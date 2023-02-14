Read news from:
NATO

Nato chief: Sweden and Finland joining alliance at same time ‘not main question’

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said that ratifying Finland and Sweden at the same time was not the 'main question', but stressed the importance of both countries joining as soon as possible.

Published: 14 February 2023 11:53 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Parliaments in all 30 members of the military alliance must formally ratify Finland and Sweden before they can be admitted. Turkey and Hungary are the only two Nato members not to have done this.

Stoltenberg’s comments come after Turkey suggested it could greenlight Finland’s bid to join without accepting Sweden into the alliance.

“So the main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of Nato allies.

“I’m confident that both will be full members and we are working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible,” the Nato secretary general added.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato in May last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Turkey has so far refused to ratify the two countries’ membership bids, primarily because of Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish fighters and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara reacted with fury to a decision by the Swedish police to allow a protest at which a far-right extremist burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last month.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has drawn a clear distinction between the positions taken by Sweden and Finland in the past few months and said “we can give a different response” to Helsinki.

Finland insists its “strong desire” remains to join Nato together with Sweden. But a majority of Finns said in a poll this month that they wanted to join Nato even if Sweden’s membership was delayed.

Finland plans parliamentary vote on Nato despite Sweden block

Finland's parliament looks set to push ahead with a vote on Nato membership before the country's April election, despite fears that this could increase the risk of the country joining the alliance without Sweden.

Published: 10 February 2023 14:04 CET
According to Finland’s state broadcaster Yle, eight of the country’s nine parliamentary parties now back are agreed on holding a vote to accept Nato membership before election day on April 2nd. 

According to the broadcaster, the speaker of parliament Matti Vanhanen is meeting representatives of the parties on Friday to discuss when the vote should best be held. 

Petteri Orpo, chairman of the National Coalition Party, said in a press release on Friday that he believed the vote should be held as early as this month. 

“There are good reasons why this parliament should vote to accept Nato membership in February, so that the process on the part of Finland can continue as smoothly as possible after the election,” he wrote. 

The parties say that their preference remains for Finland to join Nato at the same time as Sweden, but the Left Alliance party warned that rushing through a parliamentary vote risked creating a situation where Finland was forced to join without Sweden. 

“It would be smart to keep the timetable in the parliament’s hands,” said Jussi Saramo, the party’s representative in the parliament’s foreign affairs committee. “Now we are giving Turkey the opportunity to continue with its divide-and-rule tactics.

The party’s chair, Li Andersson, said her party was worried Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, would find a way to exploit the early parliamentary vote. 

“That’s the worry that we have, that the timetable for the decision is placed in the hands of others. But we will follow the opinion of the majority.” 

Anders Adlercreutz, from the Swedish People’s Party of Finland, said that he did not believe that the parliament voting in favour of membership meant that a decision by Turkey and Hungary would force it to actually join, even if one or more of these countries blocked Sweden. 

“It’s up to Nato to welcome in countries in the order it wants to,” he said.

