literally as "ox weeks", and is used to describe the period roughly between New Year and Easter devoid of public holidays, which leaves you working like an ox.
Published: 6 February 2023 12:39 CET
