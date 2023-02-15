BBC to launch new channel and streaming service in Sweden

The British broadcaster is expanding in the Nordic market. The TV channel BBC Nordic will be available in Sweden from April 17th, the broadcaster announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The TV channel will offer programmes from BBC BRIT and BBC Earth and will replace them in the current channel mix.
Popular shows
Viewers will be able to find a lot of popular shows and programs on BBC Nordic, including documentaries from Louis Theroux, celebrity interviews with Graham Norton, natural history content from Sir David Attenborough, and the cinematic new season of Serengeti.
Furthermore, BBC Nordic will also introduce well-received British lifestyle series, with series of The Great British Bake Off prior to its switch from BBC to Channel 4, alongside similar shows like The Great British Sewing Bee and The Great Pottery Throwdown.
BBC Nordic+ will take the BBC programmes from the linear channel and repackage them into a separate video-on-demand service.
“We at BBC Studios want to show audiences in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland that we care about what you love to watch. We have delved into their viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know our audiences love,” Arran Tindall from BBC Studios said in the press release.
Pricing details expected soon
Pricing information for BBC Nordic isn’t available at the time of writing.
You can also watch BBC content on BritBox, a joint venture from the BBC and ITV that broadcasts British content. The standalone BritBox service costs 45 kronor a month, and is also available on C More.
