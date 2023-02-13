For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
How high is the risk of an energy shortage in Sweden, new stats out on cash and air travel, and avalanche warnings. Here's the latest news.
Published: 13 February 2023 06:31 CET
The risk of an energy shortage in Sweden has fallen. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Riksbank raises key rate to 3 percent, city to hold 'love week' to boost birth rate, holiday driving warning, and Lund researcher to defend controversial Muslim Brotherhood thesis.
Published: 10 February 2023 09:17 CET
