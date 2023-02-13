Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

How much cash did Swedes withdraw last year?

Swedes withdrew 33 billion kronor from cash machines operated by Bankomat in the last six months of 2022 – or in other words 523 kronor per person every month.

What makes that figure stand out is that it is almost unchanged compared to the same period the year before, which marks a break to a trend of declining cash withdrawals.

Concern over Russia’s war on Ukraine could be a factor behind Swedes’ newfound – if not love, then at least tolerance – of cash. But Bankomat also says that it appears that fewer people are still using cash, but they want to have some at home in the case of an emergency.

Swedish vocabulary: cash – kontanter

Risk of energy shortage ‘low’ in Sweden

The risk of Swedish households and businesses getting disconnected from the electricity grid due to an energy shortage has fallen, according to Svenska kraftnät. The risk was formally upgraded from “low” to “real” last summer, but is now back down to “low”.

Some of the reasons, reports newswire TT, are that Swedes have decreased their energy usage, and that access to electricity is considered good.

Swedish vocabulary: electricity grid – elnät

Swedish air travel not back to pre-pandemic levels

A total of 25.3 million passengers flew to and from Swedish airports last year, according to the Transport Agency – far more than during the years of Covid, but still only 67 percent of the flights made in 2019 before pandemic restrictions impeded travel.

“There is a strong link between household finances and travel, but interestingly we saw lower demand as early as 2018, especially for domestic flights. So it’s not only an effect of war and pandemic and other kinds of misery, but it could also be a change in behaviour down to both digital habits and climate reasons,” Simon Posluk, a head of department at the Transport Agency, told TT.

According to the Transport Agency’s forecast for 2022-2028, air travel will generally return to pre-pandemic levels by 2028. But one in four passengers are expected to stay on the ground rather than flying domestically compared to 2019.

Swedish vocabulary: a flight – ett flyg

Avalanche warning as February ski break gets under way

It’s windy and snowy in the Swedish mountains on the first day of the February school breaks, which start this week in cities such as Gothenburg, Jönköping and Borlänge (Malmö pupils are off next week, followed by Stockholm the following week).

The avalanche risk is “considerable” in Södra Jämtlandsfjällen, Västra Vindelfjällen and Abisko/Riksgränsfjällen on the north-western border to Norway, and “moderate” in Västra Härjedalsfjällen and Södra Lapplandsfjällen, according to official forecasts.

You can keep up to date with avalanche warnings in Sweden here.

Swedish vocabulary: an avalanche – en lavin