Austria
SWEDISH TRADITIONS

Frog’s legs and beery shoes: how to romance a Swede

Although Valentine’s Day is a new tradition in Sweden, myths about love have existed throughout Swedish history, with Swedes historically performing spells or enchantments to woo the object of their desires. Here are a few examples.

Published: 14 February 2023 12:25 CET
Forget about kissing frogs, what you should do to woo your boo is stroke their back with a frog instead. Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/TT

It appears that the issue of unrequited love is eternal, with Swedes throughout the ages taking to drastic measures to either enchant the object of their desires, or remove a suspected enchantment placed upon them.

Here are a few examples from the Swedish Institute for Language and Folklore (we can’t vouch for how effective they are).

The sleeping beauty

According to one Oskar Jansson, born in Skåne in 1875, one sure-fire way to make the person you love return your affections was to cut a lock of hair from their head while they sleep and take it to a “wise person” who “could sort everything out”. Even if you do have access to the kind of “wise person” Jansson is referring to, it’s probably best not to cut a Swede’s hair while they sleep, especially if you don’t know them well.

The berry smuggler

Records from the Swedish Institute for Language and Folklore state that Albertina Nyman, from Bohuslän, believed that sneaking rowan berries in the pocket of the person you love would make them fall in love with you.

This is frankly the least weird suggestion on this list, so if you’re going to use one of these tricks, it might as well be this one.

The frog’s leg

In this tip, A. Johansson, born in 1863 in Bohuslän, recommends an odd way of enchanting the object of your desires – just make sure you follow the instructions carefully.

“Stroke the back of the person you want to have as your wife with a frog’s leg downwards,” they said, “and they will be completely insatiably in love with you.”

This was believed to work as you pulled the love of the person whose back you stroked towards you. Johansson does note here however that it works both ways: if you stroked the frog’s leg upwards you stroke their love away from you, meaning they would never fall in love with you.

Johansson failed to mention whether the leg should still be attached to the frog (either way, stroking someone with a frog’s leg would probably not be appreciated).

The coffee tamperer

Märta Wästerberg, born in 1853, said she had once met a young lady who claimed she could “make a man so crazy for her he would never want to part from her”, by putting her menstrual blood in his coffee.

We wouldn’t recommend you try any of these tips, but really, please, don’t try this one. As a general rule, probably best to avoid putting bodily fluids (or anything else) in someone’s coffee if you’re trying to woo them.

The overcomplicated thread spell

Pay attention, this one is complicated. One anonymous woman born in 1812 in Värmland is quoted by the Institute for Language and Folklore as giving the following advice for a lovesick boy to make the object of his desires return his affections.

First, the boy should go to a wise man who would perform the following spell. On a Thursday night at midnight, the boy must walk three times around a large circle made of willow which had been chopped and bound on a Sunday in Lent.

Then, on the first full moon, the boy must go to the girl’s home with the wise man and sit next to her. The wise man should then, without the girl seeing him, join the seam of the girl’s blouse to the boy’s coat sleeve with a thread or “nest”. Then he would cut off the nest, pull out the end of the thread and give it to the boy. The boy must then wear the thread constantly, night and day, until the girl fell in love with him. If he lost the thread, the love would disappear, taking all the boy’s belongings with it.

Just a hunch, but surely the girl would have been slightly suspicious when a strange man turned up to her home with a boy and started fiddling with the hem of her blouse?

Wine with a side of foot sweat

Finally, here’s a tip for breaking a love spell you suspect someone has placed on you, from an unnamed source in Södermanland in 1932.

Put on a pair of new shoes, walk until your feet begin to sweat, then take the shoes off. You must then fill the shoes with beer or wine, slosh it around (presumably to mix it with your foot sweat, delicious), and drink it. From then on, you will not be able to look at the person who enchanted you.

If you’re planning to woo a Swede this Valentine’s Day, however, it’s probably best to stick to buying some flowers or chocolate to show your affection, rather than enlisting the help of a wise man, cutting their hair while they sleep, or drinking sweaty beer from a shoe. That would probably just put them off.

SWEDISH TRADITIONS

Six ideas for a frugal New Year in Sweden

With the cost of living crisis biting, and Christmas expenses leaving bank accounts drained, it looks like it’ll be a frugal New Year’s in Sweden. But that doesn’t mean cutting back on the 'mysig' times. There’s no wrong way to celebrate the end of an awful year, even if everything is more expensive. Here’s our guide to having fun without spending any kronor.

Published: 27 December 2022 13:53 CET
1. See the fireworks

After several years of cancelled events, most cities will be putting on fireworks displays for this year, albeit pared back affairs. Malmö will have fireworks going off from Nyhamnen. Göteborgs-Posten will be putting on their traditional display which you can see from both banks of the river and high points around Gothenburg, while Bohus fästning will put on a show at the fortress, best seen from Kungälv. In Stockholm, the sky will light up with fireworks best seen from Fjällgatan, Skinnarviksberget, or Monteliusvägen in Södermalm. All for free! 

Fireworks in Nyhamnen in Malmö on New Year’s Eve 2021. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

2. Play a game

Dust off the board games and gather your friends around the kitchen table for some good old-fashioned wholesome fun. You can test your knowledge of the last 300 years of Swedish history with a game of Svea Rike or try your hand at hnefatafl “Viking chess” by candlelight. Fill your glasses with tap water and elderflower cordial from summer and toast like its Systembolaget’s fanciest champagne. 

3. Gather around the fire

Nothing says ‘out with the old’ like burning stuff. Although fuel prices have gone up astronomically, wood is still easy to come by in hardware stores or your local forest floor (you’re allowed to take fallen branches and pinecones, but not harvest wood from living trees). Many national parks have designated fire pits with their own stock of firewood that visitors can use for free.

4. Go for a swim

Nothing says ‘in with the new’ like a cold dip in Sweden’s frozen waters. There are over 97,500 lakes in Sweden and the country is blessed with unrestricted access to the long coastline all year round. In Stockholm, Tantolunden has several jetties from which you can step gingerly into Mälaren. In Gothenburg, you can dive into the Kattegat strait from Saltholmen. There are plenty of spots to bathe in Malmö, we like Ribban (Ribersborg beach). Bring a hat and a warm drink and get high from the rush of endorphins. 

5. Watch ‘Dinner for One’

Swedish TV first broadcast “Dinner for One” (Grevinnan och betjänten in Swedish, literally “The Countess and the Butler”) in 1969 and it has been shown nearly every year on New Year’s Eve since 1976. No Netflix subscription needed, you can watch for free on SVT. 

6. Sleep

Bears hibernate, so why shouldn’t we? Heating is too expensive, and you can’t afford to turn the lights on anyway, so wrap yourself up in a blanket and sleep through the end of another terrible year with dreams of a better one starting in the morning.

