Austria
The Ambassadors: ‘When it comes to defence, Sweden and the UK are closely aligned’

Judith Gough, the UK's ambassador to Sweden, speaks to The Local about the two countries' shared past and present – and the years to come.

Published: 13 February 2023 15:11 CET
British ambassador Judith Gough, right, at a joint UK-Sweden military exercise. Photo: Henrik Jansson/TT

In 1654, Bulstrode Whitelocke, the first ambassador of the United Kingdom to Sweden, travelled to the court of Uppsala to sign the Anglo-Swedish Alliance of trade and amity.

“It talked about the UK and Sweden trading with each other – which we still do, vigorously. It talked about navigation on the high seas – we’re both seafaring nations. But it also had a fantastic clause in there, where we promised to love each other,” Judith Gough, Whitelocke’s latest successor, tells The Local, over three and a half centuries later.

“The court language of the time was perhaps a little more enthusiastic than we would use today,” she laughs. “But actually, I think that stands the test of time. We are two nations that actually rub along pretty well together. There’s a lot that we have in common and continue to enjoy together.”

The relationship between the two countries is not only cultural – as made evident by the large number of British television series available in Sweden, and vice versa – but also pragmatic.

Last summer the UK’s then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Stockholm to sign a declaration of solidarity, vowing to come to Sweden’s protection in the event of an attack – words that have become ever more meaningful in light of Sweden’s stalled Nato application.

“I think this is a really important landmark that shows that when it comes to defence and security, we are very much part of the same region. We are very closely aligned,” says Gough.

Sweden and the UK also share strong trade ties, despite pandemic and Brexit challenges. 

“We see a lot of potential going forwards, particularly in life science, AI, high tech industries, as well as the traditional industries that we engage in,” says Gough, also mentioning Sweden’s investments in renewable energy in the UK and the countries’ close creative relationship.

“Look last year at Abba Voyage. Abba Voyage chose London. It could have been Stockholm, it could have been somewhere else. And it chose London for a region. That really demonstrates, I think, just how important we are to each other,” says the ambassador and, yes, Eurovision fan.

Sweden was one of the strongest proponents for keeping the UK in the EU, as one of its closest allies in the union. Recent news that Sweden is behind around half of the EU’s post-Brexit deportations tells a different story, but Gough urges caution before drawing any conclusions.

“[These statistics] sound high. Our experience is very much that we are contacted every year by large numbers of Brits requiring assistance. Very few of those have actually been around this subject. Obviously, where we have had concerns raised, we try to do what we can to help.”

Gough herself has been posted to Sweden since 2019 and she won’t be drawn on how much time she’s got left (“that’s not something I’m going to divulge, but I’m here for a bit longer”). 

A career diplomat for 20 years, mainly focused on security, she has also lived in Eastern Europe and Asia, with Ukraine being her last posting before the move to Stockholm and Sweden. The great outdoors is – other than Eurovision – her favourite thing about living in the Nordic country.

“It’s quite a well kept secret. There are other countries that boast about their environment, and just what they have to offer. I think Sweden keeps it quite private, probably for good reasons. But I have enjoyed travelling the length and breadth of the country and really getting out into the wilds.”

But one thing she’s found surprising is how slowly the wheels of Swedish bureaucracy grind.

“I think that comes as a surprise to many who come to live in Sweden. There is a reputation for efficiency and for things happening quickly. That is not always the case.

“That being said, once the bureaucracy is clear, things work very, very well indeed.”

Interview by Paul O’Mahony and article written by Emma Löfgren

You can listen to more from the interview with British Ambassador Judith Gough in this week’s episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast. 

Listen & Follow: Apple | Spotify | Google

BREXIT

Swedish border police prepare to deport bedbound British grandmother

Kathleen Poole, who arrived in Sweden 18 years ago, suffers from Alzheimer's and receives around-the-clock treatment in a care home. She has now been ordered to leave Sweden as she lost her right to residence following Brexit.

Published: 13 February 2023 15:19 CET
Kathleen Poole, 74 years old, moved to Sweden 18 years ago to be closer to her son Wayne Poole and his family. For the past ten years, she has been in a care home, receiving treatment for Alzheimer’s. 

“She has Alzheimer’s, she doesn’t eat, they feed her, they dress her, she’s blind in one eye, she doesn’t know who we are, all her care is provided by the staff,” Kathleen’s daughter-in-law, Angelica Poole told Sveriges Radio (SR).

Wayne and Angelica are now fighting to prevent her deportation.

“I’m going to do everything I can,” Angelica told SR. “This situation is just completely unbelievable, you don’t ever think you’re going to be sitting in this situation.”

Despite this, the Migration Agency has ordered Kathleen to leave the country, as she no longer legally has the right to live in Sweden following Brexit.

Kathleen had a personnummer and permanent residency under EU rules, but her British passport expired in 2018, which meant that she could not get post-Brexit residence status when her family applied for it on her behalf once the UK left the EU, local newspaper Bohusläningen were first to report.

The Local asked Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in an interview last week whether Kathleen Poole’s case could be a sign that the immigration system is not working.

“Well, in general, I think that the system in this regard is working, meaning that we have an independent authority that looks into every specific case individually,” she said.

In Sweden, government ministers are not permitted to try and influence the actions of Swedish agencies or authorities, meaning that Malmer Stenergard was unable to provide specific comments on Kathleen Poole’s case.

“This is a completely individual decision made by the authorities, and I cannot say anything about the specific case, that would be against the law, in fact.”

Data published by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, last month revealed that about 2,205 UK citizens were ordered to leave EU countries between 2020 and September 2022 – with around half of this number from Sweden alone.

“This is actually complete news to me,” Malmer Stenergard said, when The Local asked if she could explain why Sweden’s numbers are so high.

“I can’t, at this moment, explain it. But, I promise that I will look into it and get back to you,” she added.

The Local also covered the story of British citizen Gregory last week, who was deported from Sweden to the UK last year because he was not eligible for post-Brexit residency, despite living in Sweden for 21 years and having two children in the country, who are Swedish citizens.

He told us in this article how the decision had affected his mental health, describing Sweden as ‘one of the cruellest countries”.

Members of the British community in Sweden and in Europe argue that Kathleen Poole’s case is yet another example of how vulnerable people are being affected by Brexit.

“This is why UK in EU need the support of an independent organisation, vulnerable individuals are at risk,” campaign group British in Europe wrote on Twitter.

“The police are just doing a box-ticking exercise on what she can take with her but nobody is standing up and saying ‘this is preposterous, this should not be happening’,” David Milstead, from the Brits in Sweden Facebook group, told British newspaper The Guardian.

“For all the grand words of the UK and the EU, this is a shocking and egregious case of the misapplication of the withdrawal agreement,” he said.

The withdrawal agreement is the agreement between the UK and the EU written up to protect the rights of Brits in Europe and EU citizens in the UK after Brexit.

Last month, border police visited Kathleen’s care home to look through her belongings, asking nurses which furniture and clothing belonged to her. The family still have no idea when Kathleen is likely to be deported.

“The border police said that it doesn’t happen in one day, that’s the only message I’ve had, so I don’t know if it will be one week or two months,” Angelica Poole told SR.

