For members
THE AMBASSADORS
The Ambassadors: ‘When it comes to defence, Sweden and the UK are closely aligned’
Judith Gough, the UK's ambassador to Sweden, speaks to The Local about the two countries' shared past and present – and the years to come.
Published: 13 February 2023 15:11 CET
British ambassador Judith Gough, right, at a joint UK-Sweden military exercise. Photo: Henrik Jansson/TT
BREXIT
Swedish border police prepare to deport bedbound British grandmother
Kathleen Poole, who arrived in Sweden 18 years ago, suffers from Alzheimer's and receives around-the-clock treatment in a care home. She has now been ordered to leave Sweden as she lost her right to residence following Brexit.
Published: 13 February 2023 15:19 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments