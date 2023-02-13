The Ambassadors: ‘When it comes to defence, Sweden and the UK are closely aligned’

In 1654, Bulstrode Whitelocke, the first ambassador of the United Kingdom to Sweden, travelled to the court of Uppsala to sign the Anglo-Swedish Alliance of trade and amity.

“It talked about the UK and Sweden trading with each other – which we still do, vigorously. It talked about navigation on the high seas – we’re both seafaring nations. But it also had a fantastic clause in there, where we promised to love each other,” Judith Gough, Whitelocke’s latest successor, tells The Local, over three and a half centuries later.

“The court language of the time was perhaps a little more enthusiastic than we would use today,” she laughs. “But actually, I think that stands the test of time. We are two nations that actually rub along pretty well together. There’s a lot that we have in common and continue to enjoy together.”

The relationship between the two countries is not only cultural – as made evident by the large number of British television series available in Sweden, and vice versa – but also pragmatic.

Last summer the UK’s then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Stockholm to sign a declaration of solidarity, vowing to come to Sweden’s protection in the event of an attack – words that have become ever more meaningful in light of Sweden’s stalled Nato application.

“I think this is a really important landmark that shows that when it comes to defence and security, we are very much part of the same region. We are very closely aligned,” says Gough.

Sweden and the UK also share strong trade ties, despite pandemic and Brexit challenges.

“We see a lot of potential going forwards, particularly in life science, AI, high tech industries, as well as the traditional industries that we engage in,” says Gough, also mentioning Sweden’s investments in renewable energy in the UK and the countries’ close creative relationship.

“Look last year at Abba Voyage. Abba Voyage chose London. It could have been Stockholm, it could have been somewhere else. And it chose London for a region. That really demonstrates, I think, just how important we are to each other,” says the ambassador and, yes, Eurovision fan.

Sweden was one of the strongest proponents for keeping the UK in the EU, as one of its closest allies in the union. Recent news that Sweden is behind around half of the EU’s post-Brexit deportations tells a different story, but Gough urges caution before drawing any conclusions.

“[These statistics] sound high. Our experience is very much that we are contacted every year by large numbers of Brits requiring assistance. Very few of those have actually been around this subject. Obviously, where we have had concerns raised, we try to do what we can to help.”

Gough herself has been posted to Sweden since 2019 and she won’t be drawn on how much time she’s got left (“that’s not something I’m going to divulge, but I’m here for a bit longer”).

“The Dress” is on, the drinks are prepared… we are #Eurovision ready!!! Alongside the 🇬🇧 entry, my favourites are: 🇸🇪 🇺🇦 🇮🇸 🇷🇺 and 🇱🇹. Bring it! 🎵 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nHbV8swG0c — Judith Gough🌻 (@JudithMGough) May 22, 2021

A career diplomat for 20 years, mainly focused on security, she has also lived in Eastern Europe and Asia, with Ukraine being her last posting before the move to Stockholm and Sweden. The great outdoors is – other than Eurovision – her favourite thing about living in the Nordic country.

“It’s quite a well kept secret. There are other countries that boast about their environment, and just what they have to offer. I think Sweden keeps it quite private, probably for good reasons. But I have enjoyed travelling the length and breadth of the country and really getting out into the wilds.”

But one thing she’s found surprising is how slowly the wheels of Swedish bureaucracy grind.

“I think that comes as a surprise to many who come to live in Sweden. There is a reputation for efficiency and for things happening quickly. That is not always the case.

“That being said, once the bureaucracy is clear, things work very, very well indeed.”

Interview by Paul O’Mahony and article written by Emma Löfgren

You can listen to more from the interview with British Ambassador Judith Gough in this week’s episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast.

Listen & Follow: Apple | Spotify | Google